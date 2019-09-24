Local Softball Capsules

SOFTBALL
Friday, Sept. 20
Firelake Tournament
An Shawnee
Game 1
Sterling 8, Stonewall 0
STONEWALL 000 00 — 0 0 6
STERLING 204 2x — 8 7 0
Kaylee Ford and Meghan Sliger; Sterling battery NA. L – Ford.
NOTEWORTHY: The Stonewall Lady Longhorns fell victim to a no-hitter as Sterling registered an 8-0 decision in 4 ½ innings Thursday in the Firelake Tournament. Kaylee Ford took the pitching loss, as she allowed seven hits and one walk while recording a strikeout. Only four of the eight Sterling runs were earned. Sterling ace Sarah Spriggs struck out 12 and walked just two in the five-inning affair to earn the pitching win. Mae Curry finished 3-for-3 with one of five Sterling doubles in the game, two RBIs and a run scored. Hailey Cift doubled and drove in four runs for the winners. Emma Nunley also collected three hits and scored three runs for the Lady Tigers.
Game 2
Stonewall 8, Varnum 6
VARNUM 330 0 — 6 7 1
STONEWALL 620 x — 8 6 3
Varnum battery NA; Lyndi Humphers, Tatam Brady (1) and Brittney Littlefield. W – Brady. 2B- Lyndi Humphers, Mahayla Walker (S). HL – Humphers 1-1, 2 RBIs, 1 RS, 1 BB; Littlefield 1-1, 1 RBI. 1 RS, 1 BB; Hannah Christian 1-1, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; Charisma Newton 1-1, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Walker 1-2, 2 RBIs, 1 RS, 1 BB; Kaylee Ford 1-2, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Lyndi Humphers and Mahayla Walker drove in two runs apiece Friday, and the Stonewall Lady Longhorns claimed an 8-6 victory over Varnum in the Firelake Classic to earn a split. Humphers finished 1-for-1 with a double, one run scored and a walk, while Walker ended up 1-for-2 with a double, one run scored and a walk. Brittney Littlefield (1-for-1), Hannah Christian (1-for-1), Charisma Newton (1-for-1) and Kaylee Ford (1-for-2) each knocked in one run. Varnum held a 7-6 edge in total hits, Tatam Brady got the pitching win in relief of Humphers. Brady allowed four hits and two walks while striking out two.
Team Record: Stonewall 5-13.
Firelake Tournament
An Shawnee
Game 1
Latta 4, Mannford 0
MANNFORD 000 00 — 0 0 1
LATTA 020 20 — 4 4 2
Mannford battery NA; Jade Sanders, Taryn Batterton and Brylea Russell. W – Sanders. 2B – Triniti Cotanny (L). HL – Cotanny 2-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Cheyenna Adair 1-2, 1 RS; Sanders 1-3 (L).
NOTEWORTHY: Jade Sanders and Taryn Batterton combined for a five-inning no-hitter Friday, and the Latta Lady Panthers shut out Mannford 4-0 in the Firelake Tournament. Sanders struck out three batters and walked none in earning the win. Triniti Cotanny had half of Latta’s four hits. She went 2-for-2 with a double, one RBI and a run scored. Teammate Cheyenna Adair was 1-for-2 and scored once and Sanders ended up 1-for-3.
Latta 8, Varnum 0
VARNUM 000 00 — 0 0 0
LATTA 400 4x — 8 11 0
Varnum battery NA; Taryn Batterton and Cheyenna Adair. W – Batterton. HR – Hailey Baber (L). 2B – Jaylee Willis (L). HL – Jade Sanders 2-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Jaylee Willis 2-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Adair 2-3; Camryn Jesse 1-1, 1 RS; Brylea Russell 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; Batterton 1-2; Baber 1-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Triniti Cotanny 1-3, 1 RBI (L).
NOTEWORTHY: Taryn Batterton fired a five-inning no-hitter and the Latta Lady Panthers pounded out 11 hits in an 8-0 thumping of Varnum on Friday in the Firelake Tournament. Batterton struck out seven batters and allowed just one walk. Hailey Baber homered for Latta, while teammates Jade Sanders, Jaylee Willis and Cheyenna Adair each finished 2-for-3 from the plate. Sanders drove home two runs and scored once, while Willis doubled one time, knocked in a run and scored twice. Baber ended up 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Brylea Russell also knocked in a pair of runs while going 1-for-2 with two runs scored and a walk. Camryn Jesse (1-for-1 with a run scored), Batterton (1-for-2) and Triniti Cotanny (1-for-3 with one RBI) had the other Lady Panther hits.
Team Record: Latta 23-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.