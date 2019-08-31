SOFTBALL
Thursday, Aug. 29
Game 1
Latta 13, Warner 0
WARNER 000 0 — 0 0 1
LATTA 490 x — 13 11 0
Warner battery NA; Taryn Batterton and Brylea Russell. W- Batteton. 3B – Hailey Baber, Batterton (L). 2B – Jaylee Willis 3, Baber (L). HL – Willis 3-3, 3 RBIs, 2 RS; Batterton 2-3, 3 RBIs, 1 RS; Baber 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; Tawni Wood 1-1, 2 RS, 1 BB; Cheyenne Adair 1-2, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB; Abbi Atkinson 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Triniti Cotanny 1-3 (L).
NOTEWORTHY: Taryn Batterton fired a four-inning no-hitter and Jaylee Willis went 3-for-3 with three doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored Thursday, and the Latta Lady Panthers hammered Warner, 13-0, in the first game of a district doubleheader. Batterton struck out nine and gave up just one walk. Latta pounded out 11 hits. Batterton and Hailey Baber joined Willis with multiple hits. Batterton was 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored, and Baber ended up 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Cheyenne Adair and Abbi Atkinson were each 1-for-2 and picked up an RBI.
Game 2
Latta 17, Warner 0
WARNER 000 — 0 2 8
LATTA 98x — 17 10 1
Warner battery NA; Jade Sanders and Cheyenne Adair. W – Sanders. 2B – Brylea Russell (L). HL – Russell 2-3, 3 RBIs, 2 RS; Adair 2-3, 3 RBIs, 1 RS; Hailey Baber 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; Jaylee Willis 2-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Brooklyn Ryan 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Sadie Reed 1-2, 2 RS (L).
NOTEWORTHY: Jade Sanders tossed a two-hit shutout over three innings, and Brylea Russell and Cheyenne Adair were each 2-for-3 and knocked in three runs apiece as Latta completed the sweep with a 17-0 win over Warner. Sanders struck out eight and gave up only two walks. Russell doubled and scored two runs, and Adair scored once. Hailey Baber also went 2-for-3 and picked up two RBIs and scored twice. Jaylee Willis ended up 2-for-3 as well with two runs scored, as Latta piled up 10 hits. Brooklyn Ryan had one RBI and scored once in a 1-for-2 effort.
Team Record: Latta 9-0.
At Tupelo
Vanoss 14, Tupelo 0
VANOSS 2(10)2 — 14 5 1
TUPELO 000 — 0 1 4
Riley Reed, Brinn Brassfield (3) and Addison Dalton; Kylee Watson, Cheyane Price (2) and Shalyn McCollum. W – Reed. L – Watson. HL – Brassfiled 2-2, 4 RBIs, 1 RS, 1 BB; Rileigh Rush 1-1, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 2 BB; Kara Carlson 1-1, 1 RBI, 1 RS (V); Victoria Palmer 1-1 (T).
NOTEWORTHY: Brinn Brassfield went 2-for-2 from the plate with four RBIs, one run scored and a walk while Riley Reed pitched a one-hitter over the first two innings Thursday, and the Vanoss Lady Wolves shut out Tupelo 14-0 in a three-inning contest. Riley Reed got the pitching victory. She allowed just two walks and two strikeouts. Brassfield came on in relief in the third and recorded a strikeout. Jacee Underwood drove home a pair of runs and scored twice, while Rileigh Rush and Kara Carlson were each 1-for-1 with one RBI. Victoria Palmer, in going 1-for-2, had the lone hit for Tupelo, and Kylee Watson took the pitching loss after getting relief help from Cheyane Price.
Team Record: Vanoss 11-3; Tupelo 2-7.
At Konawa
Tushka 9, Konawa 0
TUSHKA 013 212 — 9 11 0
KONAWA 000 000 — 0 5 2
Morgam Bess and catcher NA; Kristin Johnson and Jaylyn Isaacs. WP-Bess. L – Johnson. HL – Jaelyn Flanary 2-3; Julie Coats 2-3; Charlyee Ortiz 1-3 (K).
NOTEWORTHY: Tushka compiled 18 hits and held Konawa to five Thursday in registering a 9-0 decision over the Lady Tigers. Jaelyn Flanary and Julie Coats each went 2-for-3, and Charlyee Ortiz was 1-for-3 in accounting for Konawa’s five hits. Kristin Johnson took the pitching loss. Laramie Rains went 3-for-4 with two runs scored to pace an 11-hit Tushka offense, while Jacy Eaves finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Team Record: Konawa 7-8; Tushka 11-4.
