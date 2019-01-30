Local ranked teams preparing for playoff draws

Now local coaches can only play the playoff waiting game.
Final rankings used for playoff pairings for large schools came out Monday, and six local girls teams and five local boys teams are among the Top 20 in their respective classes.
The Ada Lady Cougars (11-7) are No. 8 in Class 5A, and the Ada boys (9-9) are sitting in the No. 12 spot. Both teams are expected to be on the road throughout the playoffs.
In Class 2A girls, Vanoss (17-4) is No. 4 and Latta (16-4) is right behind at No. 5. The Konawa Lady Tigers (14-4) are in the No. 16 spot.
The Sulphur Lady Bulldogs (17-1) are No. 5 in Class 3A.
In the final Class B rankings, the Calvin Lady Bulldogs (17-7) are No. 9.
The Byng Pirates (14-6) are in the 18th spot in the Class 4A boys rankings.
The Vanoss boys (19-3), after losing a pair of games at the rugged Heart of Oklahoma Tournament in Purcell over the weekend, slipped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the Class 2A rankings. The Allen Mustangs (15-4) are No. 15 in Class 2A.
The only small-school boys team in the rankings is Roff, sitting at No. 20 in Class A.
