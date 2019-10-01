Local Softball Capsules

SOFTBALL
Thursday, Sept. 26
Sulphur 8, Byng 0
BYNG 000 00 — 0 1 3
SULPHUR 031 13 — 8 10 0
McKinley Feazle and Joelee Williams; Harley Beesley and NA. W – Beesley. L – Feazle. 2B – Macenzie Ruth (S). HL – Britney Brooks-Teel 1-2 (B); Abby Beck 3-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Shallen Mershon 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Ruth 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Kinlee Duck 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; Beesley 1-3, 2 RBIs; Kady Lynch 1-3 (B).
NOTEWORTHY: Harley Beesley fired a five-inning, one-hit shutout, went 1-for-3 from the plate and drove in two runs Thursday, and the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs blitzed the Byng Lady Pirates 8-0 at the Lake Country Conference Tournament. Beesley allowed no walks and recorded a strikeout. Abby Beck topped the SHS batting chart by going 3-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored. Shallen Mershon was 2-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored, and Macenzie Ruth ended up 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and a run scored. Kinlee Duck knocked in two runs, scored twice and drew a walk in a 1-for-2 outing, and Kady Lynch was 1-for-3 for Sulphur. Britney Brooks-Teel, in going 1-for-2, had the lone hit for the Lady Pirates. McKinley Feazle suffered the pitching loss. She allowed 10 hits and two walks while striking out a pair.
Team Records: Byng 18-12. Sulphur 23-4.
At Latta
Latta 5, Durant JV 0
DURANT JV 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
LATTA 021 110 x — 5 8 0
Durant JV battery NA; Taryn Batterton, Jade Sanders (4) and Brylea Russell, Jaylee Willis (6). W – Batterton. 3B – Hailey Baber, Tawni Wood (L). 2B – Triniti Cotanny, Abbi Atkinson (L). HL – Sanders 2-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Wood 1-2, 1 RBI; Atkinson 1-3, 2 RBIs; Cotanny 1-3, 1 RS; Baber 1-3, 1 RS; Willis 1-3, 1 RS; Cheyenne Adair 1-3, 1 RS (L).
NOTEWORTHY: Taryn Batterton held the Durant JV hitless through 3.1 innings, and the Latta Lady Panthers registered a 5-0 shutout victory on Thursday. Batterton struck out eight and gave up just one walk before being relieved by Jade Sanders, who led the Latta offense by going 2-for-2 with one RBI and a run scored. Atkinson doubled once and drove home two runs in a 1-for-3 outing, and Tawni Wood was 1-for-2 with a triple and one RBI. Triniti Cottany, Hailey Baber, Jaylee Willis and Cheyenne Adair were each 1-for-3 with a run scored. Baber’s hit was a triple, and Cotanny’s hit was a double.
Team Record: Latta 25-2.
At Konawa
Dibble 7, Konawa 6
DIBBLE 020 005 0 — 7 8 0
KONAWA 103 020 0 — 6 11 2
Dibble battery not available; Julie Coats and Jaelyn Flanary. L – Coats. 3B – Charlyee Ortiz 2, Caitlyn Sandlin 2 (K). 2B – Coats, Charlyee Ortiz, Kashyn Ortiz (K). HL – Charlyee Ortiz 3-4, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Coats 2-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 2 BB; Camry Whitekiller 2-4, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Sandlin 2-5, 1 RBI, 1 RS (K).
NOTEWORTHY: The Konawa Lady Tigers pounded out 11 hits as four had multiple efforts, but it wasn’t enough Thursday as they dropped a 7-6 decision to Dibble. Charlyee Ortiz went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, one RBI and a run scored for Konawa. Julie Coats was 2-for-2 with a double, one RBI, one run scored and two walks, and Camry Whitekiller finished 2-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored. Caitlyn Sandlin also knocked in a run and scored once in a 2-for-5 outing for the Lady Tigers. Coats took the pitching loss, as she allowed the eight hits and three walks while striking out six. Five of the seven Dibble runs were earned.
Team Record: Konawa 9-20.
