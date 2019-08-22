SOFTBALL
Tuesday, Aug. 20
At Latta
Latta 10, Okemah 0
OKEMAH 000 00 — 0 1 2
LATTA 421 21 — 10 13 1
Okemah battery NA; Jade Sanders and Brylea Russell. W – Sanders. 2B – Abbi Atkinson, Tawni Wood (L). HL – Atkinson 2-3, 3 RBIs; Jaylee Willis 2-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB; Triniti Cotanny 2-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Brylea Russell 2-4, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Tawni Wood 1-1, 2 RS; Sadie Reed 1-1; Sanders 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Hailey Baber 1-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Taryn Batterton 1-3, 1 RS (L).
NOTEWORTHY: Jade Sanders fired a five-inning, one-hit shutout while Abbi Atkinson, Jaylee Willis, Triniti Cotanny and Brylea Russell had two hits apiece Tuesday as the Latta Lady Panthers ripped Okemah, 10-0. Sanders struck out nine batters and gave up no walks. Atkinson finished 2-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in. Willis and Cotanny were each 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored, as Willis also walked once. Russell ended up 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored as Latta pounded out 13 hits. Hailey Baber, who was 1-for-3, drove in a pair of runs and scored once. Sanders had one RBI and scored once in a 1-for-2 outing.
Team Record: Latta 5-0.
At Madill
Game 1
Byng 8, Madill 3
BYNG 000 260 0 — 8 10 3
MADILL 000 030 0 — 3 6 6
Addison McGill and catcher’s name NA; Madill battery NA. W – McGill. HL – Alexa Thompson 2-2, 2 RBIs, 1 BB; Kennedy Large 2-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB; McKinley Feazle 2-5, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Laney Waters 1-1; Trenity Miller 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Karissa Shico 1-3, 1 RS (B).
NOTEWORTHY: Alexa Thompson, Kennedy Large and McKinley Feazle collected two hits apiece, and Addison McGill got the pitching win Tuesday as the Byng Lady Pirates downed Madill, 8-3. Thompson was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a walk. Large finished 2-for-3 with one RBI, two runs scored and a walk, and Feazle ended up 2-for-5 with one RBI and a run scored. Trenity Miller, in going 1-for-3, drove in a run and scored once as Byng totaled 10 hits. All three runs scored off McGill were unearned, as she allowed six hits and only one walk while striking out five.
Game 2
Byng 9, Madill 0
MADILL 000 00 — 0 2 4
BYNG 601 2x — 9 14 0
Madill battery NA; McKinley Feazle and catcher’s name no available. 2B – Kennedy Large, Trenity Milley, Laney Waters (B). HL – Large 2-2, 2 RS, 1 BB; Miller 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Britney Brooks-Teel 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Feazle 2-3, 2 RS; Joelee Williams 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Waters 1-2, 1 RBI; Alexa Thompson 1-2; Adison McGill 1-2; Hannah Boyd 1-3, 3 RBIs, 1 RS; Krosby Clinton 1-3, 1 RBI (B).
NOTEWORTHY: The Lady Pirates completed a doubleheader sweep as McKinley Feazle tossed a two-hit shutout, struck out two and gave up just one walk. Four Byng players had two hits each as Kennedy Large finished 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and a walk. Trenity Miller, Britney Brooks-Teel and Feazle each ended up 2-for-3. Miller and Brooks-Teel each knocked in a run and scored once, and Feazle scored a pair of runs. Hannah Boyd, in going 1-for-3 for the Lady Pirates, drove home three runs while Joelee Williams (1-for-2), Laney Waters (1-for-2 with a double) and Krosby Clinton (1-for-3) picked up one RBI apiece. Byng pounded out 14 hits.
Team Record: Byng 7-2.
At Tupelo
Asher 13, Tupelo 2
ASHER 010 124 5 — 13 12 3
TUPELO 000 200 0 — 2 7 3
Jordan Odell and Makinzie Odell; Kylee Watson, Cheyane Price (6) and Breonna D’Aguanno. W – J. Odell. L – Watson. HR – Tannah Hamilton, Alexis Francis (A). 2B – Katie Eager (T). HL - Hamilton 2-4, 4 RBIs, 3 RS, 1 BB; Francis 2-4, 1 RBI, 4 RS, 1 BB; Madilynn Larman 2-4, 1 RBI, 2 RS; J. Odell 2-4, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Kaythryn Dixson 2-5, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Kayla Easter 1-1, 3 BB (A); Watson 2-4, 1 RS; Eager 1-3, 1 RBI; Reese Grigg 1-3, 1 RBI; Hailey Gibson 1-3 (T).
NOTEWORTHY: Tannah Hamilton and Alexis Francis each launched a home run Tuesday as the Asher Lady Indians trounced the Tupelo Lady Tigers, 13-2. Hamilton’s blast was a grand slam, and Francis had a solo shot. Hamilton, Francis, Madilynn Larman and Jordan Odell were each 2-for-4 with one RBI, and Kaythryn Dixson finished 2-for-5 with one RBI. Francis scored four times in the game, while Dixson and Larman crossed the plate twice. Jordan Odell got the pitching win, allowing the two earned runs off seven hits with eight strikeouts and only three walks. Starter pitcher Kylee Watson took the pitching loss but led the Tupelo offense by going 2-for-4 with a run scored. Katie Eager and Reese Grigg were each 1-for-3 with one RBI. Eager’s hit went for a double.
At Konawa
Hartshorne 5, Konawa 1
HARTSHORNE 122 000 0 — 5 8 0
KONAWA 100 000 0 — 1 3 2
S. Sirmans and Sensibaugh; Julie Coats and Jaylyn Isaacs. W – Sirmans. L – Coats. 2B – Tucker, Hardin (H); Jaelyn Flanary (K). HL – Tucker 3-4, 1 RS; Vega 2-4, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Hardin 1-1, 2 RBIs; Alexander 1-2, 1 RS (H); Flanary 1-2, 1 RBI; Chyenne Rutherford 1-2; Kasgyn Ortiz 1-3 (K).
NOTEWORTHY: The Konawa Lady Tigers picked up a first-inning run, but that turned out to be their only score of the night in dropping a 5-1 decision to Hartshorne. Jaelyn Flanary was 1-for-2 with a double and knocked in the lone Konawa run as the Lady Tigers were held to three hits. Chyenne Rutherford (1-for-2) and Kashyn Ortiz (1-for-3) had the other Konawa hits. Julie Coats took the pitching loss. She surrendered eight hits, walked only one and struck out eight.
Team Record: Konawa 5-4.
At Stonewall
Tushka 11, Stonewall 1
TUSHKA 209 0 — 11 12 0
STONEWALL 000 1 — 1 3 2
Tushka battery NA; Kaylee Ford, Mahayla Walker (1), Tatam Brady (2) and Meghan Sliger. L – Ford. HL – Brady 1-2, 1 RS; Ford 1-2; Sliger 1-2 (S).
NOTEWORTHY: The Stonewall Lady Longhorns were limited to three hits in dropping an 11-1 decision to Tushka on Tuesday in four innings. Stonewall’s three hits came from Tatam Brady, Kaylee Ford and Meghan Sliger, who were each 1-2. Brady scored the lone run. Tushka piled up 12- hits.
Team Record: Stonewall 2-3.
At Sulphur
Lexington 11, Sulphur 1
LEXNGTON 300 422 — 11 12 1
SULPHUR 100 000 — 1 6 5
Fink and catcher’s name NA; Harley Beesley, Owen West (6) and catcher’s name NA. W – Fink. L – Beesley. 2B – Beesley (S). HL – Makella Mobly 3-3, 1 Rs; Beesley 1-2; Abby Beck 1-3, 1 RBI; Meredith Jones 1-3 (S).
NOTEWORTHY: The Lexington Lady Wildcats compiled 12 hits and held the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs to six in capturing an 11-1 win in six innings on Tuesday. Makella Mobly had half of Sulphur’s six hits, going 3-for-3 with a run scored. Abby Beck, who went 1-for-3, knocked in the Lady Bulldogs’ lone run. Harley Beesley (1-for-2) and Meredith Jones (1-for-3) had the other Sulphur hits. Beesley suffered the pitching loss after getting relief help from Owen West.
Team Record: Sulphur 6-2.
At Roff
Roff 14, Bowlegs 0
BOWLEGS 000 — 0 0 0
ROFF (12)2x — 14 11 0
Coker and Woodruff; Paige Mayfield and Camden Simon. W – Mayfield. L – Coker. 3B – Mayfield (R). 2B – Danleigh Harris 2, Mayfield, Chloe Eldred, Payton Owens, Kailyn Gore (R). HL – Simon 2-2, 3 RBIs, 1 BB; Mayfield 2-2, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; Eldred 2-2, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Harris 2-3, 4 RBIs, 2 RS; Sidney Wright 1-1, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Kailyn Gore 1-1, 2 RS; Payton Owens 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS (R).
NOTEWORTHY: Paige Mayfield fired a three-inning no-hitter and went 2-for-2 from the plate with a triple, a double, two runs batted in and two runs scored Tuesday in the Roff Lady Tigers’ 14-0 win over Bowlegs. Mayfield struck out six batters and registered just one walk. Camden Simon, Chloe Eldred and Danleigh Harris also figured big into Roff’s 11-hit attack. Simon drove in three runs and walked once in going 2-for-2. Eldred was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, and Harris finished 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored. Sidney Wright (1-for-1) and Payton Owens (1-for-2 with a double) picked up one RBI each.
Team Record: Roff 6-0.
At Stroud
Stroud 6, Coalgate 3
COALGATE 012 000 0 — 3 7 1
STROUD 005 001 x — 6 10 1
Chloe Brown and catcher’s name not NA; Stroud battery not NA. L – Brown. 3B – Breana Hale (C). 2B – Kenley Thompson, Rylie Wood (C). HL – Hale 2-3, 1 RS; Katyn Denson 2-3; Wood 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Thompson 1-3, 1 RS; Caitlyn Sandlin 1-3 (C).
NOTEWORTHY: Stroud overcame a 3-0 deficit with five third-inning runs in cruising to a 6-3 decision over the Coalgate Lady Wildcats on Tuesday. Coalgate totaled seven hits as Breana Hale (with a triple and a run scored) and Katyn Denson each finished 2-for-3 from the plate. Rylie Wood went 1-for-3 with a double, one RBI and a run scored, and Kenley Thompson was 1-for-3 with a run scored. Chloe Brown took the pitching loss, allowing 10 hits, walking five and striking out seven.
Team Record: Coalgate 9-2.
At Durant
Durant 10, Ada 0
ADA 000 00 — 0 0 3
DURANT 102 34 — 10 12 2
Alyssa Colungo and Torri Bray. Isie Cox and Karli Westboreland. WP-Cox. LP-Colungo. HR-Hannah Kaler (D). 3B-Kayce Poison (D). 2B-Kaler, Allison Keel, Kalee Rush (D). HL-Rush 3-3, RBI, RS, Kaler 2-3, 3 RBIs, 2 RS, Sidney Paris 2-4, 2 RS, Poison 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS (D).
NOTEWORTHY: Durand ace Isie Cox threw a five-inning, no-hitter and the Lady Lions clubbed Ada 10-0 Tuesday evening. Cox struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter. Hannah Kaler finished 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs to pace a 12-hit DHS offense. Kale Rush finished 3-for-3 with an RBI, while Kayce Poison went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Team Records: Durant 5-5; Ada 2-3.
Up next: Glenpool at Ada, 5 p.m. Monday.
