Local Softball Capsules

Saturday, Sept. 28
At Lake Country
Conference Tournament
Comanche 4, Byng 1
BYNG 001 00 — 1 3 2
COMANCHE 220 0x — 4 7 1
Addison McGill and Hannah Boyd; Comanche battery NA. L – McGill. HL – Trenity Miller 1-2, 1 RBI; Maddie Kelough 1-2; Joelee Williams 1-2 (B).
NOTEWORTHY: The Byng Lady Pirates were limited to three hits as they fell to Comanche, 6-1, on Saturday at the Lake Country Conference Tournament. Trenity Miller drove home the only Byng run while going 1-for-2. Teammates Maddie Kelough and Joelee Williams were each 1-for-2 as well. Addison McGill was the losing pitcher as only two of the runs scored by Comanche were earned. She scattered seven hits, gave up no walks and struck out three. Comanche ace Kinley Rendon was the winning hurler. She struck out one, walked one and allowed just one earned run in five innings of work. Emily Roden led the Lady Indians at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two run scored from her leadoff spot. Rendon helped her cause by finishing 1-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored. Teagan Pineda went 1-for-2 and scored once for the winners.
Team Records: Byng 19-13; Comanche 20-8.
At Lake Country
Conference Tournament
Lone Grove 11, Sulphur 0
SULPHUR 000 0 — 0 0 2
LONE GROVE 407 x — 11 13 0
Amera Williamson, Harley Beesley (3) and catcher’s name NA; Guthrey and NA. W – Guthrey. L – Williamson. 3B – Dodson (LG). 2B – Yeatts, Anderson (LG). HL – Meadows 2-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Dodson 2-3, 3 RBIs, 1 RS; Yeatts 2-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Pender 2-3, 1 RS; Anderson 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; McMurtrey 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Ramsay 1-2, 1 RS; Ketchum 1-3, 1 RS.
NOTEWORTHY: The Sulphur Lady Bulldogs were held hitless by Lone Grove ace Emmy Guthrie, and the Lady Longhorns rolled to a 11-0 victory. Guthrie struck out 10 and walked one in four innings of work. Noa Dodson went 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored in a 13-hit Lone Grove offense. Chloe Yeatts finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Lexy Meadows also had two hits and an RBI and a run scored, while Cloe Pender also had a pair of hits. Amera Williamson suffered the pitching loss after getting relief help from Harley Beesley.
At Tishomingo
Tishomingo 5, Sulphur 4
SULPHUR 002 02 — 4 6 2
TISHOMINGO 202 1x — 5 9 1
Harley Beesley and catcher’s name NA; Grace Anderson and catcher’s name NA. W - G. Anderson. L – Beesley. HR – G. Anderson. 2B – Meredith Jones, Shallen Mershon, Makella Mobly (S). HL – Mershon 2-3, 3 RBIs; Jones 2-3, 1 RS; Mobly 2-3, 1 RS (S); G. Anderson 2-3, 3 RBIs, 2 RS; Logan Bryant 2-3, 1 RBI; Cheyenne Wood 1-1, 2 RS, 1 BB: Jolee Northcutt 1-2; Sloan Slover 1-2; Jadyn Hook 1-3, 1 RS; JJ Anderson 1-3 (T).
NOTEWORTHY: Shallen Mershon’s 2-for-3 performance with a double and three runs batted in wasn’t enough Saturday, as the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs dropped a 5-4 contest to Tishomingo at the Lake Country Conference Tournament. Sulphur’s other four hits came from Meredith Jones and Makella Mobly, who each finished 2-for-3 with a run scored . The Lady Bulldogs totaled six hits for the game. Harley Beesley suffered the pitching loss after giving up nine hits and one walk. Grace Anderson pitched a six-hitter for Tishomingo and was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs. Anderson struck out six and gave up no walks. Logan Bryant ended up 2-for-3 with one RBI for the Lady Indians. Tishomingo had won 31 consecutive games before dropping a 1-0 decision to Kingston earlier in the tournament.
Team Records: Sulphur 23-6; Tishomingo 32-1.
Friday, Sept. 27
At Durant
Latta 10, Durant 0
LATTA 600 22 — 10 11 1
DURANT 000 00 — 0 1 1
Jade Sanders, Taryn Batterton (5) and Brylea Russell, Cheyenne Adair (5). W – Sanders. HR – Triniti Cotanny, Hailey Baber (L). 2B – Cotanny, Baber, Batterton. HL – Jaylee Willis 3-4, 2 RS; Cotanny 2-3, 4 RBIs, 2 RS; Baber 2-3, 3 RBIs, 1 RS; Sadie Reed 1-1; Abbi Atkinson 1-2, 2 RS, 1 BB; Batterton 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Russell 1-3, 1 RBI (L).
NOTEWORTHY: Triniti Cotanny and Hailey Baber each cranked out a home run, while Jade Sanders and Taryn Batterton combined for a five-inning, one-hitter Friday and the Latta Panthers popped Durant 10-0. Sanders pitched the first four innings and gave up the one hit and no walks while striking out five. Cotanny went 2-for-3 with a homer, four RBIs and two runs scored, and Baber finished 2-for-3 with a homer, a double and three RBIs. Jaylee Willis topped the Latta batting chart by going 3-for-4 with two runs scored. The Lady Panthers’ other hits came from Sadie Reed (1-for-1), Abbi Atkinson (1-for-2 with two runs scored and a walk), Batterton (1-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored) and Brylea Russell (1-for-3 with one RBI). The Lady Panthers pounded out 11 hits in the contest. Hannah Kaler’s double was the only Durant hit. Isie Xox lasted just one inning in the circle for the Lady Lions. She walked three and surrendered one earned run. The Lady Panthers have now won 15 straight games and have registered 10 shutouts during that stretch.
Team Record: Latta 26-2; Durant 20-10.
At Hartshorne
Hartshorne 6, Konawa 1
KONAWA 100 000 0 — 1 7 1
HARTSHORNE 012 300 x — 6 7 1
Julie Coats and Jaelyn Flanary; Hartshorne battery not available. L – Coats. 3B – Shelby Phillips (K). HL – Phillips 2-3; Kashyn Ortiz 1-2; Caitlyn Sandline 1-3; Charlyee Ortiz 1-3; Coats 1-3; Chyenne Rutherford 1-3 (K).
NOTEWORTHY: The Konawa Lady Tigers matched Hartshorne hit for hit at seven, but dropped a 6-1 decision on Friday. Shelby Phillips was the only multiple-hitter for Konawa, going 2-for-3 with a triple. Kashyn Ortiz was 1-for-2, and Caitlyn Sandlin finished 1-for-3 with a run scored. Also going 1-for-3 were Charlyee Ortiz, Julie Coats and Chyenne Rutherford. Coats took the pitching loss. She allowed three walks and struck out five. Five of the six runs scored by Hartshorne were earned.
Team Records: Konawa 9-21; Hartshorne 18-11.
At Coalgate
Mounds 12, Coalgate 7
MOUNDS 500 400 3 — 12 9 2
COALGATE 100 240 0 — 7 12 4
Mounds battery not available; Jaxie Wilson, Rylie Wood (7) and Breana Hale, Katyn Denson. L – Wilson. HR – Denson (C). 3B – Kylee Taylor (M). 2B – Wilson (C); Anna Green, Emmalea Weeks (M). HL – Treysa Clay 2-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 2 BB: Taylor 2-4, 2 RS, 1 BB; Morgan Smith 1-2, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB (M); Denson 4-4, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Braedy Wardrope 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB: Wood 2-4, 3 RBIs, 1 RS (C).
NOTEWORTHY: Katyn Denson went 4-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored Friday, but it wasn’t enough as the Coalgate Lady Wildcats were on the short end of a 12-7 score with Mounds. Coalgate, which totaled 12 hits, received a 2-for-3 outing from Braedy Wardrope. She knocked in a run, scored once and drew a walk. Teammate Rylie Wood had a 2-for-4 performance with three RBIs and a run scored. Jaxie Wilson also knocked in two runs for the Lady Wildcats and suffered the pitching loss. Wilson allowed nine hits and nine walks while striking out a pair. Seven of the 12 runs scored by Mounds were earned. Mounds used a five-run top of the first to set the tone, before adding four more in the fourth and three in the seventh. After scoring a single run in the first inning, Coalgate tallied two in the fourth and four in the fifth.
Team Records: Coalgate 20-10; Mounds 13-11.
