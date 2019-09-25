OKLAHOMA CITY — Two of the area’s best young golfers suffered the same unique fate at the U.S. Kids Golf Oklahoma City Tour tournament, held Sunday at the Trosper Park Golf Course.
Ada’s Peyton “Beans” Factor and Latta’s Parker Pogue both lost in sudden-death playoff rounds after finishing tied at the top of their respective leaderboards after 18 holes.
Drake Kanuch, another young golfer from Ada, didn’t need a playoff after winning the Boys 10 division by five strokes.
Amy Reavis of Stillwater edged Factor for the Girls 12-14 title. Both golfers finished their round with identical 82 scores before Reavis defeated Factor in the playoff.
Factor sank two birdies on the back nine to forge the tie after the first round of action.
Isabela Feng of Edmond also finished with an 82 and was involved in the three-girl playoff. Corynn Speer of Norman finished fourth with an 84.
Factor is a seventh-grader at Ada Junior High.
In the Boys 13-14 Division, Pogue — a Latta eighth-grader — finished tied for first after 18 holes with Grant Gudgel of Stillwater with identical scores of 74 before losing on the third playoff hole.
Pogue’s initial round included four birdies.
Preston Albee of Choctaw was third with a score of 75, and Max Courange of Norman was fourth at 76.
In the Boys 10 Division, Kanuch won the title with a 37. Nash Frazier of Stillwater was next at 42, and Jacob Mourning of Edmond was third at 43.
Kanuch is a fifth-grader at Willard Grade Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.