Local Softball Capsules

SOFTBALL
Monday, Sept. 9
Latta 8, Coalgate 0
COALGATE 000 000 0 — 0 0 1
LATTA 003 203 x — 8 13 2
Chloe Brown and Katyn Denson; Jade Sanders and Brylea Russell. W – Sanders. L – Brown. 2B – Russell 2, Triniti Cotanny, Hailey Baber (L). HL – Abbi Atkinson 3-4; Baber 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; Jaylee Willis 2-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Cotanny 2-3; Russell 2-4, 2 RS (L).
NOTEWORTHY: Jade Sanders fired a no-hitter, struck out eight and gave up just one walk Monday, and the Latta Lady Panthers shut out the Coalgate Lady Wildcats 8-0 at Swanson Field. Abbi Atkinson went 3-for-4 from the plate in leading Latta’s 13-hit assault. Hailey Baber and Jaylee Willis were each 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Baber doubled once and scored twice, while Willis scored a run. Triniti Cotanny finished 2-for-3 with a double, and Brylea Russell ended up 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored. Sanders also knocked in one run. Chloe Brown took the loss for Coalgate.
Team Records: Latta 16-2. Coalgate 16-6.
At Seminole
Byng 4, Seminole 2
BYNG 001 012 0 — 4 5 1
SEMINOLE 002 000 0 — 2 6 1
McKinley Feazle and Krosby Clinton; Seminole battery not available. W – Feazle. HL – Trenity Miller 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Joelee Williams 1-3, 1 RBI; Britney Brooks-Teel 1-3, 1 RS (B).
NOTEWORTHY: Trenity Miller, Joelee Williams and McKinley Feazle each knocked in a run, while Feazle also allowed just six hits Monday as the Byng Lady Pirates topped the Seminole Lady Chieftains, 4-2. Miller went 2-for-3 from the plate with one RBI and a walk, and Williams finished 1-for-3 with one RBI. Britney Brooks-Teel ended up 1-for-3 and scored a run as Byng totaled five hits.
Team Record: Byng 15-4.
At Davis
Sulphur 8, Davis 4
SULPHUR 250 010 0 — 8 12 1
DAVIS 001 210 0 — 4 9 1
Harley Beesley and catcher’s name not available; Jones, Randell (2) and catcher’s name not available. W – Beesley. L – Jones. 2B – Macenzie Ruth 2, Kinlee Duck (s); Eggleston, Barnes (D). HL – Meredith Jones 2-4, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Ruth 2-4, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB; Shallen Mershon 2-4, 1 RS; Blakelyn Barber 2-4, 1 RS; Kady Lynchj 1-3, 2 RBIs, 1 BB; Abby Beck 1-3, 1 RS, 1 BB (S); Merrell 2-4, 1 RS; Miller 2-4; Ryan 1-1, 1 RS; Miller 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS (D).
NOTEWORTHY: The Sulphur Lady Bulldogs pounded out 12 hits while receiving 2-for-4 efforts from Meredith Jones, Macenzie Ruth, Shallen Mershon and Blakelyn Barber in an 8-4 win over archrival Davis. Jones drove in a pair of runs and scored once, while Ruth doubled twice, knocked in one run, scored twice and drew a walk. Mershon and Barber each scored once. Kady Lynch knocked in two runs and walked once while going 1-for-3, and Abby Beck was 1-for-3 as well with a run scored and a walk. Harley Beesley got the pitching victory as she scattered nine hits, walked only two and struck out seven in working all seven innings. Three of the four Davis runs were earned.
Team Record: Sulphur 17-3.
At Holdenville
Holdenville 8, Tupelo 2
TUPELO 000 020 0 — 2 3 2
HOLDENVILLE 114 200 x — 8 11 0
Breonna D’Aguanno and Kylee Watson; Amanda Factor and Stevi Huff. W – Factor. L – D’Aguanno. 2B – Braydyn Smith, Alijah Bowen (H). HL – Watson 2-4, 1 RBI; Cheyane Price 1-2, 1 RS, 1 BB (T); Bowen 2-2, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Bailee Back 2-2, 2 RS, 1 BB; Carly Tatum 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Braydyn Smith 2-3, 1 RBI; Randy Jo West 1-2, 1 BB; Sadie Smith 1-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Brooklyn Brown 1-3, 2 RS (H).
NOTEWORTHY: Amanda Factor pitched a three-hitter and host Holdenville pounded out 11 for the game in an 8-2 win over the Tupelo Lady Tigers on Monday. Factor struck out six and overcame five walks in getting the pitching victory. Two of Tupelo’s three hits came from Kylee Watson, who finished 2-for-4 with one RBI. Cheyane Price had the other Lady Tiger hit in going 1-for-2 with a run scored and a walk. Breonna D’Aguanno took the pitching loss. Four Lady Wolverines had two hits each. Alijah Bowen and Bailee Buck were each 2-for-2, while Carly Tatum and Bradyn Smith each ended up 2-for-3. Bowen, Tatum and Smith drove in one run each. Sadie Smith also knocked in a run and scored twice in a 1-for-3 outing for Holdenville.
Team Record: Tupelo 3-11; Holdenville 9-11.
