Local Softball Capsules

Tuesday, March 5
At Antlers Festival
Game 1
Konawa 21, Haworth 0
KONAWA (14)07 — 21 17 0
HAWORTH 000 — 0 2 6
Sheyenne Coody and Madison Chapman; Carlea J. and Braidan D. W – Coody. L – Carlea J. 3B – Ashley Frye 3, Shelby Phillips 1 (K). 2B – Kenley Matthews (K). HL – Fry 3-4, 4 RBIs, 3 RS; Zoey Kuestersteffen 3-4, 3 RBIs, 2 RS; Camry Whitekiller 2-3, 3 RBIs, 2 RS; Phillips 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; Kayla Hill 2-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Matthews 1-2, 2 RBIs, 3 RS, 1 BB; Jaelyn Flanary 1-2, 3 RS, 1 BB; Julie Coats 1-3, 3 RBIs, 1 RS; Coody 1-3 (K); Carela J. 1-1; Whitley S. 1-1 (H).
NOTEWORTHY: The Konawa Lady Tigers successfully launched the 2019 spring slow pitch softball season Tuesday by pounding out 17 hits and routing host Haworth in a game played at Antlers. Ashley Fry and Zoey Kuestersteffen each went 3-for-4 from the plate, and Sheyenne Coody allowed just two hits and one walk while recording a strikeout. Fry hit three triples, drove in four runs and scored three times. Kuestersteffen picked up three RBIs and scored twice. Three other Konawa players — Camry Whitekiller, Shelby Phillips and Kayla Hill — were each 2-for-3, Whitekiller knocked in three runs and scored twice. Shelby Phillips had two RBIs and scored twice, and Hill drove in one run and scored twice. Julie Coats (1-for-3) picked up three RBIs, and Kenley Matthews (1-for-2) had two.
Game 2
Konawa 5, Antlers 4
KONAWA 000 05 — 5 11 3
ANTLERS 100 21 — 4 7 1
Sheyenne Coody and Madison Chapman; Aguero and catcher’s name not available. W – Coody. L – Aguero. 3B – Bailey (A). 2B – Coody, Ashley Fry (K). HL – Hill 2-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Coody 2-3, 1 RBI; Julie Coats 2-3, 1 RBI; Jaelyn Flanary 2-3; Kenley Matthews 1-3, 1 RS; Zoey Kuestersteffen 1-3 (K); Young 1-1, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Moore 1-2, 1 RBI; Shoemaker 1-2, 1 RBI; Bell 1-2, 1 RS; Aguero 1-2; Hembree 1-2; Bailey 1-3, 1 RS (H).
NOTEWORTHY: The Konawa Lady Tigers overcame a 3-0 deficit with a five-run fifth inning and held on for a 5-4 win Tuesday over host Antlers in five innings. Four Lady Tigers – Kayla Hill, Sheyenne Coody, Julie Coats and Jaelyn Flanary — each went 2-for-3 from the plate to spark Konawa’s 11-hit attack. Hill drove in a pair of runs and scored once. Coody, with a double, and Coats each picked up one RBI. Coody also recorded the pitching victory as she scattered seven hits, walked only one and struck out one.
Team Record: Konawa 2-0.
Up Next: Konawa at Byng, 4:30 p.m. today.
At Asher Festival
Game 1
Asher 10, Wynnewood 1
WYNNEWOOD 100 00 — 1 3 4
ASHER 031 6x — 10 11 1
Wynnewood battery not available; Madilynn Larman and Shelby Dixson; W- Larman. HR – Dixson 2, Larman 1 (A). 2B – Sarah Fleming (A). HL – Shelby Dixson 2-2, 4 RBIs; Gracy Hadley 2-2, 1 RBI; Fleming 2-3; Kathryn Dixson 2-3; Larman 1-3, 3 RBIs (A).
NOTEWORTHY: Asher pounded out 11 hits as Shelby Dixson hit a pair of two-run homers and Bailey Larman added a three-run blast in the Lady Indians’ 10-1 thumping of Wynnewood Tuesday to open the 2019 spring slow pitch softball season. Shelby Dixson and Gracy Hadley were each 2-for-2, while Sarah Fleming and Kathryn Dixson were each 2-for-3. One of Fleming’s hits went for a double. Larman limited Wynnewood to three hits.
Game 2
Asher 10, Wewoka 0
WEWOKA 000 0 — 0 1 3
ASHER 213 4 — 10 10 1
Wewoka battery not available; Madilynn Larman and Shelby Dixson. W – Larman. 3B – Larman (A). 2B – Jordan Odell (A). HL – Odell 3-3, 3 RBIs; Sarah Fleming 2-2, 2 RBIs; Gracy Hadley 2-2, 1 RBI; Larman 2-3, 2 RBIs (A).
NOTEWORTHY: The Asher Lady Indians capped off a perfect season-opening day with a 10-0 thumping of Wewoka on Tuesday. Jordan Odell went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs in Asher’s 10-hit attack. Sarah Fleming and Gracy Hadley each went 2-for-2, as Fleming knocked in two runs while Hadley drove in one. Bailey Larman finished 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for the Lady Indians. Larman surrendered only one hit.
Team Record: Asher 2-0.
At Roff
Roff 22, Bowlegs 0
BOWLEGS 000 — 0 1 9
ROFF (17)5x — 22 14 1
Bowlegs information not available. Camden Simon and Sidney Wright. WP-Simon. HR-Payton Owens, Paige Mayfield (R). 2B-Simon, Elissa Bettes, Madi Diprima, Mayfield (R). HL-Owens 2-2, 4 RBIs, 3 RS, Mayfield 2-2, 3 RBIs, 3 RS, Diprima 2-3, RBI, Kaylea Ensey 2-2, 3 RBIs, 2 RS, Bettes 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, Simon 1-3, 3 RS (R).
NOTEWORTHY: Roff exploded for 17 runs in the bottom of the first inning and blasted Bowlegs 22-0 in its season-opener at home Tuesday evening. The Lady Tigers got a grand slam by Payton Owens and another home run from Paige Mayfield. Owens finished 2-for-2 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Mayfield went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Roff totaled 14 hits in two innings. Madi Diprima, Kaylea Ensey and Elissa Bettes all added two hits apiece.
Team Record: Roff 1-0.
Up next: Roff at Tupelo, 4 p.m. today.
