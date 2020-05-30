The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association failed to get a three-phased proposal passed that would bring back high school sports slowly. That vote gave every school district in the state the option to resume athletic activities as they see fit on Monday.
However, at least four local school districts have decided the safest way to proceed with summer prep sports is with extreme caution.
High school sports have been canceled since March because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ADA SPORTS
Ada City Schools athletic director Bryan Harwell emailed a copy of the guidelines used to get Cougar high school sports up and running Friday morning.
“On June 3 (Wednesday) Ada City Schools will allow our coaches to have face to face contact with secondary (Grades 9-12) students,” the document read. “The safety of our students and coaches will be monitored daily. The focus of this phase will be strength and conditioning.”
Phase 1 of Ada’s “Reopening of Ada Cougar Athletics” plan will run through June 14.
During this initial time period, there will be no team practices, camps or clinics.
“Participation in these workouts is strictly voluntary, not a requirement of the Ada City Schools. Athletes will not be punished for missing workouts during this reopening,” the plan states. “For the safety of everyone only coaches and athletes will be allowed out of their vehicles during our summer workouts.”
Following are the complete guidelines
of Phase 1 (June 3-14) of Ada’s reopening:
1. On Wednesday, June 3rd the following facilities may be opened to our secondary athletes (Grades 9-12):
a. AJHS PDC and Playground.
b. AHS weight room, indoor facility and football field.
2. Expectations Of Coaches:
a. Coaches are expected to arrive dressed and ready to work. There will be limited access to the coaching offices and facilities.
b. Coaches and athletes are not to gather for socialization before or after any workout.
c. Coaches are expected to assign athletes to a common pod and group for the purpose of limiting contact with other athletes.
d. Coaches are encouraged to wear masks, particularly when working indoors.
e. Coaches must have a written emergency plan posted and made available to every coach.
3. Expectations Of Athletes:
a. Athletes must have a current OSSAA physical on file.
b. Athletes are required to come dressed in shorts, t-shirts, and shoes. Locker rooms will not be opened.
c. For hydration purposes, students are to provide their own water bottle or container with their name on it. We will not use cups, water trains, hoses, water fountains, or other devices. No shared bottles, towels, gloves, or other personal equipment will be allowed.
d. Athletes must be enrolled in Ada City Schools before being allowed to workout.
4. There will be no sport-specific instruction or equipment used during Phase 1.
5. Social distancing (6 ft. apart) is to be practiced at all times. No body contact is allowed.
6. Workouts will last no longer than 90 minutes.
7. Each coach and athlete must have a COVID 19 Monitoring Form completed upon arrival. Any athlete or coach with a temperature of 100.4 or above or answers yes to any question will be sent home for self-isolation for the remainder of the week.
8. Each athlete will be required to use hand sanitizer before entering any facility or touching any equipment.
9. Weight Room Guidelines:
a. There will be one athlete at each station unless a spotter is needed.
b. 24 athletes will be allowed in the AHS weight room and 16 in the PDC.
c. All stations are to be sanitized and wiped down between groups.
d. Doors are to remain open in the PDC and indoor facility.
10. On completion of the workout, all athletes are to use hand sanitizer and leave the campus immediately. Athletes are encouraged to shower and change clothing as quickly as possible.
11. Restrooms in the Indoor facility and PDC will be available only in the case of an emergency.
12. Cheer and Cougann tryouts are permissible during phase 1 under the above guidelines.
13. Athletes are encouraged to wear masks.
14. All facilities will be wiped down and sanitized after workouts are completed each day.
Phase 2: June 15-26
Phase 2 will depend on the implementation and success of Phase
1. Continue Strength and Conditioning.
May allow open gyms and fields.
Phase 3: Dates TBD (Awaiting Decision On Dead Period) Will depend on the implementation and success of Phase 2.
Continuation of open gyms and fields.
May allow camps (7 days over a two-week period).
BYNG SPORTS
Byng Athletic Director Brian Capps said Byng will follow the Phase 1 guidelines proposed to the OSSAA board of directors when its summer activities start next week.
“We will follow all social distancing requirements under those OSSAA guidelines,” Capps said. “Coaches will begin meeting with limited numbers of student-athletes for individual workouts next week.”
Capps said temperatures will be checked before students enter any Byng athletic facility and students must bring their own water bottles and be dressed and ready to workout.
“For now, our locker rooms will be closed. There will be no shared bottles, towels, gloves, or any other personal equipment,” Capps explained.
Capps said these guidelines will likely be in place through the end of June.
“We are happy to have our kids back on campus with safety guidelines in place and will continue to follow state and national guidelines and make adjustments as needed,” he said.
Capps said a target date to open up for regular practices for all Byng fall sports is July 15.
All of our sports programs will be doing strength and conditioning during this first phase.
“The main thing is I’m just glad we can get our kids back on campus and start doing things,” he said.
ALLEN SPORTS
Allen School announced it will start its Mustang Pride strength and conditioning program for athletes entering grades 7-12 on June 8 via the school’s Facebook page.
“Our coaches will be taking our own precautions to ensure the safety of our athletes,” the announcement said.
Three weeks of Mustang Pride workouts are scheduled for June 8-11, June 15-18 and June 22-25.
High School boys will meet from 6:30-7:30 a.m. daily, junior high boys will meet from 8-8:45 a.m. daily and all junior high and high school girls will meet from 9:30-10:30 a.m on Monday, Wednesday and Friday starting June 8.
For more information about the plan to reopen Allen athletics, contact new athletic director Chad Colbert.
SULPHUR SPORTS
Sulphur junior high and high school athletes will hit the weight rooms beginning Monday according to an announcement on the Sulphur Athletics Facebook page.
“Our weight room will be back open on that Monday with our own restrictions,” the announcement read.
Starting Monday, there will be three lifting sessions in the Sulphur weight room each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. High school boys will meet from 8-9 a.m., junior high and high school girls will meet from 9:15-10:15 a.m. and junior high boys will lift from 10:30-11:30 p.m.
“We will be practicing social distancing procedures as best as possible,” said assistant football coach Robert Thomas. “If you are feeling sick in any way do not attend.”
Thomas said the June lifting sessions are not mandatory.
“These sessions are optional but encouraged and are designed to get us back into a lifting routine before we get to summer pride(dates to be approved later).”
“Remember to wash your hands and we will be sanitizing and washing equipment between sessions. Parents will not be allowed in the weight rooms,” he said.
Thomas said anyone with questions can contact him personally or leave a comment on the Facebook post.
“We look forward to seeing our athletes Monday and can’t wait to press towards our 2020-2021 goals together,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.