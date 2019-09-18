Local Softball and Baseball Boxscores

SOFTBALL
Monday, Sept. 16
At Tupelo
Latta 17, Tupelo 0
LATTA 03(14) — 17 10 0
TUPELO 000 — 0 0 2
Taryn Batertn, Jade Sanders (3) and Cheyenne Adair; Breonna D’Aguanno, Kyle Watson (3) and Watson, D’Aguanno (3). W – Batterton. L – D’Aguanno. 2B – Abbi Atkinson, Brylea Russell, HL – Russell 2-2, 5 RBIs, 1 RS; Atkinson 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; Brooklyn Ran 1-1, 3 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; Camryn Jesse 1-1, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; Auburn King 1-1; Triniti Cotanny 1-2, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 2 BB; Hailey Baber 1-2, 2 RS, 1 BB; Sanders 1-2 (L).
At Vanoss
Vanoss 10, Okemah 0
OKEMAH 000 0 — 0 0 5
VANOSS 005 5 — 10 11 0
Arianna and Adrian; Riley Reed and Addison Dalton. W – Reed. L – Arianna. 3B – Reed (V). 2B – Emrie Ellis, Jacee Underwood (V). HL – Underwood 2-2, 2 RS; A. Dalton 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Brinn Brassfield 1-1, 2 RBIs, 1 RS, 2 BB; Jadyn Dalton 1-1, 1 RBI; Rileigh Rush 1-2, 2 RBIs; Reed 1-3, 2 RBIs, 1RS; Kara Carlson 1-3, 1 RBI; Ellis 1-3, 2 RS; Abbi Snow 1-3, 2 RS (V).
At Plainview
Plainview 5, Byng 4
BYNG 100 012 0 — 4 5 1
PLAINVIEW 000 — 12 2 -5 13 0
Addison McGill, McKinley Feazle (6) and Joelee Williams; Riley Grant and catcher’s name NA. W – Grant. L – Feazle. 2B – Kennedy Large (B); Kyra Treadwell (P). HL – Feazle 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; Large 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB: Trenity Miller 1-3, 1 BB (B); Grant 3-4, 1 RBI; Lexi Hackney 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; B. Stricker 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Treadwell 2-3, 1 RS; Tatum Brewster 2-4, 1 RBI; Brinkley Campbell 1-3 (P).
At Konawa
Savanna 6, Konawa 4
SAVANNA 010 102 2 — 6 11 0
KONAWA 100 102 0 — 4 8 7
Byington and Roe; Julie Coats and Jaylyn Isaacs. W – Byington. L – Coats, 3B – Wagenor (S); Charlyee Ortiz (K). 2B – Buckner (S); Jaylyn Isaacs (K). HL – Moore 2-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Roe 2-3, 2 RS, 1 BB; Byington 2-4, 2 RBIs; Buckner 2-4, 1 RS; Wagenor 1-3; Ivey 1-3 (S); Camry Whitejiller 3-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Charlyee Ortiz 2-4; Isaacs 1-3, 2 RBIs; Jaelyn Flanary 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB (K).
Game 1
At Little Axe
Sulphur 10, Little Axe 0
SULPHUR 405 01 — 10 13 0
LITTLE AXE 000 00 — 0 2 4
Blakelyn Barber and Shallen Mershon; Evans and catcher’s name NA. W – Barber. L – Evans. HR – Meredith Jones, Abby Beck (S). 3B – Macenzie Ruth (S). 2B – Kinlee Duck (S). HL – Ruth 3-4, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Beck 2-3, 3 RBIs, 2 RS; Harley Beesley 2-3, 1 RS; Makella Mobly 2-4, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Jones 1-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Duck 1-3; Kady Lynch 1-3 (S); Earp 2-2 (LA).
NOTEWORTHY: Blakelyn Barber tossed a five-inning, two-hit shutout while striking out five and walking only one Monday as the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs slammed Little Axe, 10-0, in the first game of a doubleheader. Macenzie Ruth fueled Sulphur’s 13-hit attack by going 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored. Abby Beck and Meredith Jones each homered for the Lady Bulldogs. Beck finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Jones was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Harley Beesley (2-for-3 with a run scored) and Makella Mobly (2-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored) also figured big into the Sulphur offense, which produced 13 hits.
Game 2
Sulphur 10, Little Axe 0
LITTLE AXE 000 00 — 0 1 2
SULPHUR 300 34 — 10 16 0
Evans and catcher’s name NA; Owen West and Shallen Mershon. W – West. L – Evans. HR – Macenzie Ruth (S). 2B – Kady Lynch (S). HL – Harris 1-3 (LA); Makella Mobly 4-4, 3 RS; Ruth 3-4, 3 RBIs, 3 RS; Shallen Mershon 2-3, 2 RBIs; Abby Beck 2-4, 3 RBIs, 1 RS; Kady Lynch 2-4, 1 RBI; Kinlee Duck 1-2, 1 BB; Blakelyn Barber 1-3 (S).
BASEBALL
Monday, Sept. 16
Roff 10, Stonewall 2
STONEWALL 010 001 — 2 3 3
ROFF 131 203 — 10 15 2
Jarred Vaughn, Cameron Brown (5) and Kason Barnett; Drew Sheppard, Cade Baldridge (2), Coby Simon (6), Wil Joplin (6) and Tanner Graves. W – Baldridge. L – Vaughn. 2B – Trayson Miller (R). HL – Kayden Turpin 1-1, 1 RS, 2 BB; Okie Keeling 1-3; Vaughn 1-3 (S); Wil Jolin 2-2, 2 RBIs, 1 RS, 1 BB; Brady Benedict 2-2, 2 RBIs; Miller 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Baldridge 2-3, 2 RS; Kagan Huneycutt 2-3, 1 RS, 1 BB; Simon 2-3, 1 RS; Graves 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Talon Bagwell 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS (R).
Tupelo 13, Mill Creek 1
MILL CREEK 100 — 1 1 1
TUPELO 643 — 13 9 2
Aries, Newton (3) and West; Harley Davidson and Ty Bourland. W – Davidson. L – Aries. 3B – Bentley Bills (T). 2B – Bourland (T). HL – Walker 1-2 (MC); James Beach 3-3, 4 RBIs, 1 Rs, 1 BB; Ethan Norfleet 2-3, 4 RBIs, 1 RS; Davidson 1-2, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB; Tye Gould 1-2, 2 RS, 1 BB: Bourland 1-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Bentley Bills 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS (T).
Silo 7, Latta 1
LATTA 001 000 0 — 1 3 5
SILO 021 301 x — 7 6 1
Chance Perry, JT Gray (4) and Jeron Johnston; Kyler Proctor and Josh Trout, Easton Ford (6). W – Proctor. L – Perry. HL – Creed Humphrey 1-3 (L); Delton Roberts 2-3, 1 RBI; Tagen Conary 1-2, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Trout 1-2, 1 RS; Carson Atwood 1-3, 1 RBI 1 BB; Chase Corbin 1-3, 1 RS (S).
