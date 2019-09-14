SOFTBALL
Thursday, Sept. 12
At Hinton Tournament
Game 1
Roff 12, Calumet 0
CALUMET 000 — 0 0 2
ROFF 246 — 12 6 0
Stilley and Nitzel. Paige Mayfield and Camden Simon. WP-Mayfield, LP-Stilley. 2B-Payton Owens (R). HL-Maddie Adair 2-2, 2 RS, Owens 1-2, 3 RBIs, 2 RS, Mayfield 1-2, 4 RBIs, RS, Chloe Eldred 1-3, 2 RBIs, RS, Aaliyah Reeves 1-3, RBI, RS (R).
Game 2
Binger-Oney 1, Roff 0
BINGER 000 000 1 — 1 2 1
ROFF 000 000 0 — 0 3 6
Addie Wilson and Layne Smith; Danleigh Harris and Camden Simon. W – Wilson. L – Harris. 2B – Boucher (B). HL – Payton Owens 1-3; Paige Mayfield 1-3; Harris 1-3 (RR); Boucher 1-3 (B).
Game 3
Roff 6, Union City 3
UNION CITY` 000 30 — 3 6 4
ROFF 010 32 — 6 7 3
Griggs and Delong; Paige Mayfield, Danley Harris (5) and Camden Simon. W – Mayfield. L – Griggs. Save – Harris. 3B – Odeal (UC); Harris (R). 2B – McKenzie Parnell (R). HL – Rodgers 2-2; Odeal 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; McCoy 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Kautaity 1-3, 1 RS; Delong 1-3 (UC); Parnell 2-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Maddie Adair 2-2, 1 BB; Chloe Eldred 1-2, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB; Aaliyah Reeves 1-2; Harris 1-3, 1 RS (R).
Game 4
Roff 7, Hinton 5
ROFF 070 0 — 7 6 1
HINTON 032 0 — 5 7 4
Paige Mayfield, Danleigh Harris (2) and Camden Simon; Weathers and Kichhott. W – Harris. L – Weathers. 2B – Snow, Robertson (H). HL – Simon 2-3, 2 RBIs; Kailyn Gore 1-1, 1 RS, 1 BB; McKenzie Parnell 1-2, 1 RS; Eldred 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Mayfield 1-3 (R); Robertson 2-2, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Weathers 2-2; House 1-2, 1 RBI; Kichhott 1-2, 1 RBI; Snow 1-2 (H).
At Pittsburg Tournament
Red Oak 12, Tupelo 0
TUPELO 000 — 0 4 0
RED OAK 2(10)x — 12 6 0
Breonna D’Aguanno, Cheyane Price (2) and Kylee Watson; Red Oak battery not available. L – D’Aguanno. HL – Cheyane Price 1-3; Shalyn McCollum 1-3; Watson 1-3; D’Aguanno 1-3 (T).
NOTEWORTHY: The Tupelo Lady Tigers were limited to four hits in dropping a 12-0 decision to Red Oak on Thursday in the Pittsburg Tournament. Cheyane Price, Shalyn McCollum, Kylee Watson and Breonna D’Aguanno were each 1-for-3 from the plate for Tupelo. D’Aguanno suffered the pitching loss after getting relief help from Price. Red Oak compiled six hits.
Smithville 5, Tupelo 3
SMITHVILLE 201 020 2 — 5 2 0
TUPELO 002 001 0 — 3 6 5
Smithville battery not available; Breonna D’Aguanno and Kylee Watson. L – D’Aguanno. 2B – D’Aguanno, Cheyane Price (T). HL – Price 1-3, 1 RBI; Shalyn McCollum 1-3, 1 RBI; D’Aguanno 1-3, 1 RBI; Watson 1-3, 1 RS; Victoria Palmer 1-3, 1 RS; Reese Grigg 1-3, 1 RS (T).
NOTEWORTHY: The Tupelo Lady Tigers out-hit Smithville, 6-2, but couldn’t overcome five errors in dropping a 5-3 decision Thursday in the Pittsburg Tournament. Six Lady Tigers – Cheyane Price, Shalyn McCollum, Breonna D’Aguanno, Kylee Watson, Victoria Palmer and Reese Grigg – each finished 1-for-3. Price, McCollum and D’Aguanno each picked up one RBI while Watson, Palmer and Grigg each scored once. D’Aguanno allowed just the two hits and three walks while striking out four. Only two of the five Smithville runs were earned.
Team Record: Tupelo 4-13.
At Okemah
Latta 13, Okemah 3
LATTA 315 001 3 — 13 15 3
OKEMAH 000 011 1 — 3 6 4
Jade Sanders, Taryn Batterton (5) and Brylea Russell; Okemah battery not available. W – Sanders. 2B – Brooklyn Ryan (L). HL – Batterton 3-4, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Hailey Baber 2-4, 2 RS, 1 BB; Ryan 2-5, 3 RBIs, 2 RS; Sanders 2-5, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Cheyenne Adair 2-5, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Jaylee Willis 1-2, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 2 BB; Triniti Cotanny 1-2, 1 RS, 1 BB (L).
NOTEWORTHY: Jade Sanders tossed a two-hitter through four innings and went 2-for-5 from the plate while driving in two runs and scoring once Thursday and the Latta Lady Panthers thumped Okemah 13-3. Sanders surrendered no runs, struck out five and allowed just one walk before Taryn Batterton pitched the fifth. Batterton fueled Latta’s 15-hit attck by going 3-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored. Three other Lady Panthers had multiple hits. Hailey Baber finished 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored and a walk. Brooklyn Ryan was 2-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored and Cheyenne Adair was also 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored. Jaylee Willis and Triniti Cotanny each ended up 1-for-2. Willis knocked in a run, scored twice and drew a walk, while Cotany scored a run and walked once.
Team Record: Latta 18-2.
Maud
Vanoss 6, Maud 3
VANOSS 101 40 — 6 7 3
MAUD 300 00 — 3 2 4
Brinn Brassfield, Riley reed (1) and Addison Dalton; Maud battery not available. W – Reed. HR – Reed (V). 2B – Emrie Ellis (V). HL – Brassfield 2-2, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Ellis 2-2, 3 RS, 1 BB; Reed 1-3, 3 RBIs, 1 RS; Abbi Snow 1-3, 1 RBI; Jayme Poulin 1-3 (V).
NOTEWORTHY: Riley Reed fired a one-hitter in relief over five innings and hit a home run Thursday and the Vanoss Lady Wolves upended Maud 6-3 in the RWB Tournament at Stratford. Reed struck out 11 batters and gave up no walks in relief of the starter Brinn Brassfield. Reed also drove in three runs in going 1-for-3. Brassfield and Emrie Ellis each finished 2-for-2. Brassfield knocked in a run and scored once. Ellis doubled once, scored three runs and walked once. Abbi Snow and Jayme Poulin also had 1-for-3 efforts and Snow picked up one RBI.
Team Record: Vanoss 20-4.
At Chickasha
Game 1
Chickasha 7, Byng 6
BYNG 200 031 0 — 6 10 4
CHICKASHA 003 040 x — 7 8 1
Addison McGill and Krosby Clinton; Chickasha battery NA. L – McGill. HR – Trenity Miller (B). 2B – Kennedy Large, Alexa Thompson, Britney Brooks-Teel (B). HL – Large 3-4, 3 RBIs; Miller 3-4, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Brooks-Teel 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; Krosby Clinton 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 BB, Thompson 1-3 (CC).
NOTEWORTHY: Two big innings – a three-run third and a four-run fifth – lifted Chickasha to a slim 7-6 victory over the Byng Lady Pirates Thursday in the first game of a District 4A-2 doubleheader. Byng out-hit Chickasha 10-8 but fell victim to four errors in the contest. Offensively for the Lady Pirates, Kennedy Large and Trenity Miller led the way with 3-for-4 efforts. Large doubled once and drove home three runs, while Miller had a solo home run and scored twice. Britney Brooks-Teel and Krosby Clinton each provided a lift for the Lady Pirates as well. Brooks-Teel was 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI, one run scored and a walk and Clinton finished 1-for-2 with one RBI and a walk. Alexa Thompson ended up 1-for-3 with a double in a losing cause. Addison McGill took the pitching loss but only four of the seven Chickasha runs were earned. She struck out three and walked just one.
Game 2
Chickasha 11, Byng 3
CHICKASHA 001 114 4 — 11 16 2
BYNG 201 000 0 — 3 6 3
Chickasha battery NA; McKinley Feazle, Addison McGill (6) and Krosby Clinton. L – Feazle. 2B – Feazle, Kennedy Large (B). HL – Krosby Clinton 2-4, 1 RBI; Feazle 2-4, 1 RS; Large 1-3, 2 RBIs; Miller 1-3, 1 RS, 1 BB (B).
NOTEWORTHY: Chickasha compiled 16 hits and rolled to an 11-3 win over the Byng Lady Pirates Thursday to complete a doubleheader sweep. Byng managed just six hits and four of them came from Krosby Clinton and McKinley Feazle, who each finished 2-for-4. Clinton drove in a run and Feazle had a double and scored once. Kennedy Large doubled and knocked in two runs in a 1-for-3 effort and Trenity Miller was also 1-for-3 with a run scored and a walk in a losing effort. The game was knotted at 3-3 but four runs each in the sixth and seventh innings by the Chicks put the game out of reach. Byng fell to 4-4 in District 4A-2 play, while Chickasha improved to 6-2. The Lady Pirates are now fifth in the district standings behind Lone Gove, Blanchard, Chickasha and Bridge Creek.
Team Record: Byng 15-7.
