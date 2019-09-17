Local Softball Capsules

SOFTBALL
Saturday, Sept. 14
RWB ConferenceTournament
At Stratford
Vanoss 5, Asher 1
VANOSS 001 13 — 5 5 1
ASHER 100 00 — 1 1 4
Riley Reed and Addison Dalton; Jordan Odell and Makenzie Odell. W – Reed. L – J. Odell. 2B – Abbi Snow (V). HL – Snow 2-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Kara Carlson 1-2, 1 RS; Jayme Poulin 1-2, 1 BB: Reed 1-3 (V); Kaythryn Dixson 1-2 (A).
Championship Game
Vanoss 7, Stratford 2
VANOSS 210 4 — 7 5 1
STRATFORD 000 2 — 2 5 5
Brinn Brassfield and Addison Dalton; Lemmings, Laney Anderson (2) and L. Anderson. W – Brassfield. L – Lemmings. 2B – Emrie Ellis, Riley Reed (V). HL – Kara Carlson 2-2; Reed 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; Ellis 1-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Jacee Underwood 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS (V); Clark 2-3, 1 RBI; Inman 1-1, 1 RS; Pullen 1-1, 1 RS; Chamberlain 1-2 (S).
Friday, Sept. 13
RWB ConferenceTournament
At Stratford
Vanoss 4, Stratford 3
VANOSS 112 0 — 4 4 0
STRATFORD 010 2 — 3 5 3
Riley Reed and Addison Dalton; Laney Anderson and Lundyn Anderson. HL – Reed 2-2, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Rileigh Rush 1-2, 2 RBIs; A. Dalton 1-2 (V); Pullen 1-1, 1 RBI; London Anderson 1-1, 2 RS, 1 BB; Inman 1-1, 1 RS; Phelps 1-2, 1 RBI; Laney Anderson 1-2 (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Riley Reed pitched a five-hitter and went 2-for-2 from the plate with one RBI and a walk Friday, and the Vanoss Lady Wolves edged the Stratford Lady Bulldogs 4-3 in the RWB Conference Tournament. Rileigh Rush drove in two runs in a 1-for-2 outing for Vanoss, and Addison Dalton had the other hit in going 1-for-2. Reed struck out three and walked only two . All thee Stratford runs were earned. Laney Anderson suffered the pitching loss for Stratford. She surrendered just two earned runs off four hits with four walks and three strikeouts. Presley Pullen (1-for-1) and Abbi Phelps (1-for-2) each knocked in a run for the Lady Bulldogs. Lundyn Anderson (1-for-1 with two runs scored and a walk), Olivia Inmon (1-for-1 with a run scored) and Laney Anderson (1-for-2) had the other Stratford hits.
At Coalgate
Latta 1, Coalgate 0
LATTA 010 000 0 — 1 3 1
COALGATE 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Jade Sanders and Brylea Russell; Chloe Brown and Katyn Denson. W – Sanders. L – Brown. 2B – Abbi Atkinson (L). HL – Atkinson 2-3, 1 RBI; Brooklyn Ryan 1-3 (L); Shea Linton 1-3; Jaxie Wilson 1-3 (C).
NOTEWORTHY: Jade Sanders fired a two-hit shutout and Abbi Atkinson drove in the only run of the game off a double Friday and the Latta Lady Panthers edged the Coalgate Lady Wildcats 1-0. Sanders struck out 12 and walked just two while working all seven innings. Atkinson went 2-for-3 and knocked in a run in the second inning. Teammate Brooklyn Ryan had the other hit as Latta totaled just three. Shea Linton and Jaxie Wilson were each 1-for-3 for Coalgate. Chloe Brown suffered the loss despite giving up the three hits. She struck out three and walked two. The lone Lady Panther run was unearned.
Team Records: Latta 19-2; Coalgate 17-7.
At Tecumseh
Byng 5, Tecumseh 4
BYNG 005 000 0 — 5 9 5
TECUMSEH 101 110 0 — 4 7 2
Addison McGill and Joelee Williams; Tecumseh battery NA. W – McGill. HL – Trenity Milelr 2-2, 1 RBI, 2 BB; Maddie Kelough 2-4, 1 RS; McGill 2-4; Alexa Thompson 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB (B).
NOTEWORTHY: The Byng Lady Pirates put together a five-run third inning, and it was just enough to claim a 5-4 win over the Tecumseh Lady Savages on Friday. Trenity Miller went 2-for-2 with one RBI and two walks, while Maddie Kelough and Addison McGill each finished 2-for-4 for Byng. Kelough also scored a run. Alexa Thompson drove in a run, scored once and drew a walk in a 1-for-2 outing, and Kennedy Large also knocked in a run and scored once as the Lady Pirates compiled nine hits. McGill got the pitching victory as only one of the four runs scored by Tecumseh was earned. She allowed seven hits and two walks while registering one strikeout.
Team Record: Byng 16-7.
