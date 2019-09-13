SOFTBALL
Tuesday, Sept. 10
At Latta
Latta 6, Stroud 1
STROUD 000 001 0 — 1 2 2
LATTA 212 010 x — 6 11 2
Stroud battery NA; Taryn Batterton and Brylea Russell. W – Batterton. 2B – Russell 2, Hailey Baber (L). HL – Russell 3-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Baber 2-4, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Jade Sanders 2-4, 1 RBI; Abbi Atkinson 2-4, 1 RS; Cheyenne Adair 1-3, 1 RS. Triniti Cotanny 1-3, 1 RS (L).
NOTEWORTHY: Taryn Batterton tossed a two-hitter and Brylea Russell finished 3-for-3 from the plate with two doubles, one RBI and a run scored Tuesday, and the Latta Lady Panthers downed the Stroud Lady Tigers 6-1. Batterton struck out eight and walked only two in working all seven innings. The only Stroud run was earned. Baber, Jade Sanders and Abbi Atkinson each went 2-for-4. Baber doubled once, knocked in two runs and scored once. Sanders picked up one RBI and Atkinson scored a run. Cheyenne Adair and Triniti Cotanny were each 1-for-3 and scored a run.
Team Record: Latta 17-2.
At Vanoss Festival
Game 1
Vanoss 3, Varnum 1
VARNUM 100 000 0 — 1 3 4
VANOSS 110 010 x — 3 6 0
Spraker and McCutcheon; Brinn Brassfield, Riley Reed (6) and Addison Dalton. W – Brassfield. L – Spraker. Save – Reed. 3B – Kinsey (Varnum). HL – Kinsey 1-3, 1 RBI; Dominic 1-3 (Varnum); Kara Carlson 1-2, 1 RBI; Emrie Ellis 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; A. Dalton 1-3, 1 RBI; Jacee Underwood 1-3, 1 RS; Abbi Snow 1-3 (Vanoss).
NOTEWORTHY: Brinn Brassfield pitched a three-hitter over 5.2 innings and Riley Reed got the save Tuesday, and the Vanoss Lady Wolves outlasted Varnum 3-1. Brassfield struck out six and walked three in earning the win. Reed worked the final 1.1 innings and allowed no hits and no walks while striking out a pair. Vanoss totaled six hits. Kara Carlson (1-for-2 from the plate), Emrie Ellis (1-for-3 with a run scored) and Addison Dalton (1-for-3) each drove home one run. Jacee Underwood (with a run scored) and Abbi Snow were each 1-for-3 as well. The Lady Wolves were helped by four Varnum errors.
Game 2
Vanoss 11, Stratford 3
STRATFORD 100 002 — 3 4 5
VANOSS 010 505 — 11 4 1
Laney Anderson, Lemmings (6) and L. Anderson; Riley Reed and Addison Dalton. W – Reed. L – Laney Anderson. 3B – Reed (V). 2B – Jayme Poulin (V). HL – Laney Anderson 1-2, 1 RS, 1 BB; Chamberlain 1-3, 2 RBIs; Clark 1-3, 2 RS; L. Anderson 1-3 (S); Poulin 1-1, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 3 BB; Reed 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB (V).
NOTEWORTHY: Riley Reed pitched a four-hitter and went 1-for-3 from the plate with a triple, two runs batted in, two runs scored and a walk Tuesday, and the Vanoss Lady Wolves knocked off the Stratford Lady Bulldogs 11-3 in six innings in the final game of the Vanoss Festival. Reed allowed just one walk and struck out seven. Just two runs scored by Stratford were earned. Teammate Jayme Poulin was 1-for-1 with one RBI, two runs scored and three walks. Addison Dalton also drove home a pair of runs for the Lady Wolves. Chamberlain knocked in two of the three runs in going 1-for-3 for Stratford. Laney Anderson finished 1-for-2 with a run scored and a walk, and she also took the pitching loss.
Team Record: Vanoss 19-4; Stratford 5-14.
At Byng
Sulphur 12, Byng 1
SULPHUR 003 009 — 12 15 0
BYNG 010 000 — 1 6 2
Blakelyn Barber and catcher’s name NA; Addison McGill, McKinley Feazle (5) and Krosby Clinton. W – Barber. L – McGill. 2B – Shallen Mershon (S). HL – Makella Mobly 3-4, 2 RS; Harley Beesley 2-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Mershon 2-4, 3 RBIs, 1 RS; Kady Lynch 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Meredith Jones 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Kinlee Duck 1-2, 1 RS, 1 BB; Abby Beck 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; Macenzie Ruth 1-3, 1 RBI (S); Trenity Miller 2-3; Maddie Kelough 2-3; Joelee Williams 1-2; Britney Brooks-Teel 1-3 (B).
NOTEWORTHY: Five Sulphur players had multiple hits and the Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 12-1 victory over host Byng Tuesday in six innings. Makella Mobly went 3-for-4 and scored a pair of runs for Sulphur. Harley Beesley finished 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored. Shallen Mershon, Kady Lynch and Meredith Jones each ended up 2-for-4. Mershon drove in three runs and scored once. Lynch and Jones each ended up with one RBI and a run scored. Abby Beck (1-for-3), Macenzie Ruth (1-for-3) and Blakelyn Barber each picked up one RBI for the winners. Barber got the pitching victory. She scattered six hits and four walks while striking out three. Starter Addison McGill got the pitching loss for Byng after receiving relief help from McKinley Feazle. Trenity Miller and Maddie Kelough each went 2-for-3 for the Lady Pirates, who totaled six hits. Joelee Williams was 1-for-2, and Britney Brooks-Teel went 1-for-3. Sulphur led just 3-1 before erupting for nine runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Team Records: Byng 15-5. Sulphur 18-3.
At Red Oak 2, Roff 1
ROFF 001 000 0 — 1 4 2
RED OAK 002 000 x — 2 3 1
Danleigh Harris and Camden Simon; Kacie and Kaylee. W – Kacie. L – Harris. HL – Alliyah Reeves 1-2, 1 RS, 1 BB: Kailyn Gore 1-3, 1 RBI; Harris 1-3; Maddie Adair 1-3 (Roff); Kaylee 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Grace M. 1-3; Kacie 1-3 (Red Oak).
NOTEWORTHY: Host Red Oak tallied a pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning and handed the Roff Lady Tigers their first loss of the season in claiming a 2-1 decision. Danleigh Harris was the hard-luck losing pitcher for Roff . She allowed no earned runs off three hits with only one walk and seven strikeouts. The Lady Tigers held a 4-3 edge in total hits. Kailyn Gore went 1-for-3 and drove in the only Roff run. Teammate Alliyah Reeves went 1-for-2 with a run scored and a walk. Harris and Maddie Adair each ended up 1-for-3. Roff had started the season on a 15-game winning streak.
Team Record: Roff 15-1; Red Oak 17-6.
At Mill Creek
Tupelo 18, Mill Creek 0
TUPELO (12)24 — 18 13 0
MILL CREEK 000 — 0 0 0
Breonna D’Aguanno, Kylee Watson (2) and Watson, D’Aguanno; Vernon and Smith. W – D’Aguanno. L – Vernon. 3B – D’Aguanno. 2B – D’Aguanno 2, Victoria Palmer, Shalyn McCollum (T). HL – D’Aguanno 4-4, 8 RBIs, 1 RS; McCollum 3-4, 1 RBI, 3 RS; Katie Eager 2-2, 2 RS; Reese Grigg 1-1, 1 RS, 2 BB; Cheyane Price 1-2, 2 RBIs, 3 RS; Palmer 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; Hailey Gibson 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS (T).
NOTEWORTHY: Breonna D’Aguanno went a perfect 4-for-4 from the plate with a triple, two doubles and eight runs batted in Tuesday as the Tupelo Lady Tigers crushed Mill Creek, 18-0, in three innings. D’Aguanno and Kylee Watson combined for a no-hitter as well. D’Aguanno pitched the first inning and struck out the side for the win, while Watson worked the final two innings and allowed two walks and struck out three. Two other Lady Tigers had multiple hits as Shalyn McCollum was 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and three runs scored, and Katie Eager finished 2-for-2 with a pair of runs scored. Cheyane Price and Victoria Palmer each ended up 1-for-2 with two RBIs, as Price scored three times while Palmer, who doubled once, scored twice. Hailey Gibson (1-for-3) also drove in a run and scored once in a 1-for-3 outing as Tupelo pounded out 13 hits.
Team Record: Tupelo 4-11.
Calera 9, Konawa 8
(8 innings)
KONAWA 103 040 00 — 8 15 2
CALERA 200 020 41 — 9 13 1
Julie Coats and Jaylyn Isaacs. Calera battery NA. L – Coats. 3B – Kashyn Ortiz, Shelby Phillips (K). 2B – Camry Whitekiller, Kashyn Ortiz, Phillips (K). HL – Phillips 3-4, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Whitekiller 3-4, 2 RBIs; Kashyn Ortiz 3-5, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Jaelyn Flanary 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Coats 1-3, 1 BB (K).
NOTEWORTHY: A steal of home plate in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted Calera to a 9-8 decision over the Konawa Lady Tigers on Tuesday. Calera had rallied to tie it up with a four-run seventh inning. Konawa held a 15-13 hitting edge. Shelby Phillips, Camry Whitekiller and Kashyn Ortiz led the way with three apiece. Phillips finished 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Whitekiller was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Kashyn Ortiz ended up 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored. Jaelyn Flanary also knocked in a pair of runs in a losing cause, going 2-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored. Charlyee Ortiz also picked up one RBI for Konawa. Julie Coats suffered the pitching loss.
Team Record: Konawa 9-12.
Coalgate 16, Okemah 2
COALGATE 260 026 — 16 17 1
OKEMAH 010 100 — 2 6 7
Chloe Brown and Katyn Denson. Okemah battery NA. W – Brown. 2B – Denson, Breana Hale, Shea Linton. HL – Denson 3-5, 3 RBIs; Braedy Wardrop 3-5, 2 RS; Abi Marks 2-4, 2 RS, 1 BB; Rylie Wood 2-5, 4 RBIs, 3 RS; Brown 2-5, 3 RBIs; Hale 2-5, 1 RBI, 3 RS (CC).
NOTEWORTHY: The Coalgate Lady Wildcats piled up 17 hits as six players had multiple efforts in a 16-2 hammering of Okemah. Katyn Denson and Braedy Wardrope each finished 3-for-5 as Denson doubled once and knocked in three runs, while Wardrope scored twice. Abi Marks ended up 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a walk. Rylie Wood, Chloe Brown and Breana Hale each went 2-for-5. Wood drove home four runs, and scored three times. Brown knocked in three runs and Hale had a double, one RBI and three runs scored. Brown got the pitching victory as she allowed just one earned run, six hits and no walks while striking out four while working all six innings from the circle.
Team Record: Coalgate 17-6.
