SOFTBALL
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Game 1
At Ada
Tahlequah 12, Ada 4
TAHLEQUAH 613 011 — 12 13 2
ADA 004 000 — 4 6 1
Bailey Jones and Neveah Moreyo; Alyssa Colungo and Torri Bray. W – Jones. L – Colungo. HR – Mckenna Wofford, Betty Danner (T). 2B – Wofford, Danner, Hailey Enlow (T); Keila Salgado (A). HL – Enlow 3-3, 2 RS, 1 BB; Wofford 3-4, 5 RBIs, 1 BB; Danner 2-3, 3 RBIs, 2 RS; Lexi Hannah 2-4, 2 RS; Mikah Vann 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Jayley Ray 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS (T).
NOTEWORTHY: The Tahlequah Lady Tigers pounded out 13 hits, including a home run each from Mckenna Wofford and Betty Danner and rolled past Ada 12-4 in Game 1 of a District 5A-4 doubleheader Tuesday at the Ada Softball Complex. Wofford drove home five of the Tahlequah runs and finished 3-for-4 with a double. Danner finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a double. Ada totaled six hits with Amaya Frizell going 2-for-3 with a run scored. Avery Brown and Torri Bray were each 1-for-3 with one RBI. Keila Salgado ended up 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored. Kinsley Goza also scored a run while going 1-for-3 in a losing cause. Alyssa Colungo suffered the pitching loss. Bailey Jones got the win for the Lady Tigers as she struck out eight and gave up no walks.
Game 2
Tahlequah 21, Ada 1
TAHLEQUAH 480 9 — 21 17 0
ADA 001 0 — 1 6 0
Mikah Vann and Savanna Wiggins; Amaya Frizell, Kinsley Goza (3) and Torri Bray. W – Vann. L – Frizell. HR – Betty Danner, Mckenna Wofford (T). 2B – Vann, Wiggins, Hailey Enlow (T); Katy Reed, Goza (A). HL – Danner 3-3, 2 RBIs, 3 RS; Vann 3-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Enlow 3-4, 2 RBIs, 3 RS, 1 BB; Wiggins 3-5, 4 RBIs, 3 RS; Wofford 2-3, 3 RBIs, 4 RS, 1 BB: Bailey Jones 2-4, 3 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; Jayley Ray 1-3, 1 RS (T); Avery Brown 2-2, 2 RS, 1 BB; Reed 1-1, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Alyssa Colungo 1-2; Klynn Brown 1-2; Goza 1-3 (A).
NOTEWORTHY: Things went from bad to worse for Ada in Game 2. Tahlequah totaled 17 hits and limited Ada to six in completing the district sweep with a convincing 21-1 victory. Avery Brown was the only multiple hitter for Ada, going 2-for-2 with a run scored and a walk. Katey Read drove in the only run while finishing 1-for-1 with a double and a walk. The other three Lady Cougar hits came from Alyssa Colungo (1-for-2), Klynn Brown (1-for-2) and Kinsley Goza (1-for-3 with a double). Amaya Frizell took the pitching loss after getting relief help from Goza. Betty Danner and Mckenna Wofford homered for the Lady Tigers, and four Tahlequah players had three hits each. Mikah Vann got the pitching victory as she allowed just two walks and struck out four. Danner finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored, while both Bailey Jones and Wofford had two hits and three RBIs apiece.
Tema Records: Ada 7-14; Tahlequah 17-12.
At Sulphur
Latta 8, Sulphur 4
LATTA 003 000 5 — 8 11 1
SULPHUR 021 010 0 — 4 10 2
Jade Sanders, Taryn Batterton (5) and Brylea Russell; Amera Williamson, Harley Beesley (5) and Kady Lynch. W – Batteron. L – Beesley. 2B – Russell, Abbi Atkinson, Hailey Baber, Batterton (L); Meredith Jones, Lynch, Makella Mobly (S). HL – Sanders 3-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; Russell 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Batterton 2-4, 1 RS; Cheyenne Adair 1-2, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Sadie Reed 1-2, 1 RBI; Atkinson 1-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS, 1 BB; Baber 1-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB (L); Jones 3-4, 2 RBIs; Mobly 2-4, 2 RS; Macenzie Ruth 2-4; Kinlee Duck 1-3, 1 RS; Lynch 1-3; Abby Beck 1-3 (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Cheyenne Adair and Abbi Atkinson drove home two runs each, while Jade Sanders was 3-for-3 from the plate with one RBI, one run scored and a walk Tuesday, and the Latta Lady Panthers downed the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs, 8-4. Adair went 1-for-2 and scored a run, while Atkinson ended up 1-for-3 with a double, one run scored and a walk. Latta pounded out 11 hits. Brylea Russell and Taryn Batterton were each 2-for-4. Russell had a double, knocked in a run and scored once, while Batterton doubled once and also scored a run. Sadie Reed (1-for-2) and Hailey Baber (1-for-3 with a double) each picked up one RBI. Batterton got the pitching win in relief of Sanders. Batterton pitched the final three innings and gave up one run off four hits. Harley Beesley took the pitching loss in relief of starter Amera Williamson. Meredith Jones finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Lady Bulldogs, who compiled 10 hits. Makella Mobly and Macenzie Ruth were each 2-for-4. Mobly doubled and scored twice. Kinlee Duck, Abby Beck and Kady Lynch each went 1-for-3.
Team Records: Latta 24-2. Sulphur 22-4.
At Paoli
Vanoss 8, Paoli 6
VANOSS 101 015 0 — 8 9 4
PAOLI 000 010 5 — 6 5 2
Riley Reed, Brinn Brassfield (3), Jacee Underwood (6) and Addison Dalton; McGuire, Norman (6) and Garrett. W – Reed. L – McGuire. 2B - Reed 2, Jayme Poulin (V); Deaver (P). HL – Reed 4-5, 1 RBI; Underwood 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Emrie Ellis 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Rileigh Rush 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS (V); Norman 2-3, 1 RS, 1 BB; Speerbeecher 1-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS (P).
NOTEWORTHY: Riley Reed went 4-for-5 with a pair of double and one RBI Tuesday, and the Vanoss Lady Wolves held off Paoli 8-6. Vanoss compiled nine hits. Addison Dalton knocked in two runs while Jacee Underwood, Emrie Ellis and Rileigh Rush were each 1-for-3 with one RBI. Jayme Poulin also doubled for the winners. Reed was credited with the pitching win after getting relief help from Brinn Brassfield and Underwood. Vanoss led 8-1 before the Lady Pugs scored five times in the bottom of the seventh inning to make it close.
Team Record: Vanoss 26-5; Paoli 6-12.
At Coalgate
Coalgate 7, Idabel 1
IDABEL 100 000 0 — 1 2 0
COLAGATE 001 033 x — 7 11 0
Idabel battery NA; Chloe Brown and Katyn Denson. W – Brown. 2B – Kenley Thompson (C). HL – Breana Hale 3-4, 2 RBIs; Denson 2-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; Thompson 2-4, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Shea Linton 2-4, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Rylie Wood 1-3, 1 RS, 1 BB: Braedy Wardrope 1-3, 1 RS (C).
NOTEWORTHY: Chloe Brown pitched a two-hitter while Breana Hale finished 3-for-4 from the plate with two runs batted in Tuesday and the Coalgate Lady Wildcats knocked off Idabel, 7-1. Brown struck out seven batters and walked just one. The lone Idabel run was earned. Three other Coalgate players had multiple hits. Katyn Denson went 2-for-2 with one RBI, one run scored and a walk, while Kenley Thompson and Shea Linton were each 2-for-4 with two RBIs apiece and a run scored each. Teammates Rylie Wood and Braedy Wardrope each had a 1-for-3 effort with a run scored.
Team Record: Coalgate 20-9.
BASEBALL
Tuesday, Sept. 24
At Mill Creek
Stonewall 17, Mill Creek 3
STONEWALL 782 — 17 8 2
MILL CREEK 300 — 3 1 5
Jarred Vaughn, Kason Barnett (1), Okie Keeling (2), Richard Blue (3) and Barnett, Keeling (1), Barnett (2); D. Newton, J. Newton (2), J. Jones and M. Walker. W – Keeling. L – D. Newton. 3B – Richard Blue (S). 2B – Vaughn, Cameron Christian (S). HL – Blue 2-2, 2 RBIs, 3 RS, 1 BB; Christian 1-1, 2 RBIs, 3 RS; Kaden Turpin 1-2, 2 RBIs, 3 RS, 1 BB; Vaughn 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; Jacob Christian 1-2, 1 RS, 1 BB; Ty Humphers 1-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Keeling 1-3, 2 RS, 1 BB (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Five Stonewall players – Richard Blue, Cameron Christian, Kaden Turpin, Jarred Vaughn and Ty Humphers – drove in two runs each Tuesday, and the Stonewall Longhorns thumped Mill Creek 17-3, in three innings. Blue went 2-for-2 with a triple, scored three runs and drew a walk. Cameron Christian was 1-for-1 a double, and three runs scored and Turpin finished 1-for-2 with three runs scored and a walk. Vaughn (1-for-2) scored twice and walked once and Humphers (1-for-3) also scored as run. Jacob Christian (1-for-2 with a run scored, and a walk) and Okie Keeling (1-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk) contributed to the Longhorn eight-hit attack. Stonewall used four pitchers in the game, which combined for four strikeouts, three walks and no earned runs.
Team Records: Stonewall 7-14; Mill Creek 4-11.
