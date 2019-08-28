SOFTBALL
Monday, Aug. 26
Latta 2, Stroud 1
LATTA 000 020 0 — 2 8 0
STROUD 000 010 0 — 1 2 1
Taryn Batterton, Jade Sanders (5) and Brylea Russell; Stroud battery NA. W – Batterton. Save – Sanders. 2B – Triniti Cotanny, Abbi Atkinson (L). HL – Russell 2-3; Cotanny 1-3; Batterton 1-3; Cheyenne Adair 1-3, Hailey Baber 1-4, RBI (L).
NOTEWORTHY: Pitchers Taryn Batterton and Jade Sanders combined for a two-hitter Monday, and the Latta Lady Panthers edged host Stroud 2-1 to stay unbeaten this fall. Batterton pitched the first four innings for the win. She allowed both hits, struck out three and surrendered no walks. Sanders worked the final three frames and allowed no hits and a pair of walks, while striking out five. Both Latta runs came in the fifth inning on back-to-back two-out hits – a single to center field by Hailey Baber and a double to center by Abbi Atkinson. Brylea Russell finished 2-for-3 from the plate, while Triniti Cotanny, Cheyenne Adair and Batterton were each 1-for-3. The Lady Panthers totaled eight hits. It was the first loss of the season for the Lady Tigers.
Team Record: Latta 7-0; Stroud 8-1.
At Byng
Byng 6, Blanchard 5
BLANCHARD 014 000 0 — 5 8 1
BYNG 200 004 x — 6 9 2
Schneringer, E. Scoles and catcher’s name NA; McKinley Feazle, Addison McGill (5) and Krosby Clinton. W – McGill. L – Scoles. HR – Phares (Blanchard). 3B – Trenity Miller (Byng). 2B – Joyce (Blanchard); Krosby Clinton, Britney Brooks-Teel (Byng). HL – Campbell 2-3, 1 RBI; Phares 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Steelman 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS (Blanchard); Clinton 2-3, 1 BB; Maddie Kelough 1-1; Brooks-Teel 1-2, 1 RS, 1 BB; McGill 1-2, 1 RS; Kennedy Large 1-3, 1 RBI; Alana Crain 1-3, 1 RS; Alexa Thompsom 1-3, 1 RS (Byng).
NOTEWORTHY: The Byng Lady Pirates rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, highlighted by Trenity Miller’s three-run triple, in registering a 6-5 victory over Blanchard on Monday. The first run of the inning came off an error before Miller nearly cleared the bases with her heroic triple. Miller finished with three RBIs in the contest and Kennedy Large, in going 1-for-3, picked up one. Krosby Clinton ended up 2-for-3, including a double, with a walk to lead Byng’s nine-hit attack. Addison McGill earned the pitching win in relief of the starter McKinley Feazle. McGill allowed no hits and no walks while striking out three over the final three innings.
Team Records: Byng 13-3; Blanchard 7-3.
At Roff Festival
Game 1
Roff 4, Strother 0
ROFF 001 021 0 — 4 11 0
STROTHER 000 000 0 — 0 4 3
Danleigh Harris and Camden Simon; Longest and Harjo. W – Harris. L – Longest. 2B – Chloe Eldred (R); Wolfe (S). HL – Simon 3-4, 1 RS; Eldred 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Kailyn Gore 2-4, 2 RS; Payton Owens 2-4 (R); Madan 1-3; Cole 1-3; Wolfe 1-3; Harjo 1-3 (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Danleigh Harris fired a four-hit shutout while Camden Simon went 3-for-4 from the plate and scored a run Monday and the Roff Lady Tigers knocked off Strother 4-0. Harris gave up no walks and struck out eight in the game. Three other Roff players had two hits each. Chloe Eldred was 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and a walk, while Kailyn Gore and Payton Owens each finished 2-for-4. Gore also scored a pair of runs. Harris and McKenzie Parnell drove in one run apiece. The Lady Tigers compiled 11 hits.
Game 2
Roff 11, Moss 1
ROFF 125 3 — 11 5 5
MOSS 010 0 — 1 1 3
Paige Mayfield, Danleigh Harris (3) and Camden Simon; Van Harren and King. W – Mayfield. L – Van Harren. 2B – Payton Owens, Sidney Wright (R). HL – Wright 1-1, 2 RS; 1 BB; Simon 1-2, 1 RBI; Harris 1-2; Owens 1-3, 3 RBIs, 1 BB; Maddie Adair 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS (R); King 1-2 (M).
NOTEWORTHY: Paige Mayfield and Danleigh Harris combined for a four-inning, one-hitter Monday in the Roff Lady Tigers’ lopsided 11-1 victory over Moss. Mayfield pitched the first two innings for the victory. She allowed no hits and one walk. The lone Moss run was unearned. Harris gave up the one hit with no walks and five strikeouts. Payton Owens hit a double, drove home three runs and drew a walk in the game while going 1-for-3. Maddie Adair knocked in two runs and scored twice while going 1-for-3. Sidney Wright ended up 1-for-1 with a double, two runs scored and a walk. Camden Simon and Harris were each 1-for-2. Simon picked up one RBI. Roff totaled five hits.
Team Record: Roff 9-0.
At Stonewall Festival
Game 2
Vanoss 8, Stonewall 2
VANOSS 032 12 — 8 8 1
STONEWALL 010 10 — 2 2 5
Brinn Brassfield, Riley Reed (4) and Addison Dalton; Kaylee Ford and Meghan Sliger. W – Brassfield. L – Ford. HR – Emrie Ellis (V). 2B – Dalton (V). HL – Ellis 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; Reed 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Kara Carlson 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Brassfield 1-2, 1 RS, 1 BB; Dalton 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS (V); Kaley Sanders 1-2, 2 RBIs (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Emrie Ellis blasted her first home run of the fall, while Brinn Brassfield and Riley Reed combined for a five-inning two-hitter to help the Vanoss Lady Wolves upended the Stonewall Lady Longhorns 8-2. Brassfield pitched 3.1 innings and allowed both Stonewall hits with three walks and four strikeouts. One of the two runs scored off Brassfield was earned. Reed went the remaining 1.2 innings and allowed no hits and one walk while striking out two. Ellis, Reed and Kara Carlson each finished 2-for-3. Ellis drove home two runs and scored twice. Reed and Carlson each had one RBI and a run scored. Addison Dalton, in going 1-for-3, doubled, knocked in a run and scored once and Brassfield was 1-for-2 with a run scored and drew a walk. Kaley Sanders went 1-for-2 and drove home both Stonewall runs. Kaylee Ford took the pitching loss.
Game 1
Vanoss 9, Caddo 2
CADDO 100 010 0 — 2 4 4
VANOSS 104 103 x — 9 12 0
Anderson, Boehme (3) and Wingfield; Riley Reed, Brinn Brassfield (5) and Addison Dalton. W – Reed. L – Anderson. 2B – Riley Reed 2, Brassfield (V). HL – Boehme 2-3, 1 RS, 1 BB: Schneider 1-2, 1 BB (C); Reed 4-4, 4 RBIs, 3 RS; Abbi Snow 3-4, 1 RBI; Brassfield 2-4, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Jayme Poulin 1-1, 1 RS, 1 BB; Kara Carlson 1-2, 2 RS (V).
NOTEWORTHY: Riley Reed went 4-for-4 from the plate, doubled twice, knocked in four runs and scored three times while earning the pitching win Monday to lead the Vanoss Lady Wolves (No. 20 in Class A) to a convincing 9-2 win over Caddo (No. 10 in Class A) Monday at the Stonewall Festival. Reed surrendered just three hits and three walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings. Brinn Brassfield pitched the final 2.1 frames and allowed one hit and three walks while striking out three. Vanoss, which pounded out 12 hits, also received a 3-for-4 effort with one RBI out of Abbi Snow and a 2-for-4 outing from Brassfield, who doubled once, drove in two runs and scored once.
Team Records: Vanoss 7-3; Caddo 7-4.
At Varnum
Tupelo 9, Varnum 8
TUPELO 000 512 1 — 9 12 2
VARNUM 000 340 1 — 8 10 6
Kylee Watson and Shalyn McCollum; Varnum battery NA. W – Watson. 3B – Victoria Palmer (T). 2B – Breonna D’Aguanno, Reese Grigg, Watson, Cheyane Price (T). HL – Watson 3-4, 2 RS; Palmer 2-4, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; D’Aguanno 2-4, 1 RBI; Price 1-3, 2 RBIs; Katie Eager 1-3, 1 RS; Grigg 1-3 (T).
NOTEWORTHY: Kylee Watson went 3-for-4 from the plate with a double and two runs scored while getting the pitching victory Monday to help the Tupelo Lady Tigers outlast Varnum 9-8. Watson overcame 10 hits and one walk while recording three strikeouts. Two of the runs she gave up were unearned. Victoria Palmer and Breonna D’Aguanno helped out the Tupelo offense, going 2-for-4. Palmer hit a triple, knocked in two runs and scored once. D’Aguanno ended up with a double and one RBI. Tupelo compiled 12 hits. Cheyane Price, who went 1-for-3 with a double, drove home a pair of runs and Hailey Gibson also picked up one RBI. The Lady Tigers were helped by six Varnum errors. Tupelo had two miscues.
Team Record: Tupelo 2-6.
At Paoli
Asher 11, Paoli 2
ASHER 301 043 — 11 9 1
PAOLI 000 011 — 2 8 6
Jordan Odell and Makinzie Odell; Paoli battery NA. W – J. Odell. 2B – J. Odell, Tannah Hamilton (A). HL – Odell 3-5, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Madilynn Larman 2-4, 2 RS; Victoria Frankovich 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS (A).
NOTEWORTHY: Jordan Odell finished 3-for-5 from the plate with a double, two RBIs and a run scored while also picking up the pitching victory Monday and the Asher Indians popped Paoli 11-2. Asher pounded out nine hits and Madilynn Larman was 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored. Victoria Frankovich went 1-for-2 with one RBI and a run scored. Tannah Hamilton doubled once and drove home three runs. Jordan Odell scattered eight hits and four walks while striking out eight. Both Paoli runs were earned. Paoli committed six errors in the game.
