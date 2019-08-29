SOFTBALL
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Game 1
At Varnum Festival
Vanoss 5, Paden 2
VANOSS 300 02 — 5 8 1
PADEN 100 10 — 2 3 3
Brinn Brassfield, Jacee Underwood (4), Riley Reed (5) and Addison Dalton; Paden battery NA. W – Brassfield. Save – Reed. HL – Reed 2-3, 1 RS; Abbi Snow 1-2, 2 RBIs, 1 BB; Dalton 1-3, 1 RBI; Rileigh Rush 1-3, 1 RBI; Jayme Poulin 1-3; Kara Carlson 1-3 (V).
NOTEWORTHY: Three Vanoss pitchers combined for a three-hitter and the Vanoss Lady Wolves tripped Paden 5-2 in five innings on Tuesday. Brinn Brassfield worked the first 3.2 innings and gave up just one run off two hits with a pair of walks and five strikeouts. Jacee Underwood also pitched and Riley Reed worked the fifth and allowed no runs, no hits and struck out two for the save. Reed went 2-for-3 from the plate and scored a run. Abbi Snow finished 1-for-2 with two runs batted in. Addison Dalton and Rileigh Rush were each 1-for-3 with one RBI. Vanoss compiled eight hits.
Game 2
Vanoss 7, Varnum 0
VANOSS 020 202 1 — 7 13 0
VARNUM 000 000 0 — 0 5 3
Riley Reed, Jayme Poulin (7) and Addison Dalton. HL – Dalton 3-3, 3 RBIs, 1 RS; Rush 3-4, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Brinn Brassfield 2-4, 2 RS; Reed 2-4; Emrie Ellis 2-4; Abbi Snow 1-3, 3 RS (Vanoss).
NOTEWORTHY: Addison Dalton and Rileigh Rush collected three hits apiece, while Riley Reed and Jayme Poulin combined for a five-hit shutout and the Vanoss Lady Wolves downed Varnum, 7-0 in the second game at the Varnum festival. Dalton went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored, while Rush finished 3-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored. Reed pitched the first six innings for the victory. She allowed four hits and no walks while striking out 10. Poulin gave up just one hit while working the seventh. Also contributing to the Lady Wolves’ 13-hit attack were Brinn Brassfield, Reed and Emrie Ellis, who each went 2-for-4. Brassfield also scored two runs. Abbi Snow was 1-for-3 with three runs scored.
Team Record: Vanoss 9-3.
At Konawa
Silo 12, Konawa 0
SILO 251 4 — 12 9 1
KONAWA 000 0 — 0 2 4
Clark and McLarry; Julie Coats and Jaelyn Flanary. W – Coats. L – Clark. HL – Turner 3-4, 3 RBIs, 2 RS; Airington 2-2, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB; Hampton 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Midgley 1-2; McDonald 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; Busby 1-3, 1 RS (S); Flanary 1-2; Jaylyn Isaacs 1-2 (K).
NOTEWORTHY: Konawa was held to two hits while Silo pounded out nine as the Lady Rebels registered a 12-0 decision over the Lady Tigers on Tuesday. Jaylyn Isaacs and Jaelyn Flanary each finished 1-for-2 for Konawa’s only hits. Julie Coats suffered the pitching loss.
Team Record: Konawa 7-5-1.
At Hartshorne Festival
Game 1
Coalgate 4, Whitesboro 3
COALGATE 300 000 1 — 4 8 1
WHITESBORO 200 010 0 — 3 9 1
Chloe Brown and catcher’s name NA; Courtney and catcher’s name NA. W – Brown. L – Courtney. 3B – Kenley Thompson (C). 2B – Katyn Denson (C); Courtney 2, Kinley 1 (W). HL – Rylie Wood 2-3, 1 BB; Thompson 2-4, 2 RBIs; Denson 2-4, 1 RBI; Breana Hale 1-3, 2 RS, 1 BB; Shea Linton 1-3, 1 RS, 1 BB (C); Courtney 3-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS, 1 BB; Kinley 2-4, 1 RBI; Madi 1-3; Holly 1-3 (W).
NOTEWORTHY: Rylie Wood, Kenley Thompson and Katyn Denson collected two hits each Tuesday as the Coalgate Lady Wildcats outlasted Whitesboro, 4-3. Coalgate broke a 3-all deadlock on Denson’s RBI double in the top of the seventh. Wood went 2-for-3 from the plate and drew a walk. Thompson and Denson were each 2-for-4. Thompson, who had one triple, finished with two RBIs in the contest and Denson had the one RBI off the go-ahead double in the seventh. Chloe Brown got the pitching win as she allowed nine hits and one walk while striking out six. All three Whitesboro runs were earned.
Game 2
Coalgate 5, Hartshorne 4
COALGATE 005 00 — 5 6 1
HARTSHORNE 102 01 — 4 9 0
Chloe Brown and catcher’s name NA; S. Sirmans and catcher’s name NA. W – Brown. L – S. Sirmans. 3B – Katyn Denson (C). 2B – Jaxie Wilson (C); Spears 2, Sirman (H). HL – Wilson 2-2, 1 RS; Brady Wardrope 1-2, 1 RS; Denson 1-3, 2 RBIs; Breana Hale 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Rylie Wood 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS (C); Spears 2-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Tucker 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Vega 1-1; Alexander 1-3, 1 RBI; Sensibaugh 1-3, 1 RS; Sirman 1-3, 1 RS; S. Sirmans 1-3 (H).
NOTEWORTHY: A five-run third inning propelled the Coalgate Lady Wildcats to a 5-4 decision over Hartshorne on Tuesday. Jaxie Wilson was 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored to lead Coalgate. Teammate Katyn Denson went 1-for-3 with a triple and two runs batted in. Breana Hale and Rylie Wood were each 1-for-3 with a run scored. Chloe Brown got the pitching win as she allowed nine hits and no walks while striking out four.
Team Record: Coalgate 12-2.
Monday, Aug. 26
Game 1
Konawa 18, Talihina 6
TALIHINA 330 — 6 9 1
KONAWA 6(10)2 — 18 6 3
Morris and Barron; Julie Coats and Jaelyn Flanary. W – Coats. L - Morris. 3B – Barron (T). 2B – Alexis Hernandez, Flanary, Charlyee Ortiz (K). HL – Daney 2-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Barron 2-2, 2 RS; Morris 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Harger 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Maxwell 1-2, 1 RBI; Snead 1-2, 1 RS; Knapp 1-2 (T); Flanary 2-3, 3 RBIs, 3 RS; C. Ortiz 1-1, 2 RBIs, 3 RS, 2 BB; Coats 1-2, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Kristin Johnson 1-3, 3 RBIs, 1 RS; Hernandez 1-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS (K).
NOTEWORTHY: Jaelyn Flanary drove home three runs and scored three times while going 2-for-3 with a double Monday in the Konawa Lady Tigers’ 18-6 win over Talihina in the first game of a doubleheader. Kristin Johnson also knocked in three runs, while going 1-for-3. Charlyee Ortiz and Julie Coats were each 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Ortiz doubled once, scored three times and drew two walks. Alexis Hernandez doubled, knocked in a pair of runs and scored once in a 1-for-3 outing. Konawa totaled six hits. Coats got the pitching win as she scattered nine hits, allowed no walks and struck out three. Four of the runs scored off her were earned. After scoring six first-inning runs, the Lady Tigers tallied 10 in the second.
Game 2
Konawa 14, Talihina 5
TALIHINA 023 0 — 5 6 0
KONAWA (10)02 2 — 14 7 1
Morris and Barron; Julie Coats and Kristin Johnson. W – Coats. L – Morris. HR – Chyenne Rutherford (K). 2B – Maxwell (T); Jaelyn Flanary (K). HL – Morris 1-1, 1 RS; Daney 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Maxwell 1-2, 1 RBI; Snead 1-2, 1 RS; Barron 1-3, 1 RBI; Dill 1-3, 1 RS (T); Charlyee Ortiz 1-1, 2 RBIs, 3 RS, 1 BB; Rutherford 1-1, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; Johnson 1-1, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Coats 1-1, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Shelby Phillips 1-1, 2 RS; Jaelyn Flanary 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; Jaylyn Isaacs 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB (K).
NOTEWORTHY: Chyenne Rutherford homered and drove in two runs, while Charlyee Ortiz also knocked in a pair of runs Monday and the Konawa Lady Tigers completed a doubleheader sweep with a 14-5 rout of Talihina. Rutherord was 1-for-1 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk and Ortiz also went 1-for-1 with the two RBIs, three runs scored and a walk. Kristin Johnson (1-for-1), Julie Coats (1-for-1), Jaelyn Flanary (1-for-2 with a double) and Jaylyn Isaacs (1-for-2) each picked up one RBI as Konawa compiled seven hits. Coats got the pitching win as she alliowed six hits and no walks while striking out six. Three of the five runs scored off her were earned.
At Wewoka
Coalgate 12, Wewoka 0
COALGATE 552 — 12 8 0
WEWOKA 000 — 0 1 4
Chloe Brown and catchers name NA; Wewoka battery NA. W – Brown. 3B – Kenley Thompson (C). 2B – Abbi Marks 2, Shea Linton (C). HL – Marks 2-2, 2 RBIs; Linton 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; Katyn Denson 1-1, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; Rylie Wood 1-2, 3 RS, 1 BB; Thompson 1-3, 3 RBIs, 1 RS; Breana Hale 1-3, 1 RS (C).
NOTEWORTHY: Chloe Brown fired a three-inning, one-hit shutout Monday and the Coalgate Lady Wildcats whipped Wewoka, 12-0. Brown struck out six and allowed no walks. Abi Marks went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs and teammate Shea Linton was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Kenley Thompson finished 1-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored. Katyn Denson also drove in a run, scored once and drew a walk in a 1-for-1 effort. Rylie Wood also scored three times and walked once in a 1-for-2 outing.
At Crooked Oak
Sulphur 11, Crooked Oak 0
SULPHUR 740 — 11 11 0
CROOKED OAK 000 — 0 0 4
Owen West and catcher’s name NA; Crooked Oak battery NA. W – West. HR – Kinlee Duck (S). 3B – Kady Lynch, Macenzie Ruth (S). 2B – Shallen Mershon, Blakelyn Barber, Abby Beck (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Owen West tossed a three-inning no-hitter and Kinlee Duck homered Monday and the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs hammered Crooked Oak 11-0 in the first game of a road doubleheader. West struck out five and gave up no walks in recording the pitching win. Duck, Shallen Mershon, Makella Mobly and Macenzie Ruth were each 2-for-2 from the plate. Duck drove in three runs and scored twice, while Mershon had two RBIs with a double and scored a pair of runs. Mobly knocked in a run and scored once and Ruth scored twice. Kady Lynch (1-for-2 with a triple) and Abby Beck (1-for-2 with a double) each had one RBI as Sulphur banged out 11 hits.
Game 2
Sulphur 10, Crooked Oak 0
CROOKED OAK 000 — 0 2 6
SULPHUR 712 — 10 8 0
Crooked Oak battery NA; Owen West and catcher’s name NA. W – West. HR – Abby Beck (S). 3B – Kinlee Duck (S). 2B – Duck, Shallen Mershon, Macenzie Ruth (S). HL – Beck 2-2, 3 RBIs, 2 RS; Duck 2-2, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Macenzie Ruth 2-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Meredith Jones 1-2, 1 RS; Mershon 1-2 (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Owen West fired a three-inning two-hitter and Abby Beck cranked out a home run and Sulphur Lady Bulldogs completed a doubleheader sweep of Crooked Oak by claiming a 10-0 decision in the nightcap. West struck out four and allowed no walks. Beck, Kinlee Duck and Macenzie Ruth each finished 2-for-2 from the plate. Beck drove in three runs and scored twice. Duck, with a triple and double, knocked in two runs and scored once and Ruth had a double, one RBI and a run scored. Meredith Jones and Shallen Mershon were each 1-for-2. Sulphur pounded out eight hits and was helped by six Crooked Oak errors.
Team Record: Sulphur 11-3.
