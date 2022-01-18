District basketball assignments for Classes A and B were been released by the OSSAA last week. Following is a closer look at the playoff paths of the teams included in The Ada News coverage area.
CLASS A
AREA II
Konawa and Vanoss will join Canadian in a District tournament inside the Vanoss Activity Center.
Both Vanoss clubs — under the direction of head coach Jonathon Hurt — will be heavy favorites to win a district crown.
The survivors of the district will advance to a Class A Regional Tournament at Konawa High School. The Area Tournament will be hosted by Kellyville.
GIRLS
The Lady Wolves are ranked No. 5 with a 13-2 record and are currently coming off a runner-up finish at the 2022 Jim Walling Invitational in Earslboro.
The Lady Tigers are 2-8 on the season and Canadian sits at 5-6.
Other ranked teams in that area include: No. 20 Stuart, No. 2 Okarche and No. 17 Ripley.
BOYS
The Vanoss boys are ranked No. 3 with a 14-1 record. They are coming off a 42-27 win over Class B No. 2 Pittsburgh in the finals of the 2022 Jim Walling Invitational in Earslboro.
The Tigers stand at 2-8 on the season, while Canadian is 1-9.
Other ranked teams in that area include: No. 16 Okay, No. 15 Riverfield, No. 7 Stuart, No. 17 Okarche and No. 20 Regent Prep.
CLASS A
AREA IV
Local schools Allen and Stonewall won’t travel much at all for district, regional and area play.
Allen will host a district that includes Velma-Alma and Elmore City-Pernell, while Stonewall is also at home and will invite Davenport and Crowder to the Murphy-Roberts Gymnasium.
Allen will also host the first round of the regional tournament until the action moves to Byng.
The Area Tournament site has yet to be released by the OSSAA.
GIRLS
The Lady Mustangs are currently ranked No. 18 and sport a 10-2 record. Velma-Alma is 8-4 and Elmore City-Pernell stands at 0-8. Coach Dottie Slabaugh’s team defeated Wayne 47-27 for third place at the 2022 Longhorn Classic in Alex.
Jeff Parnell’s Stonewall bunch is 8-9 on the season. No. 9 Crowder is 11-1 and has won 11 straight games since dropping a 68-58 decision to Class B No. 9 McCurtain to open the season. Davenport is currently 2-9.
Other ranked teams in that area include: No. 4 Caddo, No. 14 Red Oak, No. 6 Strother, and No. 15 Webbers Falls.
BOYS
The Allen Mustangs are 7-5 and were runners-up at the 2022 Longhorn Classic in Alex. They dropped a 47-42 decision to Class B No. 3 Mountain View-Gotebo in the title game.
The Comets of Velma-Alma are No. 9 with a 10-2 record. Elmore City sits at 5-7.
Wes Moreland’s Longhorns are 5-11 on the year. Crowder is 8-6. No. 13 Davenport is unbeaten at 11-0.
Other ranked teams in that area include: No. 4 Caddo, No. 14 Red Oak, No. 6 Strother and No. 15 Webbers Falls.
CLASS B
AREA III
Teams from Roff will host a district involving Alex and Paoli. Alex is the regional site and the area tournament will be played in Chickasha.
Asher travels to Lookeba-Sickles for a district with the host Panthers and Cement before getting on the same path as Roff.
GIRLS
The Lady Tigers are 7-7 but have currently won three in a row. Paoli is 3-9 and the Alex girls are 3-8.
The Lady Indians of Asher are 4-13. Cement is 4-12 and fourth-ranked Lookeba-Sickles is 13-1.
Other ranked teams in that area include: No. 6 Duke, No. 11 Turner and No. 16 Erick.
BOYS
Top-ranked Roff is riding a 14-game, season-long winning streak. Alex is 5-7 and Paoli is 3-9.
The Asher boys, under the direction of Lee Reimer, are 5-12. Cement is 2-13, while Lookeba-Sickles is 8-6.
Other ranked teams in that area include: No. 5 Duke, No. 11 Big Pasture and No. 12 Sentinel.
CLASS B
AREA IV
The Tupelo teams will travel down the road to Wapanucka for a district that contains the host Indians, Hanna and Graham.
Calvin, in the same regional, hosts Buffalo Valley, Leflore and Indianola.
It’s on to Moss for regional play and the area will be played in Wilburton.
Sasakwa is on the other side of the area bracket and will travel to Stringtown for district play. That grouping also includes the host Lady Tigers, Milburn and the Oklahoma School for the Deaf boys.
Stringtown is also the site for the regional.
GIRLS
The Tupelo girls are sitting at 2-10. Wapanucka is 9-8 and Graham-Dustin is 2-8. Hanna’s complete record was not available.
The Lady Bulldogs of coach Eric Holmes are 5-9 on the year. Buffalo Valley sits at 7-8. No. 15 Leflore is 10-4 and Indianola is 4-10.
The Sasakawa girls, under the direction of head coach Rikki Wolfe, are 8-5. No. 13 Stringtown is 13-3. Milburn is currently 0-13.
Other ranked teams in that area include: No. 1 Pittsburg, No. 7 Whitesboro and No. 9 McCurtain.
BOYS
Clay Weller’s Tupelo team is 5-8. Graham-Dustin is 4-8 and host Wapy is 6-8. The Hanna boys’ complete record was also not available.
Keith Florie’s Bulldogs are 10-6 and have won five of their past six games. No. 14 Buffalo Valley is 12-4. Indianola is 7-9 is sitting at .500 at 7-7.
The Vikings are 3-8 so far. No. 6 Stringtown is 14-1. OSD is 2-5 and Milburn is 1-14.
Other ranked teams in that area include: No. 3 Pittsburg, No. 17 Springer and No. 16 Boswell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.