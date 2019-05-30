Five area slow pitch softball stars will play for the Small East squad, while two more will be on the Middle West team as the Oklahoma Slow Pitch Softball Coaches Association All-State Games will take place, June 15, at Oklahoma Christian University.
The 11 a.m. game will feature the Middle West against the Middle East. The Large East and Large West will square off at 1 p.m., and the Small East versus Small West contest is set for 3 p.m.
Two players each from Stonewall and Asher, along with one from Roff, will be playing for the Small East. Representing Stonewall will be Alexis Chamberlain and Dawsyn Lyon. From Asher are Bailey Larman and Sarah Fleming. Roff’s MaKenzi Darnell will also be participating.
Chamberlain, an outfielder and pitcher, owned a whopping .837 batting average with 34 home runs and 86 runs batted in. She also hit four triples, doubled eight times, had a 2.209 slugging percentage and possessed an .884 on-base percentage as the Lady Longhorns went 19-15.
Lyon, Stonewall’s shortstop, batted .523 with five homers and 48 RBIs. She also tripled three times and smashed 19 doubles while possessing an .883 slugging percentage and a .553 on-base average.
Larman, an infielder and pitcher for the Lady Indians, boasted a .780 batting average with 32 home runs, 97 RBIs, four triples and seven doubles. She also had a 2.130 slugging percentage and a .976 on-base percentage.
Fleming, a third baseman with some outfield experience, possessed a .640 batting average with 20 homers and 60 RBIs. She also hit one triple, doubled four times, and had a 1.410 slugging percentage and an .802 on-base average as Asher reached the Class A state semifinals.
Larman collected 87 career homers and 255 career RBIs to go with a .705 career batting average, while Fleming had 34 career blasts with 145 career RBIs and a .471 career batting average.
Darnell excelled for the 25-16 Lady Tigers with a .577 batting average for the season with 36 homers, 80 RBIs and five doubles. She also had a 1.496 slugging percentage, along with a .618 on-base average.
Making the Middle West All-State squad were Allen shortstop Sunzie Harrison and Stratford’s Katy Tice, who pitched and played in the outfield for the Lady Bulldogs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.