Local Playoff Basketball Boxscores

Saturday, March 10
GIRLS
CLASS 4A AREA
At Midwest City
Consolation Championshp
Tuttle 49, Ada 43
TUTTLE 9 13 16 11 — 49
ADA 11 10 5 17 — 43
TUTTLE: Landry Allen 5-12, 3-5, 13; Madi Surber 4-7, 3-6, 11; Hadley Periman 3-11, 3-5, 10; Kenzie Fallis 2-6, 0-2, 6; Storie Driver 2-4, 0-0, 6; Shayla Wilson 1-3, 0-1, 3. Totals: 17-43, 9-19, 49.
ADA: Landyn Owens 10-25, 2-4, 25; Tatum Havens 3-9, 3-4, 9; Shayla Wofford 2-9, 0-4, 4; Amaya Frizell 1-7, 0-0, 3; Jaiden Stevenson 1-1, 0-0, 2. Totals: 17-57, 5-12, 43.
Turnovers: Tuttle 16, Ada 17.
Steals: Tuttle 9 (Periman 4); Ada 9 (Owens 3).
Rebounds: Tuttle 37 (Periman 10); Ada 45 (Havens 11).
3-point goals: Tuttle 6-16 (Driver 2-4, Fallis 2-5, Periman 1-4, Wilson 1-2); Ada 4-23 (Owens 3-11, Frizell 1-3).
Fouled out: Havens (A).
CLASS 2A AREA
Consolation Championship
At Ada
Dale 67, Allen 31
DALE 14 13 19 21 — 67
ALLEN 9 2 12 8 — 31
DALE – Jacie McClure 17, Danyn Lang 13, Elaine Witt 8, Brook Rutland 8, Emilia Idleman 6, Anna Hester 6, Miya Miller 4, Faith Wright 3, Makenzie Gill 2.
ALLEN – Kinsey Nix 10, Kaylyn Rowsey 8, Taylor Harrison 5, Brooklyn Sanders 4, Calissa Childers 2, Jaycee Watkins 2.
3-point goals: McLure 4, Lang 3, Witt 2 (D); Nix 2, Harrison 1 (A).
Fouled Out: Childers (A).
Friday, March 9
CLASS 2A AREA
At Enid
Championship
Latta 38, Oklahoma Union 25
LATTA 9 9 13 7 — 38
OK UNION 4 9 4 8 — 25
LATTA: Carson Dean 12, Chloe Brinlee 10, Taryn Batterton 6, Caitlyn Byrd 3, Triniti Cotanny 3, Hailey Baber 2, Chyenne Adair 2.
OK UNION: Chesnie Hewitt 14, L. Mathews 3, Rylee Lemos 3, K. Taylor 2, S. McKinney 1.
3-point goals: Dean 3, Byrd 1 (L); Hewitt 3, Lemos 1, Mathews 1 (OU).
Fouled out: None.
CLASS 2A AREA
At Ada
Championship
Vanoss 73, Dale 65 (OT)
VANOSS 16 15 16 11 15 — 73
DALE 6 18 16 18 7 — 65
VANOSS – Emily Wilson 28, Lizzy Simpson 20, Alexus Belcher 12, Abbi Snow 11, Emrie Ellis 2.
DALE – Danyn Lang 32, Elaine Witt 10, Miya Miller 9, Emilia Idleman 3, Mackenzie Gill 3, Faith Wright 3, Libby Johnson 3, Anna Hester 2.
3-point goals: Wilson 4, Belcher 2, Snow 1 (V); Lang 9, Miller 1, Idleman 1, Wright 1, Johnson 1.
Fouled Out: None.
BOYS
Saturday, March 10
CLASS 4A AREA
At Midwest City
Consolation Championship
Ada 26, Cache 24
CACHE 6 3 10 5 — 24
ADA 8 7 5 6 — 26
CACHE: Jediael Gladney 4-9, 0-0, 12; Jacob Mayeu 2-5, 1-2, 6; Hunter Tate 1-4, 2-2, 4; Christian Daniel 1-7, 0-0, 2. Totals: 8-30, 3-4, 24.
ADA: Jaxson Robinson 6-19, 0-0 16; Jake Shannon 2-7, 0-0, 6; Austin Eastwood 1-1, 0-0, 2; Trey Havens 0-4, 1-2, 1; Kaden Cooper 0-2, 1-2, 1. Totals: 9-35, 3-5, 26.
Turnovers: Cache 16, Ada 11.
Steals: Cache 5 (Tate 4); Ada 6 (Eastwood 2).
Rebounds: Cache 29 (Gladney 6); Ada 22 (Shannon 6).
3-point goals: Cache 5-13 (Gladney 4-7, Mayeu 1-3); Ada 5-21 (Robinson 3-13, Shannon 2-2).
Fouled out: Shannon (A).
