Seven local players were named to the 2019 Oklahoma High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-State teams earlier this week.
Byng senior Krosby Clinton was named a catcher for the Middle East team.
Stratford’s Laney Anderson was named a utility player for the Small West squad.
Katyn Denson of Coalgate was named an outfielder, and Jordan Odell of Asher was named a utility player for the Small East squad.
The Middle West team included a trio of Sulphur players — catcher Kadi Lynch, Infielder Makella Mobly and outfielder Macenzie Ruth. The Middle West squad will be coached by Sulphur’s Heath Gilbert.
The 2020 games are slated for June 6, 2020, at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond. The Large school game will begin at 10 a.m., Small at 12:30 p.m. and Middle at 3 p.m.
KROSBY CLINTON
In 38 starts this fall, Clinton hit .319 with one home run, five doubles and 17 RBIs. She recorded a .366 on-base percentage. Defensively, she played catcher, third base and shortstop. In 130 total chances, she had 126 putouts.
“I couldn’t be more proud of Krosby for the way she played this year to finish off her four-year career here at Byng,” said first-year BHS head coach Markus Carr. “Making the Middle East All-State team is a great achievement and will be something she can always hang her hat on.”
Muldrow’s Mike Possage will coach the Middle East team.
LANEY ANDERSON
Anderson hit .424 with two home runs, one triple and six doubles and scored 23 runs during a strong senior campaign. She carries a career batting average of .467. Defensively, she finished with 27 putouts and 62 assists and had a .929 fielding percentage. Her career fielding percentage is .965.
Laney was also called into pitching duty at times during her senior year. In 73.67 innings, she struck out 66 batters and had a 3.90 earned run average.
Sterling’s Marty Curry will coach the Small West team.
KATYN DENSON
Denson has had an outstanding fastpitch career for the Lady Wildcats. She hit .501 with 18 home runs, 131 RBIs and 142 runs scored.
“Katyn has been a phenomenal player since she began her high school career. She has been an even better teammate and leader,” said Coalgate head coach Logan Brown. “As a coach, it’s not often that we are fortunate enough to have a player like her come through our program, so you definitely have to enjoy the time you have them. Players like Katyn can’t be replaced, but the example she set for our younger players will be something that our program benefits from for years to come.”
Coaching the Small East will be Howe’s Mike Womack.
JORDAN ODELL
Odell hit .511 this fall and carries a career batting average of .482. Her career fielding percentage is .980.
The Asher standout was a star on the mound this season. She struck out 177 and recorded a 2.42 ERA.
“Jordan is the kind of player every coach would love to have. She brings so much energy and leadership to the field every single day and works incredibly hard,” said veteran Asher head coach Tari Dubler. “She’s a great player and an even better person. She is very deserving of this honor.”
LADY BULLDOGS
Lynch, Mobly and Ruth were key parts of the Sulphur High School team that entered the playoffs ranked No. 3 in Class 3A.
Sulphur finished the season with a record of 27-7 and earned a spot in the Class 3A State Tournament. The Lady Bulldogs dropped a 3-1 decision to No. 6 Prague in the first round. In regional tournament play, Sulphur outscored three opponents by a combined score of 27-5.
———o———
2019 All-State Teams
LARGE WEST
Pitchers: Chloe Bohuslavicky, Piedmont, Hannah Harrison, Westmoore; Hannah Williams, Carl Albert.
Catchers: Zadie LaValley, Carl Albert; Whitney Walde, Westmoore.
Infielders: Kamryn Garvie, Edmond North; Rikki Hadley, Piedmont; Kenedi Morelock, Piedmont; Kristen Whitehouse, Moore.
Outfielders: Hannah Hurtz, Yukon; Jacee Minter, Edmond North; Tiffany Paul, Choctaw.
Utility: Lauren Blankenship, Ardmore; Aaliyah Brown, Carl Albert; Elizabeth Hall, Woodward; Taylor McKittrick, Moore; Shayleigh Odom, Deer Creek; Caitlyn Wells, Deer Creek.
LARGE EAST
Pitchers: Isabelle Cox, Durant; Olivia Cummings, Pryor; Savannah Evans, Broken Arrow.
Catchers: Camryn Suggs, Ponca City; Sabrina Usher, Sand Springs.
Infielders: Chaney Hupp, Jenks; Paige Knight, Owasso; Karli Westmoreland, Durant; McKenna Wofford, Tahlequah.
Outfielders: Kennedy Cramer, Pryor; Madison Wheat, Coweta; Adrianna Young, Tulsa Union.
Utility: Elizabeth Aman, Collinsville; Payton Compton, Owasso; Reagan Edwards, Broken Arrow; Jaycee Hampton, Owasso; Jordyn Pipkin, Jenks; Kailee Reese, Broken Arrow.
MIDDLE WEST
Pitchers: Katelynn Carwile, Purcell; McKenzie Wagoner, Newcastle; Taylor Spence, Kingston.
Catchers: Kadi Lynch, SULPHUR; Hannah Robbins, Lexington.
Infielders: Hope Madden, Washington; Makella Mobly, SULPHUR; Chloe Pender, Lone Grove; Chelsea Spain, Purcell.
Outfielders: Madi Merrell, Davis; Macenzie Ruth, SULPHUR; Anna Sample, Lexington.
Utility: Brooklin Bain, Comanche; Sarah Kirby, Weatherford; Tatum Long, Chisholm; Aleigha Lowe, Elgin; Maebree Robertson, Newcastle; Jayleigh Totten, Marlow.
MIDDLE EAST
Pitchers: Madi Joice, Sequoyah Tahlequah; Lillie Walker, Inola; Makayla Williams, Hilldale.
Catchers: Krosby Clinton, BYNG; Emma Gill, Oologah.
Infielders: Sydnee Browning, Valliant; Lana Gass, Sequoyah Tahlequah; Lexy Keys, Sequoyah Tahlequah; Megan Turner, Verdigris.
Outfielders: Kylee Free, Heavener; Shyann Shipman, McLoud; Hannah Thouvenel, Fort Gibson.
Utility: Adisyn Auld, Prague; Beth Denney, Prague; Janyrie Ganaway, Broken Bow; Madison Pratt, Idabel; Kaylee Sanchez, Hilldale; Sabetha Sands, Checotah.
SMALL WEST
Pitchers: Olivia Parry, Vici; Sarah Springs, Sterling; Janie Worthington, Carnegie.
Catchers: Madison Faylor, Canute; Kylee Rice, Duke.
Infielders: Kendyll Harris, Hammon; Kodee Hrbacek, Apache; Molly Myers, Hobart; Tatum Winters, Texhoma.
Outfielders: Catelyn Brewster, Leedey; Steelie Price, Ringling; Kenadie Walsh, Binger-Oney.
Utility: Laney Anderson, STRATFORD; Reagan Detrick, Ringwood; Addison Hanna, Duke; Kalyn Raper, Morrison; Ashley Smith, Cyril; Jasmine Warriner, Morrison.
SMALL EAST
Pitchers: Sheyenne Cheek, Wilburton; Alyssa DeLeon, Stroud; Rachel Eggleston, Kiowa.
Catchers: Karli Ashing, Oktaha; Karlie McCormick, Kiowa.
Infielders: Krista Harkey, Caney Valley; Savannah Hutchison, Fairland; Tenley Wainright, Tushka; Sydnie Womack, Howe.
Outfielders: Katyn Denson, COALGATE; Cadence Howard, Kiowa; Shaina Spears, Wilburton.
Utility: Rylan Brinlee, Wilburton; Kyndall Davis, Fairland; Katlyn Hughey, Stroud; Randi McLarry, Silo; Grace Montgomery, Red Oak; Jordan Odell, ASHER.
