Local softball capsules

Saturday, Sept. 7
At New Lima Tournament
Winner’s Bracket
Vanoss 7, Asher 1
ASHER 100 — 1 1 2
VANOSS 340 — 7 8 1
Jordan Odell and Makinzie Odell; Riley Reed and Addison Dalton. W – Reed. L – J. Odell. 2B – Reed (V). HL – J. Odell 1-1, 1 RS (A); A. Dalton 2-2, 4 RBIs; Brinn Brassfield 2-2, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB; Kara Carlson 1-1, 1 BB; Emrie Ellis 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Reed 1-3; Jacee Underwood 1-3 (V).
Championship
Vanoss 8, Lookeba-Sickles 0
LOOKEBA 000 00 — 0 1 2
VANOSS 101 6x — 8 9 0
Mashaney and Radacy; Brinn Brassfield, Riley Reed (2) and Addison Dalton. W – Reed. L – Mashaney. HR – Riley Reed (V). 2B – Emrie Ellis (V). HL – Kelsi Cox 1-2 (L-S); Reed 2-2, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB; Abbi Snow 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Jadyn Dalton 1-1, 1 RBI; Kara Carlson 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; A. Dalton 1-2, 1 RS; Ellis 1-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Brassfield 1-3, 2 RBIs (V).
Friday, Sept. 6
Byng 9, Dickson 5
DICKSON 122 000 0 — 5 9 1
BYNG 020 052 x — 9 16 2
Dickson battery NA; McKinley Feazle, Addison McGill (4) and Krosby Clinton. W – McGill. 3B – Alexa Thompson (B). 2B – Trenity Miller, Maddie Kelough (B). HL – Britney Brooks-Teel 3-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; Alana Crain 3-4, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Miller 3-4, 1 RS; Feazle 2-4, 1 RS; Kelough 1-1, 3 RBIs, Thompson 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS (B).
NOTEWORTHY: Britney Brooks-Teel, Alana Crain and Trenity Miller collected three hits apiece, and the Byng Lady Pirates topped Dixson 9-5 on Friday. Brooks-Teel went 3-for-3 from the plate with two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Crain finished 3-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored and Miller ended up 3-for-4 with a double and scored a run. Maddie Kelough, who doubled in a 1-for-1 effort, picked up three RBIs and Alexa Thompson was 1-for-2 with a triple, one RBI and a run scored in Byng’s 16-hit attack. Addison McGill got the pitching win in relief of McKinley Feazle. McGill worked the final four innings and allowed two hits and no walks while striking out four.
Tema Record: Byng 14-4.
At Roff Tournament
Stonewall 7, Maud 3
MAUD 000 3 — 3 2 5
STONEWALL 421 0 — 7 7 0
Maud battery NA; Kaylee Ford and Meghan Sliger. W – Ford. 2B – Tatam Brady (S). HL – Brady 2-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Mahayla Walker 2-3, 2 RS; Sliger 1-2, 1 RS; Hannah Christian 1-2; Lyndi Humphers 1-3, 1 RS (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Kaylee Ford tossed a two-hitter, while Tatam Brady and Mahayla Walker were each 2-for-3 from the plate as the Stonewall Lady Longhorns downed Maud 7-2 in the 23rd Annual Roff Fast Pitch Tournament on Friday. Ford struck out four and walked three as all three Maud runs were earned. Brady doubled, drove in a run and scored twice. Walker also scored a pair of runs. Meghan Sliger (1-for-2 with a run scored), Hannah Christian (1-for-2) and Lyndi Humphers (1-for-3 with one RBI) had the other Stonewall hits. Maud committed five errors in the game.
Maud 7, Tupelo 2
MAUD 102 40 — 7 4 1
TUPELO 010 01 — 2 5 2
Maud battery NA; Breonna D’Aguanno and Kylee Watson. L – D’Aguanno. HR – Kylee Watson (T). 2B – Watson. HL – Watson 2-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Hailey Gibson 1-2, 1 RS; Katie Eager 1-2; Cheyane Price 1-3, 1 RBI (T).
NOTEWORTHY: Kylee Watson went 2-for-2 with a solo homer and a double, but it wasn’t enough Friday as the Tupelo Lady Tigers dropped a five-run decision to Maud in the 23rd Annual Roff Fast Pitch Tournament. Cheyane Price (1-for-3 with one RBI), Hailey Gibson (1-for-2 with a run scored) and Katie Eager (1-for-2) had the other Tupelo hits. Breonna D’Aguanno suffered the pitching loss after giving up only four hits and four walks while striking out five. Only two of the seven Maud runs were earned.
Team Record: Tupelo 3-10.
At New Lima Tournament
Asher 3, Depew 2
ASHER 003 0 — 3 7 0
DEPEW 002 0 — 2 2 0
Jordan Odell and Makinzie Odell; Depew battery NA. W – J. Odell. HL – M. Odell 2-3, 1 RS; Alexis Francis 1-1, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; J. Odell 1-2, 1 RS; Kaythryn Dixson 1-2; Tannah Hamilton 1-2; Victoria Frankovich 1-2 (A).
NOTEWORTHY: Jordan Odell tossed a four-inning two-hitter, went 1-for-2 from the plate and scored a run Friday as the Asher Lady Indians held off Depew, 3-2. Jordan Odell struck out four and gave up only two walks. Makinzie Odell went 2-for-3 and scored a run for Asher. Teammate Alexis Francis finished 1-for-1 with two RBIs and scored once. Kaythryn Dixson, Tannah Hamilton and Victoria Frankovich were each 1-for-2 to round off the Lady Indians’ seven-hit total. All of the scoring in the game was done in the third, as Asher tallied three in the top half and Depew two in the bottom of the frame.
At New Lima Tournament
Vanoss 5, Stuart 2
VANOSS 000 05 — 5 8 3
STUART 100 01 — 2 3 3
Riley Reed and Addison Dalton; Igou and Howell. W – Reed. L – Igou. HR – Reed (V). HL – Kara Carlson 2-2, 1 BB; Jacee Underwood 2-3, 1 RS; Jadyn Dalton 1-1; Reed 1-2, 4 RBIs, 1 RS, 1 BB; Brinn Brassfield 1-3; Jayme Poilin 1-3 (V); Igou 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Haney 1-2 (S).
