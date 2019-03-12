local softball capsules

SOFTBALL
Friday, March 8
At Byng
Stonewall 20, Byng 17
STONEWALL 013 590 3 — 20 25 2
BYNG 105 073 1 — 17 24 6
Alexis Chamberlain and Lyndi Humphers; Kali Dennis and Karissa Shico. W – Chamberlain. L – Dennis. HR – Chamberlain 3, Clio Heath 2 (S); Krosby Clinton 3, Kennedy Large 1 (B). 2B – Heath 2 (S); Kennedy Large 3, Alana Crain 1, Shico 1 (B). HL – Chamberlain 5-5, 5 RBIs, 4 RS; Heath 4-5, 5 RBIs, 4RS; Mary Collins 4-5, 1 RBI, 3 RS; Tatum Brady 3-4, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Rachel Crittell 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Lyndi Humphers 2-4, 1 RS; Meghan Sliger 2-5, 1 RBI, 1 RS (S); Sydnee Fortner 4-5, 3 RBIs, 2 RS; Large 4-5, 2 RBIs, 3 RS; Clinton 3-4, 5 RBIs, 3 RS; Karissa Shico 3-4, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Addison McGill 3-4, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Alana Crain 2-4, 1 RBI, 2 RS; McKinley Feazle 2-5, 1 RS (B).
NOTEWORTHY: Alexis Chamberlain cranked out three home runs, and Clio Heath went deep twice Friday to help the Stonewall Lady Longhorns outlast the host Byng Lady Pirates 20-17. Krosby Clinton slammed three homers, and Kennedy Large had one for Byng in a losing cause. Chamberlain went 5-for-5 from the plate with five RBIs and four runs scored. Heath and Mary Collins were each 4-for-5. Heath finished with five RBIs and four runs scored, and Collins knocked in one run and scored three times. Rachel Crittell and Lyndi Humphers each finished 2-for-4 for the visitors. Crittell had one RBI and a run scored, while Humphers also scored once. Meghan Sliger ended up 2-for-5 with one RBI and a run scored in Stonewall’s 25-hit attack. Sydnee Fortner and Kennedy Large each ended up 4-for-5. Fortner collected three RBIs and scored twice, while Large had two RBIs and scored three times. Clinton, with her three homers, finished with five RBIs and scored three times. Karissa Shico and Addison McGill were each 3-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored for the Lady Pirates. Shico doubled once. Alana Crain (2-for-4 with one RBI) and McKinley Feazle (2-for-5) also contributed to the Lady Pirate offense.
At Konawa
Roff 13, Konawa 5
ROFF 103 72 — 13 13 2
KONAWA 112 01 — 5 9 6
Camden Simon and Kenzi Darnell; Sheyenne Coody and Madison Chapman. W – Simon. L – Coody. HR – Paige Mayfield 2 (R); Julie Coats 1 (K). 2B – Payton Owens 2, Mayfield 1, Mackenzie Parnell (R); Jaelyn Flanary (K). HL – Mayfield 4-4, 7 RBIs, 3 RS; Parnell 3-3, 2 RBIs; Owens 2-3, 1 RBI, 3 RS, 1 BB; Kailyn Gore 2-4, 2 RS; Kaylea Ensey 1-3, 2 RS, 1 BB; Elissa Bettes 1-3 (R); Coats 2-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Jaelyn Flanary 2-2, 1 RBI; Shelby Phillips 1-2, 1 RBI; Madison Chapman 1-2, 1 RS; Mackenzie Hernandez 1-2; Zoey Kuestersteffen 1-3, 1 RBI; Ashley Fry 1-3, 1 RS (K).
NOTEWORTHY: Paige Mayfield homered twice, and the Roff Lady Tigers upended the Konawa Lady Tigers 13-5 in five innings on Friday. Mayfield finished 4-for-4 from the plate with the two homers, one double, seven runs batted in and three runs scored. Teammate Mackenzie Parnell was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Payton Owens (2-for-3) and Kailyn Gore also contributed to the Roff offense. Owens doubled twice, knocked in a run, scored three times and drew a walk. Gore also scored a pair of runs. Julie Coats homered in a 2-for-2 effort for Konawa, and Jaelyn Flanary was 2-for-2 with a double and one RBI.
At Coalgate
Game 1
Coalgate 8, Tupelo 7
TUPELO 040 200 1 — 7 14 0
COALGATE 103 010 3 — 8 8 0
Karyn Maldonado and Jailey Thunderbull; Shea Linton and Mia Roberts. W – Linton. HL – Breonna D’Guanno 3-3, 1 RS, 1 BB; Shalyn McCollum 3-4, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Lilly Woods 2-3, 1 BB; Autumn Fritz 2-4, 3 RBIs; Kaylea Palmer 2-4, 1 RS; Kasey Maldonado 1-3, 1 RS, 1 BB; Karyn Maldonado 1-3, 1 RS (T); Katyn Denson 2-3, 3 RBIs, 2 RS; Linton 2-4, 4 RBIs, 2 RS; Breana Hale 1-2, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB; Braelynn Wardrope 1-2, 1 RS, 1 BB; Rylie Wood 1-2, 1 BB.
NOTEWORTHY: Shea Linton and Katyn Denson each homered twice and combined to drive in seven of Coalgate’s eight runs Friday as the Coalgate Lady Wildcats edged the Tupelo Lady Tigers, 8-7. Linton went 2-for-4 with four runs batted in and two runs scored, while Denson was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Brena Hale (1-for-2) knocked in the other Coalgate run in the Lady Wildcats’ eight-hit attack. Breonna D’Aguanno (3-for-3) and Shalyn McCollum (3-for-4) fueled Tupelo’s offense, as McCollum drove home a run and scored once and D’Aguanno drew a walk and scored once. Autumn Fritz knocked in three runs while going 2-for-4 in a losing effort. Lilly Woods was 2-for-3 with a walk for the Lady Tigers.
Game 2
Stuart 16, Coalgate 1
STUART 952 — 16 18 0
COALGATE 100 — 1 5 0
Stuart battery not available; Shea Linton and Mia Roberts. L – Linton. HR – Katyn Denson (C). HL – Jaxie Wilson 1-1; Chloe Brown 1-1; Breana Hale 1-1; Denson 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Linton 1-2 (C).
NOTEWORTHY: A Katyn Denson solo homer led to Coalgate’s only run, as the Lady Wildcats dropped a 16-1 decision to Stuart in three innings on Friday. Stuart pounded out 18 hits while limiting Coalgate to five.
Thursday, March 7
At Byng
Byng 6, Konawa 4
KONAWA 300 100 0 — 4 22 0
BYNG 300 120 x — 6 14 0
Sheyenne Coody and Madison Chapman; Kali Dennis and Karissa Shico. W – Dennis. L – Coody. 2B – Ashley Fry; Kenley Matthews (K); Britney Brooks-Teel, Dennis, Krosby Clinton (B). HL – Kayla Hill 4-4; Ashley Fry 3-3, 2 RS; Matthews 3-3, 1 RBI; Zoey Kuestersteffen 3-4, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Chapman 3-4; Jaelyn Flanary 2-4, 1 RBI; Shelby Phillips 2-4, 1 RS; Coody 1-3, 1 RBI; Camry Whitekiller 1-3 (K); Brooks-Teel 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Shico 2-3, 1 RBI; Sydnee Fortner 2-3, 1 RS; McKinley Feazle 2-3, 1 RS; Kennedy Large 1-2, 3 RBIs; Krosby Clinton 1-2, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Dennis 1-2; Addison McGill 1-2 (B).
NOTEWORTHY: The Byng Lady Pirates were out hit by a 22-14 margin but still registered a 6-4 win Thursday over the Konawa Lady Tigers. Five Byng players each went 2-for-3. Britney Brooks-Teel and Karissa Shico each drove in a run. Brooks-Teel had a double. Sydnee Fortner, McKinley Feazle and Janae Hughes each finished 2-for-3 as well. Kennedy Large drove home three runs in a 1-for-2 effort. Kayla Hill was 4-for-4 to lead Konawa. Ashley Fry and Kenley Matthews were each 3-for-3, and Zoey Kuestersteffen and Madison Chapman each ended up 3-for-4. Kuestersteffen, Matthews, Jaelyn Flanary (2-for-4) and Sheyenne Coody (1-for-3) had one RBI apiece.
At Allen
Stratford 12, Allen 2
STRATFORD 302 07 — 12 16 1
ALLEN 010 10 — 2 7 1
Abbi Phelps and Presley Pullen; Katy Reed and Taylen Mason. W – Phelps. L – Reed. HR – Angel Wood (S). 2B – Paige Chamberlain 2, Brynn Savage 1, JimyJo Lemmings (S). HL – Chamberlain 3-3, 4 RBIs, 2 RS; Lemmings 3-4, 1 RBI, 3 RS; Katy Tice 2-2, 1RS; Wood 2-3, 4 RBIs, 2 RS; Amanda Castino 1-1, 1 RS; Phelps 1-2, 1 RBI; Pullen 1-2; Jacy Korzan 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Savage 1-3, 1 RS; Laney Anderson 1-3, 1 RS (S); Reed 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Kaylyn Rowsey 1-2, 1 RBI; Mason 1-2; Riley Koonce 1-2; Savanna Yetter 1-2; Taylor Tollett 1-2; Kinsey Nix 1-3, 1 RS (A).
NOTEWORTHY: Angel Wood homered in a 2-for-3 effort, while Paige Chamberlain and JimyJo Lemmings collected three hits apiece Thursday and the Stratford Lady Bulldogs trounced the Allen Lady Mustangs 12-2 in five innings. Chamberlain finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored. Lemmings ended up 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and three runs scored. Wood finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Teammate Katy Tice was 2-for-2 with a run scored. Abbi Phelps (1-for-2) and Jacy Korzan (1-for-3) picked up one RBI each. Kinsey Nix had a hit and scored a run for Allen.
At Tupelo Festival
Game 1
Roff 14, Tupelo 1
ROFF 824 — 14 15 2
TUPELO 001 — 1 2 8
Camden Simon and Sidney Wright; Karyn Maldonado and Jailey Thunderbull. W – Simon. L – Maldonado. HR – Payton Owens 2, Paige Mayfield 2, Madi Diprima (R). HL – Kaylea Ensey 3-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Owens 2-3, 5 RBIs, 3 RS; Diprima 2-3, 5 RBIs, 3 RS; Mayfield 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; Mackenzie Parnell 1-1, 1 RS, 1 BB; Kenzi Darnell 1-1; Lillie McDonald 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Elissa Bettes 1-2; Kailyn Gore 1-3, 3 RS; Wright 1-3 (R); Kaylea Palmer 1-1; Autumn Fritz 1-2 (T).
NOTEWORTHY: Payton Owens and Paige Mayfield each cranked out two home runs, while Madi Diprima launched a grand slam Thursday and the Roff Lady Tigers thumped the Tupelo Lady Tigers 14-1, in three innings. Owens and Mayfield were each 2-for-3, as Owens knocked in five runs and scored three times and Mayfield had two RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Diprima also went 2-for-3 with five RBIs and three runs scored, as Roff pounded out 15 hits. Lillie McDonald also drove in a run and scored once in a 1-for-2 effort. Camden Simon limited Tupelo to two hits – one each by Kaylea Palmer and Autumn Fritz.
Game 2
Roff 14, Tushka 5
ROFF 320 27 — 14 11 4
TUSHKA 001 04 — 5 7 2
Camden Simon and Kenzi Darnell; Landsdale and catcher’s name not available. W – Simon. L – Landsdale. HR – Payton Owens 2, Kailyn Gore 1, Darnell 1, Paige Mayfield 1 (R). HL – Owens 3-3, 6 RBIs, 4 RS, 1 BB; Darnell 2-3, 3 RBIs, 1 RS; Gore 2-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Kaylea Ensey 2-3, 1 RS; Mayfield 2-4, 2 RBIs, 2 RS (R); Kindred 2-2, 1 RS, 1 BB; Alford 2-3; Huffman 1-2, 2 RBIs, 1 RS, 1 BB; Patterson 1-2, 1 BB; Wainright 1-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS (T).
NOTEWORTHY: Payton Owens clubbed two homers, while Kailyn Gore, Kenzi Darnell and Paige Mayfield had one apiece Thursday and the Roff Lady Tigers hammered Tushka 14-5 at the Tupelo Festival. Owens went 3-for-3 with six RBIs, four runs scored and a walk. Darnell was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Gore ended up 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Kaylea Ensey (2-for-3, with a run scored) and Mayfield (2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored) also had multiple hits for Roff, which totaled 11 hits. Camden Simon gave up seven hits and five walks and only two of the runs she allowed were earned in getting the victory.
At Coalgate Festival
Game 1
Coalgate 29, Warner 21
WARNER 096 42 — 21 11 2
COALGATE 35(11) 46 — 24 24 4
Warner battery not available; Annie Yanez and Mia Roberts. W – Yanez. HR – Jaxie Wilson 2, Shea Linton 1 (C). 2B - Linton 2. Katyn Denson 1, Breana Hale 1 (C). HL – Linton 6-6, 8 RBIs, 5 RS; Wilson 4-4, 10 RBIs, 3 RS, 1 BB; Braelynn Wardrope 4-5, 2 RBIs, 3 RS; Caitlyn Sandlin 2-3, 2 RBIs, 3 RS, 2 BB; Denson 2-3, 1 RBI, 3 RS, 1 BB; Chloe Brown 2-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 2 BB; Yanez 2-5, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Rylie Wood 1-1, 4 RS, 4 BB (C).
NOTEWORTHY: Jaxie Wilson homered twice, with one grand slam, and knocked in a whopping 10 runs while Shea Linton was 6-for-6 with eight runs batted in and five runs scored as the Coalgate Lady Wildcats pounded out 24 hits and upended Warner, 29-21, on Thursday. Wilson was 4-for-4, scored three times and walked once. Braelynn Wardrope finished 4-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Four other Lady Wildcats had two hits each – Caitlynn Sandlin (2-for-3 with two RBIs, three runs scored and two walks), Katyn Denson (2-for-3 with one RBI, three runs scored and a walk), Chloe Brown (2-for-3 with one RBI, two runs scored and two walks) and Annie Yanez (2-for-5 with one RBI and two runs scored).
Game 2
Henryetta 24, Coalgate 16
COALGATE 664 00 — 16 21 1
HENRYETTA 2(15)1 24 — 24 23 0
Annie Yanez and Mia Roberts; Henryetta battery not available. L – Yanez. HR – Chloe Brown 2, Katyn Denson 2 (C). 2B – Denson, Breana Hale, Shea Linton, Braelynn Wardrope, Jaxie Wilson (C). HL – Rylie Wood 4-4, 1 RBI, 3 RS; Wilson 4-4, 3 RS; Brown 3-3, 6 RBIs, 3 RS; Denson 3-4, 4 RBIs, 3 RS; Wardrope 2-3, 1 RBI; Linton 2-4, 2 RS; Caitlyn Sandlin 1-2, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB; Hale 1-3 (C).
NOTEWORTHY: Chloe Brown and Katyn Denson each slammed two home runs Thursday, but it wasn’t enough as the Coalgate Lady Wildcats were on the short end of a 24-16 score with Henryetta in Game 2. Rylie Wood and Jaxie Wilson each went 4-for-4 from the plate as Wood had one RBI and scored three times while Wilson scored three runs for Coalgate. Brown drove in six runs and scored three times, in a 3-for-3 outing. Denson was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Shea Linton went 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice. Braelynn Wardrope (2-for-3) and Caitlyn Sandlin (1-for-2) each picked up one RBI as the Wildcats compiled 21 hits.
