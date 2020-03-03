GIRLS
Saturday, Feb. 29
CLASS 2A REGIONAL
Championship
At Wilburton
Vanoss 70, Oktaha 41
OKTAHA 11 11 10 9 — 41
VANOSS 23 19 15 13 — 70
OKTAHA – Bekah Buynch 9, Cayton Sloan 7, Farley Fewel 5, Morgan Morris 5, Mye Allen 4, Morgan Newman 4, Rylee Walters 2, Karli Ashing 2, Gracie Perdley 2, Jaycee Laster 1.
VANOSS – Emily Wilson 21, Emrie Ellis 21, Alexis Belcher 13, Abbi Snow 8, Trinty Belcher 5, Lizzy Simpson 2.
3-point goals: Morris (O); A. Belcher 3, Wilson 2, Snow 2, Ellis 1, T. Belcher 1 (V).
Fouled Out: Walters (O).
NOTEWORTHY: Emily Wilson and Emrie Ellis poured in 21 points apiece and the two were a combined 15-of-15 from the foul line Saturday in the top-ranked Vanoss Lady Wolves’ 70-41 rout of No. 17 Oktaha for a Class 2A regional championship. Ellis — who finished with a triple double with 10 rebounds and 10 blocked shots — knocked down 10-of-10 free shots and also had four steals. Wilson was 5-of-5 from the charity stripe. Vanoss was 17-of-19 for the game. Teammate Alexis Belcher followed with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, and Abbi Snow chipped in eight points, including a pair of treys. Wilson drained two 3-pointers and Ellis connected for one. Bekah Bunch paced Oktaha with nine points. Vanoss raced out to a 23-11 lead through one quarter and went on a 19-11 second-quarter run in building a 42-22 halftime advantage. No Oktaha player reached double figures. No Oktaha player reached double figures.
Team Records: Vanoss 25-2; Okemah 18-8.
Up Next: Vanoss vs. Dale, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Class 2A Area Tournament in Ada.
CLASS 2A REGIONAL
At Stroud
Championship
Latta 48, Preston 35
LATTA 12 13 9 14 — 48
PRESTON 7 6 13 9 — 35
LATTA – Chloe Brinlee 17, Caitlyn Byrd 12, Carson Dean 9, Taryn Batterton 3, Hailey Baber 3, Jaylee Willis 2, Trinity Cotanny 2.
PRESTON – Adrianne Wilson 9, Abbie Long 9, Maycie Jones 7, Ryler Pinkston 6, Jadyn Roberts 2, Mya Tiger 2.
3-point goals: Brinlee 1, Dean 1, Baber 1 (L); Pinkston 2, Wilson 1, Jones 1 (P).
NOTEWORTHY: Chloe Brinlee tossed in 17 points, including one 3-point basket, and grabbed four rebounds while Caitlyn Byrd totaled 12 points, six boards, five assists and four steals to help the Class 2A third-ranked Latta Lady Panthers stroll past Preston 48-35 Saturday for a Class 2A regional title. Carson Dean added nine points, including one trey. Taryn Batterton grabbed five rebounds to go with her three points for Latta. Adrianne Long and Abbie Long tallied nine points each for Prerston. The Lady Panthers outscored Preston, 12-7 in the first quarter, and 13-6 in the second, in building a 25-13 halftime lead. Latta then had a 23-22 edge in the second half to win by 13.
COACH’S QUOTE: “Caitlyn had a very good game. Chloe had a very solid game on offense,” — Latta head coach Bruce Plunk.
Team Record: Latta 24-4; Preston 14-15.
Up Next: Latta vs. No. 8 Oklahoma Union, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Class 2A Area Tournament in Enid.
CLASS 2A REGIONAL
At Minco
Championship
Caddo 52, Stratford 35
STRATFORD 10 6 9 10 — 35
CADDO 14 19 9 10 — 52
STRATFORD – JimyJo Lemmings 9, Abbi Phelps 9, Angel Wood 8, Jaedyn Getman 7, Laney Anderson 2.
CADDO – Kynsey Dixon 26, Emily Robinson 14, Addy Thomas 5, Karlee Robinson 4, Kylee Anderson 3.
3-point goals: Phelps 3, Lemmings 1 (S); Dixon 4, Thomas 1, Anderson 1 (C).
NOTEWORTHY: Kynsey Dixon fired in a game-high 26 points while drilling four treys as sixth-ranked Caddo whipped the 10th-ranked Stratford Lady Bulldogs 52-35 on Saturday. Emily Robinson followed with 14 points for the winners. JimyJo Lemmings and Abbi Phelps paced Stratford with nine points each as Phelps nailed three 3-point shots while Lemmings hit one. Angel Wood followed with eight points and Jaedyn Getman ended up with seven. Leading 14-10 after one quarter, Caddo went on a 19-6 run through the second quarter in taking control with a 33-16 halftime advantage. The bus carrying the Lady Bulldogs had a blowout en route to the gym in Minco. “It didn’t much better after that,” said Stratford coach Mark Savage.
Team Records: Stratford 25-3; Caddo 25-1.
Up Next: Stratford vs. Merritt, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Class 2A Area Tournament in Weatherford.
CLASS 4A REGIONAL
At Cougar Activity Center
Championship
Anadarko 77, Ada 37
ANADARKO 21 20 17 19 — 77
ADA 8 3 11 15 — 37
ANADARKO: Kaylee Borden 7-16, 1-2, 20; Libbi Zinn 5-8, 0-0, 15; Tarrin Tyler 3-6, 4-4, 11; Lexi Foreman 4-11, 0-1, 8; Averi Zinn 2-6, 2-4, 8; Layni Zinn 3-6, 1-3, 7; Maleah Passi 1-5, 0-0, 3; Emma Arrington 1-2, 0-2, 2; Aimee Cross-Hunter 0-1, 2-2, 2; Najwa Dobson 0-0, 1-2, 1. Totals: 26-63, 11-19, 77.
ADA: Landyn Owens 4-11, 3-3, 12; Amaya Frizell 1-9, 3-4, 5; Tatum Havens 1-6, 3-4, 5; Jaiden Stevenson 1-1, 3-4, 5; Shayla Wofford 2-4, 0-2, 4; Alexus Hamilton 1-2, 0-0, 3; Jaeden Ward 1-3, 0-0, 3. Totals: 11-36, 12-17, 37.
Turnovers: Anadarko 9, Ada 26.
Steals: Anadarko 16 (Four with 3); Ada 4.
Rebounds: Anadarko 40 (Borden 6); Ada 34 (Wofford 8, Frizell 7).
3-point goals: Anadarko 14-40 (Borden 5-11, Libbi Zinn 5-8, Averi Zinn 2-4, Passi 1-5, Tyler 1-4); Ada 3-11 (Owens 1-2, Hamilton 1-1, Ward 1-1).
Fouled out: None.
CLASS 4A REGIONAL
At Byng
Consolation Championship
Plainview 60, Byng 43
PLAINVIEW 13 11 20 16 — 60
BYNG 12 13 8 10 — 43
PLAINVIEW: Regan Chaney 8-13, 0-0, 23; Peyton Jones 4-8, 4-7, 12; Megan Winchester 4-6, 1-2, 9; Emilee Hudson 2-6, 0-0, 6; Riley Grant 2-6, 2-4, 5; Amiya Howard 1-7, 0-0, 3; Tally Morris 0-1, 2-2, 2. Totals: 21-50, 8-15, 60.
BYNG: Britney Brooks-Teel 7-17, 8-10, 22; Kennedy Large 3-4, 1-4, 7; Alexis Barnett 2-8, 0-0, 6; Trenity Miller 2-4, 0-0, 5; Deesa Neely 0-3, 3-4, 3. Totals: 14-38, 12-18, 43.
Turnovers: Plainview 11, Byng 24.
Steals: Plainview 11 (Howard 5); Byng 6.
Rebounds: Plainview 28 (Grant 7); Byng 36 (Brooks-Teel 11, Large 9).
3-point goals: Plainview 10-25 (Chaney 7-11, Hudson 2-5, Howard 1-4); Byng 3-11 (Barnett 2-8, Miller 1-3).
Fouled out: None.
Friday, Feb. 28
CLASS 4A REGIONAL
At Byng
Consolation Bracket
Byng 56, Checotah 44
CHECOTAH 15 7 5 17 — 44
BYNG 12 14 11 19 — 56
CHECOTAH: Vanessa Henson 4-13, 0-0, 10; Madison Proctor 2-7, 4-4, 10; Olivia Clayton 1-7, 5-10, 7; Emma Waller 2-8, 2-2, 7; Chloe Floyd 2-5, 0-0, 6; Destiny Thomas 2-4, 0-0, 4. Totals: 13-45, 11-16, 44.
BYNG: Kennedy Large 10-12, 6-8, 27; Trenity Miller 3-8, 6-6, 14; Britney Brooks-Teel 1-6, 5-6, 7; Alexis Barnett 1-3, 1-2, 4; Deesa Neely 2-5, 0-0, 4. Totals: 17-38, 18-32, 56.
Turnovers: Checotah 10, Byng 14.
Steals: Checotah 7, Byng 8 (Large 4).
Rebounds: Checotah 27 (Henson 7); Byng 35 (Brooks-Teel 10).
3-point goals: Checotah 7-25 (Proctor 2-7, Henson 2-6, Floyd 2-5, Waller 1-5); Byng 4-8 (Miller 2-4, Large 1-1, Barnett 1-2).
Fouled out: Brooks-Teel (B).
