GIRLS
Saturday, Feb. 22
CLASS 2A DISTRICT
At Latta
Championship
Latta 44, Morrison 21
MORRISON 2 11 6 2 — 21
LATTA 17 8 9 10 — 44
MORRISON – Jasmine Warner 8, Maddy Wehrenberg 7, Chloe Graham 3, Kalie Kupp 3.
LATTA – Chloe Brinlee 16, Carson Dean 10, Triniti Cotanny 6, Taryn Batterton 5, Hailey Baber 5, Jaylee Willis 2.
3-point goals: Warner 2 (M); Dean 2, Baber 1 (L).
NOTEWORTHY: Chloe Brinlee popped in 16 points, nailed 6-of-6 free throws, recorded three steals and pulled down four rebounds Saturday to help the Class 2A third-ranked Latta Lady Panthers smash Morrison 44-21 in district action. Carson Dean added 10 points, including two 3-point baskets, and six rebounds for Latta. Hailey Baber also grabbed six boards to go with her five points. Triniti Cotanny chipped in six points, and Taryn Batterton had five for the winners. Cheyenne Adair handed out three assists for Latta. The Lady Panthers opened up a 17-2 lead through one quarter to set the tone.
COACH’S QUOTE: “Offensively, we weren’t real sharp early. We were getting good shots, but we weren’t finishing them. I think it was because we were off for almost a week. Our defense was solid,” — Latta head coach Bruce Plunk.
Team Records: Latta 22-4; Morrison 15-9.
Up Next: Latta vs. Stroud (15-10), 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Class 2A Regional Tournament in Stroud.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT
At Vanoss
Championship
Vanoss 72, Wayne 25
WAYNE 3 4 11 7 — 25
VANOSS 21 16 22 13 — 72
WAYNE – Shyleigh Mantooth 9, Abby Lee 3, Kaylee Madden 3, Mckenzie Fisher 3, Mary Trejo 3, Haiden Parker 3, A.J. Gray 1.
VANOSS – Emrie Ellis 14, Alexis Belcher 12, Lizzy Simpson 12, Emily Wilson 9, Trinity Belcher 8, Madi Faust 7, Abbi Snow 4, Riley Reed 2, Alexis Crowell 2, Jacee Underwood 2.
3-point goals: Mantooth 2, Lee 1, Fisher 1, Trejo 1, Parker 1 (W); A. Belcher 2, Wilson 2, T. Belcher 2 (V).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Emrie Ellis tossed in 14 points while Alexis Belcher and Lizzy Simpson supplied 12 each Saturday, and the Class 2A top-ranked Vanoss Lady Wolves walloped Wayne 72-25 in a Class 2A District final. Emily Wilson added nine points, Trinity Belcher had eight and Madi Faust tacked on seven in contributing to the balanced Vanoss attack. Alexis Belcher, Wilson and Trinity Belcher each drained two 3-point shots. The Lady Wolves raced out to a 21-3 advantage after one quarter and went on a 16-4 run in the second in building a 37-7 halftime lead. Vanoss then doubled up Wayne with a 22-11 third quarter to make it 59-18. Shyleigh Mantooth led the Lady Bulldogs with nine points, including a pair of treys. The Lady Wolves were 6-of-7 from the foul line.
Team Records: Vanoss 23-2; Wayne 14-10.
Up next: Vanoss vs. Konawa, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Class 2A Regional Tournament in Wilburton.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT
At Wilburton
Konawa 42, Wilburton 32
KONAWA 8 8 8 18 — 42
WILBURTON 7 2 11 12 — 32
KONAWA – Kashyn Ortiz 16, Kayden King 9, Charlyee Ortiz 8, Kimberly Soar 4, Jaylyn Isaacs 3, Destiny Roe 2.
WILBURTON – Shaina Spears 15, Sydnee Vanderburg 9, Jenna Hulsey 5, Kacie Ratliff 3.
3-point goals: C. Ortiz 1 (K); Spears 2, Ratliff 1 (C).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Kashyn Ortiz scored 16 points to help the Konawa Lady Tigers capture a Class 2A District championship with a 42-32 victory over host Wilburton on Saturday. Kayden King tossed in nine points and Charlyee Ortiz finished with eight, including her team’s only 3-pointer. Konawa, with an 8-7 edge after one quarter, went on an 8-2 run in the second in building a 16-9 halftime lead. It was 24-20 heading into the fourth quarter before the Lady Tigers outscored Wilburton by an 18-12 count the rest of the way. Shaina Spears paced Wilburton with 15 points, including a pair of treys.
Team Records: Konawa 14-11; Wilburton 11-12.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT
At Minco
Championship
Stratford 44, Burns Flat-Dill City 19
BURNS FLAT 5 6 3 5 — 19
STRATFORD 6 11 19 8 — 44
BURNS FLAT-DILL CITY – Makia Maxey 6, Melody Julian 5, Madison Flores 3, Kirstin Bennett 3, Morgan Loudermilk 2.
STRATFORD – Abbi Phelps 16, Jaedyn Getman 8, Laney Anderson 7, Angel Wood 5, Maranda Youngwolfe 2, Morgan Boyles 2, JimyJo Lemmings 1.
3-point goals: Maxey 2, Bennett 1 (BF-DC); Phelps 4, Anderson 2, Wood 1, Youngwolfe 1 (S).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Abbi Phelps popped in four 3-point shots and finished with 16 points Saturday as the Class 2A 10th-ranked Stratford Lady Bulldogs blitzed Burns Flat-Dill City 44-19 in the Class 2A District Tournament in Minco. Jaedyn Getman followed with eight points for Stratford, and Laney Anderson chipped in seven, including a pair of treys. Angel Wood also hit one 3-pointer in tacking on five total points. Up by a 17-11 count at halftime, the Lady Bulldogs went on a 19-3 run to pull away. Makia Maxey led the Lady Eagles with six points.
Team Record: Stratford 22-2; Burns Flatt-Dill City 4-19.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT
At Allen
Championship
Allen 51, Tushka 36
TUSHKA 6 19 6 5 — 36
ALLEN 12 15 17 7 — 51
TUSHKA: Kindred 13, Hatcher 7, Wainwright 5, Milan 5, Rains 4, Huffman 1, Madden 1.
ALLEN: Kinsey Nix 23, Kaylyn Rowsey 15, Calissa Childers 11, Kinlee Cundiff 2.
3-point goals: Kindred 2, Wainwright, Milan (T); Rowsey 3, Nix (A).
Fouled out: Bess (T).
NOTEWORTHY: The 18th-ranked Allen Lady Mustangs used a big third quarter to stroll past Tushka 51-36 in a Class 2A District title game at home Saturday night. Allen led just 27-25 at halftime but took control with a pivotal 17-6 run in the third quarter. Kinsey Nix fired in a game-high 23 points, while Kaylyn Rowsey hit three 3-point shots and scored 15. Calissa Childers added 11 to the balanced AHS offense.
Team Records: Allen 18-6; Tushka 15-12.
Up Next: Allen vs. Luther, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Class 2A Regional Tournament in Allen.
CLASS 4A DISTRICT
At Cougar Activity Center
Championship
Ada 47, Blanchard 34
BLANCHARD 9 11 6 8 — 34
ADA 15 11 8 13 — 47
BLANCHARD: Callie Hacker 6-14, 1-2, 13; Haddy Huff 3-7, 2-4, 9; Carly Craig 3-15, 1-2, 7; Lauren Coffman 1-1, 1-2, 3; Gracie Steelman 0-3, 2-4, 2. Totals: 13-45, 7-14, 34.
ADA: Landyn Owens 7-13, 4-5, 19; Tatum Havens 2-5, 6-6, 12; Amaya Frizell 3-8, 2-3, 8; Shayla Wofford 3-6, 0-0, 6; Jaiden Stevenon 1-4, 0-0, 2. Totals: 16-38, 12-15, 47.
Turnovers: Blanchard 11, Ada 12.
Steals: Blanchard 5 (Huff 3); Ada 5 (Havens 3).
Rebounds: Blanchard 34 (Addie Trent 9); Ada 30 (Stevenson 8).
3-point goals: Blanchard 1-14 (Huff 1-40; Ada 3-6 (Havens 2-3, Owen 1-2).
Fouled out: Hacker (B).
Friday, Feb. 21
CLASS 4A DISTRICT
At Bishop McGuinness
Championship
Bishop McGuinness 57, Byng 34
BYNG 9 9 4 12 — 34
McGUINNESS 10 12 16 19 — 57
BYNG – Britney Brooks-Teel 13, Kennedy Large 10, Deesa Neely 4, Trinity Miller 3, Emma Lorance 2, MacKenzie Kent 2.
BISHOP McGUINNESS – Maddie McClurg 20, Brooke West 12, Raegan Crisp 9, Presley Parker 8, Tameka Talley 4, Emily McDougal1 4.
3-point goals: Miller 1 (Byng); West 4, McClung 2, Crisp 1 (Bishop McGuinness).
Fouled Out: Brooks-Teel (Byng).
NOTEWORTHY: Class 4A 12th-ranked Bishop McGuinness nailed seven 3-point shots and used a 16-4 third quarter to pull away in a 57-34 victory over the Byng Lady Pirates Friday night in Class 4A district play. Maddie McClurg fired in 20 points, including two treys, and Brooke West finished with 12 off four 3-pointers for the Lady Irish. Raegan Crisp nailed one trey in finishing with nine points, and Presley Parker ended up with eight points. Britney Brooks-Teel tallied 13 points before fouling out, and Kennedy Large finished with 10.
COACH’S QUOTE: “We played well the first half. The girls executed and played hard. We got fatigued in the second half. We had some costly turnovers, and the game got away from us. I was proud of our girls’ week of practice and their preparation. We just have to put full games together,” — Byng head coach Trent Miller.
Team Records: Byng 14-12. Bishop McGuinness 19-4.
Up next: Byng vs. Broken Bow, 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Class 4A Regional Tournament in Byng.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT
At Wilburton
First Round
Konawa 44, Coalgate 32
KONAWA 3 13 14 14 — 44
COALGATE 13 5 7 7 — 32
KONAWA – Kayden King 21, Kashyn Ortiz 15, Camry Whitekiller 4, Jaylyn Isaacs 2, Charlyee Ortiz 2.
COALGATE – Rylie Wood 10, Hannah Muniz 9, Jordanna Fuller 6, Abi Marks 3, Joley James 2, Katyn Denson 2.
3-point goals: K. Ortiz 1 (K); Muniz 3, Fuller 2 (C).
Fouled Out: Marks (C).
NOTEWORTHY: Kayden King poured in 21 points and Kashyn Ortiz added 15, including one trey, Friday as the Konawa Lady Tigers overcame a 10-point first-quarter deficit to defeat the Coalgate Lady Wildcats 44-32 in a Class 2A District Tournament elimination game. Coalgate raced out to a 13-3 lead after one quarter, but Konawa went on a 13-5 run in the second in pulling within two at the half, 18-16. The Lady Tigers then outscored the Lady Wildcats by 14-7 margins in each of the final two quarters. Rylie Wood — playing in her last game for the Lady Wildcats — led Coalgate with 10 points, and Hanna Muniz, behind three 3-pointers, followed with nine points.
Team Records: Konawa 13-11; Coalgate 7-17.
Up next: Konawa vs. Vanoss, 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Class 2A Regional Tournament in Wilburton.
CLASS B REGIONAL
At Hartshorne
Loser’s Bracket
Tupelo 44, Calvin 41
CALVIN 14 15 7 5 — 41
TUPELO 12 3 15 14 — 44
CALVIN: Maelei Carroll 5-9, 1-2, 11; Shantel Potter 4-15, 0-0, 10; Hannah Harris 4-14, 0-0, 10; Tessa Ethelbah 5-6, 0-0, 10. Totals: 18-46, 1-2, 41.
TUPELO: Shalyn McCollum 8-15, 4-6, 20; Kylee Watson 6-17, 1-1, 13; Breonna D’Aguanno 3-8, 0-0, 8; Autumn Fritz 1-3, 0-0, 3. Totals: 18-45, 5-7, 44.
Turnovers: Calvin 11, Tupelo 13.
Steals: Calvin 10 (Potter 4, Harris 3); Tupelo 6 (Watson 3).
Rebounds: Calvin 26 (Harris 7, Carroll 6); Tupelo 32 (McCollum 8, Watson 7).
3-point goals: Calvin 4-18 (Harris 2-6, Potter 2-9); Tupelo 3-9 (D’Aguanno 2-5, Fritz 1-3).
Fouled out: Harris (C).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.