Five area seniors landed on the 2020 Oklahoma Slow-Pitch Coaches Association All-State teams released earlier this week.
Krosby Clinton of Byng is a member of the Large East team and Abbey Beck of Sulphur is on the Large West squad.
Katyn Denson of Coalgate landed on the Middle East team and Laney Anderson of Stratford is a member of the Middle West group.
Asher’s Jordan Odell was selected to the Small East team.
Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, no OSSCA All-State games will be played this summer.
KROSBY CLINTON
Byng • Large East
Clinton had an impressive three-year career — slow-pitch softball was canceled this season due to the pandemic — for the Lady Pirates. She clubbed 45 home runs with 185 RBIs. Clinton also hit .569 with 37 doubles, eight triples and scored 142 runs. Clinton played mostly third base and shortstop for Byng.
“I was extremely excited to hear Krosby made the cut,” said first-year Byng softball coach Markus Carr.
“We couldn’t meet in person as coaches to discuss players so it was truly based on stats and with it being my first year coaching slow-pitch (at Byng),” Carr explained. “I didn’t know where she stood. As her coach, I knew she was very capable and deserving. I am just very proud of her and the work she put in to become the player she is today.”
ABBEY BECK
Sulphur • Large West
Beck has been a lethal power hitter for the Lady Bulldogs. During her varsity slow-pitch career, she slugged 46 home runs and piled up 165 RBIs. Beck hit .575 and also cracked 49 doubles.
Beck was Sulphur’s starting first baseman.
“Abby is the strongest girl I’ve ever coached,” said Sulphur head coach Heath Gilbert. “Her swing always carried a heavy punch. She didn’t swing just to get a base hit, it was to hurt someone.”
Gilbert said she was just as good a practice asset as she was in the Sulphur lineup — in both fastpitch and slow-pitch.
“She played her butt off all year in fast and slow. She doesn’t do much self-promotion. She just does her job then all you see is that big smile. The thing about Abby was when things weren’t going our way or we were having a sloppy practice. She just had that thing about her to make us laugh or relax,” Gilbert said. “She’s a great kid and a great softball player, but more than anything she’s a great person for little softball players to look up to.”
Beck plans to continue her softball career at Murray State College in Tishomingo.
LANEY ANDERSON
Stratford • Middle West
Anderson hit over. 800 during a stellar junior campaign for the Lady Bulldogs. She was also picked as an All-Stater for fastpitch softball.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed coaching her over the years,” said Stratford head coach Tony Prichard.
Anderson will continue her softball career by playing at Seminole State College.
KATYN DENSON
Coalgate • Middle East
Denson carried a career .669 batting average that included an incredible 85 home runs and 289 RBIs.
“Katyn is just a great all-around hitter — fast pitch or slow-pitch, it doesn’t matter,” said Coalgate head coach Logan Brown. “By the time she got to her sophomore year of slow-pitch, it became more of a surprise if there was a game she didn’t hit a home run in. You can’t replace players like her, but we might not have to buy as many balls now.”
JORDAN ODELL
Asher • Small East
Odell hit .549 for the Lady Indians with a slugging percentage of .733. She hit six home runs, five triples, 22 doubles and had 79 RBIs during her prep career.
“Jordan is most deserving of this honor. She is one of the most versatile players I have coached,” said Asher head coach Tari Dubler. “I could put her anywhere and she would get the job done well. Jordan has been a steady contributor to our program in so many ways, a true difference-maker.”
