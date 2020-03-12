Local Softball Capsules

SOFTBALL
Tuesday, March 10
Byng 21, Purcell 16
BYNG 340 193 1 — 21 27 5
PURCELL 304 630 0 — 16 20 2
Karissa Shico and catcher’s name NA; Purcell battery NA. W – Shico. HR – Kennedy Large 2, McKinley Feazle 2, Krosby Clinton (B). 2B – Clinton, Large, Shico (B). HL – Large 4-5, 6 RBIs, 5 RS; Shico 4-5, 1 RBI; Clinton 3-4, 6 RBIs, 2 RS; Feazle 3-4, 4 RBIs, 2 RS; Alexa Thompson 3-4, 1 RBI, 3 RS, 1 BB: Addison McGill 3-5, 1 RBI, 3 RS, 1 BB; Destiny Guffey 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Sarah Bittle-Poulin 2-5, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Laney Waters 2-5, 1 RS (B).
NOTEWORTHY: Kennedy Large and McKinley Feazle each smacked two home runs while Krosby Clinton went deep once Tuesday as the Byng Lady Pirates outlasted Purcell 21-16. One of Large’s homers was a grand slam . She finished 4-for-5 from the plate with a double, six RBIs and five runs scored. Feazle went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored and Clinton also ended up 3-for-4 with six RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Karissa Shico earned the pitching win and was 4-of-5 with one RBI. Alexa Thompson (3-for-4) and Addison McGill (3-for-5) each knocked in a run. Thompson scored three times and drew a walk as did McGill. Byng pounded out 27 hits to Purcell’s 20. Only nine of the 16 runs scored off Shico were earned.
Team Record: Byng 1-0.
At Durant
Game 1
Stonewall 10, Achille 0
ACHILLE 000 — 0 4 0
STONEWALL 55x — 10 9 0
Achille battery not available; Dafney Richardson and Lyndi Humphers. W – Richardson. HR – Brittney Littlefield (S). 3B – Meghan Sliger (S). 2B – Tatam Brady, Kaylee Ford, Humphers (S)’ Ariana (A). HL – Mallory Leflore 2-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Kaylee Ford 2-3, 2 RS; Littlefield 1-1, 3 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; Sliger 1-1, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB: Kaley Sanders 1-1, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; Humphers 1-2, 2 RBIs; Brady 1-2, 1 RS (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Brittney Littlefield homered while Mallory Leflore and Kaylee Ford collected two hits apiece Tuesday as the Stonewall Lady Longhorns ripped Achille, 10-0, in 2 ½ innings. Littlefield drove in three runs, scored twice and drew a walk. Leflore (2-for-2) had one RBI and scored once and Ford (2-for-3) scored a pair of runs. Lyndi Humphers (1-for-2) knocked in two runs and Meghan Sliger (1-for-1 with a triple) and Kaley Sanders (1-for-1) each picked up one RBI in the contest. Dafney Richardson surrendered only four hits and four walks while managing to strike out three.
Game 2
Kingston 12, Stonewall 3
STONEWALL 100 020 — 3 12 2
KINGSTON 202 44x — 12 17 0
Dafney Richardson and Mallory Leflore; Emi and Bri. W – Emi. L – Richardson. HR – Danna; Bri (K). 2B – Tatam Brady, Meghan Sliger (S). HL – Sliger 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Brittney Littlefield 2-3; Kaley Sanders 2-3; Mahayla Walker 1-1, 1 RS, 2 BB; Lyndi Humphers 1-3, 1 RBI; Kaylee Ford 1-3, 1 RS; Brady 1-3; Leflore 1-3; Andy Stone 1-3 (S); Danna 3-3, 3 RBIs, 3 RS, 1 BB; Ryan 3-3, 2 RS; Lainey 2-3, 1 RS; Bloldyn 2-4, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Maddi 2-4, 2 RS (K).
NOTEWORTHY: Kingston compiled 17 hits and rolled to a 12-3 decision over the Stonewall Lady Longhorns on Tuesday. Stonewall ended up with 12 hits as Meghan Sliger, Brittney Littlefield and Kaley Sanders each went 2-for-3 from the plate. Sliger also hit a double, drove in a run and scored once. Lyndi Humphers also picked up one RBI ina 1-for-3 outing.
Team Record: Stonewall 3-3.
At Blanchard
Game 1
Sulphur 18, Blanchard 6
SULPHUR 205 003 8 — 18 19 4
BLANCHARD 203 010 0 — 6 10 8
Briley Minor and catcher’s name not available; Blanchard battery not available. W – Minor. HR – Shallen Mershon (S). 3B – Kinlee Duck (S). 2B – Amera Williamson 2, Abby Beck (S). HL – Duck 3-4, 5 RBIs, 3 RS; Williamson 3-4, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Beck 3-4, 2 RS; Hailey Keith 2-4, 2 RBIs; Makella Mobly 2-4, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Mershon 2-5, 3 RBIs, 2 RS (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Kinlee Duck went 3-for-4 with five runs batted in and three runs scored while Shallen Mershon homered Tuesday as the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs bounced Blanchard, 18-6. Amera Williamson and Abby Beck each finished 3-for-4 as Williamson doubled twice, knocked in a run and scored twice while Beck had one double and scored two runs. Hailey Keith (2-for-4), Makella Mobkly (2-for-4) and Mershon (2-for-5) each had multiple hits as Sulphur compiled 19.
Game 2
Binger-Oney 18, Sulphur 2
BINGER-ONEY 362 07 — 18 16 0
SULPHUR 101 00 — 2 7 7
Binger-Oney battery not available; Briley Minor and catcher’s name not available. L – Minor. HR – Ally Dixon (S). 2B – Abby Beck (S). HL – Makella Mobly 2-2, 1 RS; Beck 2-2; Faith Haines 2-2; Dixon 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS (S).
NOTEWORTHY: The Sulphur Lady Bulldogs fell victim to seven errors and managed only seven hits in dropping an 18-2 decision to Binger-Oney on Tuesday. Ally Dixon hit a solo homer in a 1-for-2 effort for Sulphur. Makella Mobly, Abby Beck and Faith Haines each finished 2-for-2 from the plate for the Lady Bulldogs. Beck hit one double and Mobly scored a run. Binger-Oney pounded out 16 hits and didn’t commit an error.
Team Record: Sulphur 1-2.
Monday, March 9
At Davis
Roff 12, Davis 2
ROFF 310 8 — 12 15 2
DAVIS 001 1 — 2 5 0
Camden Simon and Chloe Eldred; C. Summers and A. Barnes. W – Simon. L – Summers. HR – Payton Owens, Paige Mayfield, Elisa Bettes (R). 2B – A. Barnes (D). HL – Owens 3-3, 1 RBI, 3 RS; Bettes 2-3, 5 RBIs, 1 RS; Mayfield 2-3, 4 RBIs, 1 RS; Mackenzie Parnell 2-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; Eldred 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Danleigh Harris 2-3, 2 RS; Kailyn Gore 1-2, 2 RS, 1 BB; Simon 1-2, 1 RS (R); P.Miller 1-2, 1 RBI; J. LaNoy 1-2, 1 RBI; Barnes 1-2, 1 RS; M. Merrell 1-2; L. Martin 1-2 (D).
NOTEWORTHY: Elisa Bettes and Paige Mayfield each launched a grand slam and Payton Owens also homered Monday and the Roff Lady Tigers drilled Davis 12-2 in four innings. Owens went 3-for-3 from the plate with the solo blast and three runs scored. Bettes was 2-for-3 with five runs batted in and a run scored and Mayfield also finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a run scored. Mackenzie Parnell (2-for-2) and Chloe Eldred (2-for-3) each picked up one RBI and Danleigh Harris (2-for-3) scored a pair of runs in Roff’s 15-hit attack. Camden Simon, who was 1-for-2 with a run scored, also got the pitching win as she gave up only five hits and one walk. Kailyn Gore was also 1-for-2 with a walk and scored twice for the winners.
Team Record: Roff 3-1.
