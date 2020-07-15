Local opinions vary on retiring Redskins name

The Washington Redskins announced Monday that they will be retiring their nickname and logo after completing a thorough review that began on July 3.
A new name must still be selected for one of the oldest and most storied teams in the National Football League, and it was unclear how soon that will happen. But for now, arguably the most polarizing name in North American professional sports is gone at a time of reckoning over racial injustice, iconography and racism in the U.S.
The move came less than two weeks after owner Dan Snyder, a boyhood fan of the team who once declared he would never get rid of the name, launched a “thorough review” amid pressure from sponsors. FedEx, Nike, Pepsi and Bank of America all lined up against the name, which was given to the franchise in 1933 when the team was still based in Boston.
“Dan Snyder and Coach [Ron] Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition-rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years,” the team said in a statement.
It’s worth mentioning that four high schools in Oklahoma currently have Redskins as their mascot. They include Tulsa Union, Kingston, McLoud and Rush Springs.
The Ada News asked residents to give their thoughts on Washington’s NFL team scrapping the Redskins mascot. Following is some of those responses:
Monty Stick: “It’s bittersweet. The logo is awesome, the name too. Except history turned the term “Redskins” into something grim, and Washington made money off Redskins, way before football. I’m glad Washington will no longer make money off the term “Redskins.”
Paul Pickens: “It amazes me how many people (cry, sniffle, whine, and complain) about things that have been around long before they came along! The whole idea of sports is for entertainment purposes. All the crying definitely makes it less enjoyable ... but y’all go ahead and bow to the people that don’t buy tickets, buy memorabilia, and actually support the sports industry! The rest of us will take our money elsewhere. Enjoy!”
Neva Harjochee: “People who know me know that this is so low on my priorities in my life. I instill pride in my native daughter and grandsons. Nothing and no one can shame them or make them less proud of their heritage. I am not ignorant. I know where the name came from. I know who designed it, a Blackfoot Indian. I (thought) the names in pro and high school sports were to honor the skill of the Native American since only the best make it to the pros. I would love to see my grandson play for the Atlanta Braves or Washington Redskins. It would mean that he is one of the best. So no shame for me.”
James Brantley Jr: “This is a money thing now. When FedEx said they would pull all their funding and remove their name from the field, the organization had no option. Note: I feel like this isn’t the right thing to do, but when money speaks people jump.”
Liam Red Eagle Spain: “The name ‘Redskins’ refers to the description the U.S. government used for Native Americans on bounties for the scalps of men, women and children. So yes, it’s an offensive name if you know the truth behind it ... people could always move off the new Rez if they don’t like how we do things.”
Billy Henson: “So are teams going to bow down to anyone that throws a fit? Locals better hope PETA doesn’t think of this! I’m old school! Shut up and play the game!”
David Powell: “I am thrilled that this is finally happening. We have been working towards this day for many years. We are not your mascot.”
Melody Wilkins II: “It only took, what, 22 years since the first petition? Our heritage is not a fashion statement, for your entertainment or your memorabilia.”
David Anderson: “It just proves that big money runs everything. From what I’ve heard, the Native Americans weren’t offended by the name. They should have asked the Native Americans if it offended them. If so, change it but if not keep big money out of it.”
