Five local players are part of the 2023 Oklahoma Native All-State Baseball team released over the weekend.
Joining the 30-man roster will be Jackson Presley of Latta, the Roff pair of Brand Wilson and Bill McCarter, Angel Gutierrez of Stonewall and Cody Airington of Tupelo.
The Native All-State baseball game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on June 10 at Preston High School.
Four more area players were selected to the All-State basketball teams.
Brooklyn Ryan of Latta and Alina Rangel of Sasakwa were named to the Oklahoma Native All-State Girls Basketball roster. The Vanoss duo of Brayden Cannon and Carter Perry landed on the Oklahoma Native All-State Boys Basketball roster.
The basketball games are scheduled for June 10 at the Muscogee Nation Dome in Okmulgee.
———o———
BASEBALL
Following are the members of the Oklahoma Native All-State Baseball team:
Kamden Edge Boswell
Jace Hunter Buffalo Valley
Nakni Anna Calera
Clayton Francis Calera
Zackrey Bridges Claremore
Derek Scuggins Claremore
Royce Florenzano Crodwer
Body Berlowitz Cushing
JB Leaver Dale
Luke Adcock Eufaula
Brody Devaughn Fort Cobb-Broxton
Landon Nail Fort Gibson
Cooper Hamilton Keys
Trent Ashford Kiefer
Twine Palmer Kiowa
Jackson Presley Latta
Ethan Gillespie McAlester
Tyler Allen Oktaha
Hunter Dearman Oktaha
Seth Springfield Rattan
Brand Wilson Roff
Bill McCarter Roff
Daniel Schlehuber Sand Springs
Angel Gutierrez Stonewall
Cody Airington Tupelo
Diego Ramos Vian
Wyatt Hamilton Warner
Sutton Moore Washington
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Following are the members of the Oklahoma Native All-State Girls Basketball team:
Landry Allen Tuttle
Nessa Begay Norman
Chloe Cantrell Anadarko
Jacey Crawford Stillwater
Katie Sue Edelen Arapaho-Butler
Cheyenne Gunns Paden
Stailee Heard Sapulpa
Shayna Hendrix Kieffer
Abby Huie Howe
Mahle Jim Riverside
Holli Ladd Seminole
Jaelen Maples Jones
Jamie Molina Frontier
Alexis Parker Riverside
Kamryn Perry Lindsay
Olivia Quapaw Kingston
Alina Rangel Sasakwa
Jayden Roberts Preston
Emily Robinson Caddo
Brooklyn Ryan Latta
Saylee Smith Keota
Chloe Smith Keota
Jakayla Swanson Muscogee
Zoe Tucker Jones
Bailey Wiggins Locust Grove
Mindy Wildcat Varnum
BOYS BASKETBALL
Following are the members of the Oklahoma Native All-State Boys Basketball team:
Nakni Anna Calera
Jordyn Brown Ardmore
Brayden Cannon Vanoss
Rayden Churchhill Anadarko
Cale Clay Rattan
Jordan Coody North Rock Creek
Eli Eaves Atoka
Paul Glasssock Vinita
Percy Green Del City
Michael Haag Calumet
Buddy Hammer Westville
Preston Holmes Oktaha
Jace Hunter Buffalo Valley
Kristian Komardley Apache
Luke Norwood McLoud
Blestin Miller Prague
Carter Perry Vanoss
Codey Petree Stilwell
Seth Pratt Tulsa Memorial
James Reveles, Jr. El Reno
Evan Romannose El Reno
Hayden Smith Tahlequah
Keyton Smith Preston
Deuce Walden Arkoma
Jaken Weedn Glencoe
Keiler Young Broken Bow
