Five local players are part of the 2023 Oklahoma Native All-State Baseball team released over the weekend.

Joining the 30-man roster will be Jackson Presley of Latta, the Roff pair of Brand Wilson and Bill McCarter, Angel Gutierrez of Stonewall and Cody Airington of Tupelo.

The Native All-State baseball game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on June 10 at Preston High School.

Four more area players were selected to the All-State basketball teams.

Brooklyn Ryan of Latta and Alina Rangel of Sasakwa were named to the Oklahoma Native All-State Girls Basketball roster. The Vanoss duo of Brayden Cannon and Carter Perry landed on the Oklahoma Native All-State Boys Basketball roster.

The basketball games are scheduled for June 10 at the Muscogee Nation Dome in Okmulgee.

———o———

BASEBALL

Following are the members of the Oklahoma Native All-State Baseball team:

Kamden Edge Boswell

Jace Hunter Buffalo Valley

Nakni Anna Calera

Clayton Francis Calera

Zackrey Bridges Claremore

Derek Scuggins Claremore

Royce Florenzano Crodwer

Body Berlowitz Cushing

JB Leaver Dale

Luke Adcock Eufaula

Brody Devaughn Fort Cobb-Broxton

Landon Nail Fort Gibson

Cooper Hamilton Keys

Trent Ashford Kiefer

Twine Palmer Kiowa

Jackson Presley Latta

Ethan Gillespie McAlester

Tyler Allen Oktaha

Hunter Dearman Oktaha

Seth Springfield Rattan

Brand Wilson Roff

Bill McCarter Roff

Daniel Schlehuber Sand Springs

Angel Gutierrez Stonewall

Cody Airington Tupelo

Diego Ramos Vian

Wyatt Hamilton Warner

Sutton Moore Washington

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Following are the members of the Oklahoma Native All-State Girls Basketball team:

Landry Allen Tuttle

Nessa Begay Norman

Chloe Cantrell Anadarko

Jacey Crawford Stillwater

Katie Sue Edelen Arapaho-Butler

Cheyenne Gunns Paden

Stailee Heard Sapulpa

Shayna Hendrix Kieffer

Abby Huie Howe

Mahle Jim Riverside

Holli Ladd Seminole

Jaelen Maples Jones

Jamie Molina Frontier

Alexis Parker Riverside

Kamryn Perry Lindsay

Olivia Quapaw Kingston

Alina Rangel Sasakwa

Jayden Roberts Preston

Emily Robinson Caddo

Brooklyn Ryan Latta

Saylee Smith Keota

Chloe Smith Keota

Jakayla Swanson Muscogee

Zoe Tucker Jones

Bailey Wiggins Locust Grove

Mindy Wildcat Varnum

 BOYS BASKETBALL

Following are the members of the Oklahoma Native All-State Boys Basketball team:

Nakni Anna Calera

Jordyn Brown Ardmore

Brayden Cannon Vanoss

Rayden Churchhill Anadarko

Cale Clay Rattan

Jordan Coody North Rock Creek

Eli Eaves Atoka

Paul Glasssock Vinita

Percy Green Del City

Michael Haag Calumet

Buddy Hammer Westville

Preston Holmes Oktaha

Jace Hunter Buffalo Valley

Kristian Komardley Apache

Luke Norwood McLoud

Blestin Miller Prague

Carter Perry Vanoss

Codey Petree Stilwell

Seth Pratt Tulsa Memorial

James Reveles, Jr. El Reno

Evan Romannose El Reno

Hayden Smith Tahlequah

Keyton Smith Preston

Deuce Walden Arkoma

Jaken Weedn Glencoe

Keiler Young Broken Bow

Tags

Trending Video

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

Recommended for you