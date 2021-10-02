One local coach and four local players won the top awards when the 2021 Red, White and Blue All-Conference softball postseason honors were released earlier this week.
First-year Vanoss head coach Jacob Grace was named the Coach of the Year. His team finished the season ranked No. 17 in Class A with an overall record of 23-12.
Vanoss senior Brinn Brassfield was named the 2021 Pitcher of the Year. She struck out 160 and walked 54 in 130.1 innings of work. Brassfield finished the season with a 3.87 ERA.
Asher junior shortstop Alexis Francis was named the RWB Defensive Player of the Year, while Konawa senior Tyra Yahola was named the RWB Offensive Player of the Year.
Stratford freshman Kennedy Layton was given the RWB Rookie of the Year Award.
The complete 2021 RWB All-Conference selections are as follows:
ASHER: Kaythryn Dixson, Alexis Francis, Makinzie Odell and Alexis Johnston.
STRATFORD: Kennedy Layton, Brenda Norton, Brynn Savage and Lundyn Anderson.
KONAWA: Kristin Johnson, Jaylyn Isaacs, Tyra Yahola and Julie Coats.
VANOSS: Maddi Dansby, Brinn Brassfield, Eryn Khoury and Jacee Underwood.
HEALDTON: Ramsey Webb, Brynli Tucker, Lizzy Wolf and Belle Spellman.
MAYSVILLE: Abby McHugh, Kelsey House, Gentry Wilmont and Landry Howard.
MAUD: Olivia Burris, Shaelynn Fletcher, Aubrey Williams and Raeyleigh Gensman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.