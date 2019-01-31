Local Girls Basketball Capsules

GIRLS
Tuesday, Jan. 29
At Cougar Activity Center
Harrah 48, Ada 47
HARRAH 10 13 13 12 — 48
ADA 11 11 12 13 — 47
HARRAH: Katie King 7-22, 4-5, 20; Kambri Ingraham 4-9, 2-2, 10; Kenzie Lasker 3-3, 2-4, 9; Savannah Fish 1-4, 3-4, 5; Tionna Cooper 2-3, 0-0, 4. Totals: 17-51, 11-15, 48.
ADA: Landyn Owens 5-7, 4-4, 15; Amaya Frizell 6-14, 1-3, 14; Tatum Havens 2-4, 3-5, 9; Alex Hamilton 2-4, 0-0, 4; Shayla Wofford 1-4, 1-2, 3; Dixie Redman 0-2, 2-2, 2. Totals: 16-38, 11-16, 47.
Turnovers: Harrah 14, Aa 23.
Steals: Harrah 15 (King 4, Cooper 4); Ada 7.
Rebounds: Harrah 33 (King 5, Ingraham 5); Ada 32 (Havens 7).
3-point goals: Harrah 3-18 (King 2-8, Lasker 1-1); Ada 4-14 (Havens 2-3, Owens 1-1, Frizell 1-6).
Fouled out: None.
At Allen
Latta 43, Allen 41 (2 OT)
LATTA 6 10 8 11 4 4 — 43
ALLEN 8 1 11 9 4 2 — 41
LATTA – Emma Epperly 13, Carson Dean 9, Chloe Brinlee 8, Hailey Baber 6, Shelby Garrett 3, Trinity Cotanny 2, Taryn Batterton 2.
ALLEN – Kinsey Nix 18, Sunzie Harrison 9, Kaylyn Rowsey 8, Emily Sells 5, Calissa Childers 1.
3-point goals: Garrett 1 (L); Harrison 3, Rowsey 1, Sells 1 (A).
Fouled Out: Brinlee (L).
At Konawa
Konawa 69, Maud 19
MAUD 7 6 2 4 — 19
KONAWA 16 17 26 10 — 69
MAUD – Brooke Watson 6, Allison Riddle 6, Tammie Hopkins 4, Megan Gee 2.
KONAWA – Kayden King 13, Charlene Galimba 12, Kayla Hill 12, Sarah Gee 8, Kashyn Ortiz 8, Charlyee Ortiz 6, Kim Soar 6, Destiny Roe 2, Alyssa Tarver 2.
3-point goals: Watson 2 (M).
Fouled Out: Jordan Brewer (M).
NOTEWORTHY: Kayden King tossed in 13 points, and Charlene Galimba and Kayla Hill provided 12 apiece Tuesday night in Konawa’s 69-19 lopsided win over Maud at home Tuesday night. Hill finished with seven rebounds, and Galoimba had four boards, five assists and four steals. King also pulled down four rebounds. Sarah Geee chipped in eight points and eight boards. Kashyn Ortiz ended up with eight points, four rebounds and four steals for the Lady Tigers (No. 16 in Class 2A). Charlyee Ortiz and Kim Soar tacked on six points each. Charylee Ortiz recorded six boards and four steals, and Soar racked up five steals. Though she didn’t get into the scoring column, Ashley Duck did record four assists and four steals. Konawa opened the game with a 16-7 first quarter and went on a 17-6 run in the second in building a 33-13 halftime cushion. Konawa then blitzed Maud with a 26-2 third period.
Team Records: Konawa 14-4. Maud 9-10.
Up Next: Davis at Konawa Friday.
At Dibble
Stratford 55, Dibble 19
STRATFORD 16 11 18 10 — 55
DIBBLE 1 9 4 5 — 19
STRATFORD – Jaedyn Getman 17, Katy Tice 9, Angel Wood 9, Abbi Phelps 6, Maranda Youngwolfe 5, Skylar Getman 4, JimyJo Lemmings 3, Laney Anderson 2.
DIBBLE – Spicker 13, Velasco 3, Baker 2, Sparks 1.
3-point goals: Phelps 2, Tice 1, Wood 1, Youngwolfe 1 (S); Velasco (M).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Jaedyn Getman poured in 17 points, 13 of which came in the first half, as the Stratford Lady Bulldogs drilled host Dibble, 55-19, Tuesday night. Katy Tice and Angel Wood sank one 3-point shot apiece, as each followed with nine points. Abbi Phelps knocked down two treys on her way to six points, and Maranda Youngwolfe hit one 3-point shot in finishing with five points. Stratford breezed through the first quarter, 16-1, before settling for a 27-10 halftime advantage. The Lady Bulldogs then went on an 18-4 spurt through the third quarter in making it 45-14.
Team Record: Stratford 15-3; Dibble 3-14.
Up Next: Community Christian at Stratford Friday.
At Tupelo
Tupelo 44, Wapanucka 43 (OT)
WAPANUCKA 9 9 8 14 3 -43
TUPELO 7 8 11 14 4 -44
WAPANUCKA – Beshirs 12, Taylor 12, Howard 10, G. Taylor 4, Young 2, Cotton 2, Waller 1.
TUPELO – Shayln McCollum 14, Autumn Fritz 10, Cheyanne Price 6, Jewel Parker 2, Lilly Woods 5, Kaylea Palmer 3.
3-point goals: Beshirs 2, Howard 1 (W); Fritz 2, Parker 1 (T).
Fouled Out: Cotton (W); Parker (T).
NOTEWORTHY: Shay McCollum knocked down 8-of-10 free throws on her way to 14 points, and the Tupelo Lady Tigers secured their first victory of the season Tuesday night with a 44-43 overtime decision over Wapanucka. Autumn Fritz canned a pair of treys in finishing with 10 points for the victorious Lady Tigers. Cheyanne Price and Jewel Parker chipped in six points each. Parker drained one trey before fouling out. Tupelo trailed 18-15 at halftime but outscored Wapanucka, 11-8, in the third to tie it up at 26. Each team tallied 14 points in the fourth quarter to make it 40-all at the end of regulation.
Team Records: Tupelo 1-18. Wapanucka 6-16.
Up Next: Tupelo at Rock Creek Friday.
At Dickson
Byng 80, Dickson 65
BYNG 14 23 19 24 — 80
DICKSON` 10 16 12 27 — 65
BYNG – Emily Wilson 27, Molly Rainey 12, Britney Brooks-Teel 12, McKinley Feazle 8, Trenity Miller 6, Krosby Clinton 6, Olivia Colombe 4, Kennedy Large 3, Alexis Barnett 2.
DICKSON – Sienna Young 14, Harley Davis 10, Keeley King 9, Kayden Barton 8, Landri McClure 7, Katie Maher 6, Audrey Young 5, Malcayla Smith 3, Jaelyn Watterson 2, Lacie Winchester 1.
3-point goals: Wilson 3, Clinton 2, Rainey 1 (B); Davis 1, King 1, Barton 1, McClure 1, Maher 1 (D).
Fouled Out: Feazle (B); S. Young, Smith (D).
NOTEWORTHY: Emily Wilson poured in 27 points, 19 of which came in the second half, to help the Byng Lady Pirates upend host Dickson Tuesday night. Molly Rainey and Britney Brooks-Teel also lifted the Byng offense with 12 points each. Rainey sank one trey. McKinley Feazle followed with eight points, and Trenity Miller and Krosby Clinton chipped in six apiece. Clinton connected on two 3-point tries. The Lady Pirates were 26-of-35 from the free-throw stripe, while Dickson was 20-of-34. A total of 54 fouls were whistled in the contest. Sienna Young led the Lady Comets with 14 points, and teammate Harley Davis ended up with 10. Byng outscored Dickson in each of the first three quarters to maintain control. It was 14-10 after one quarter, 37-26 at halftime and 56-38 through three periods.
COACH’S QUOTE: “We had a little game rust after being off a week but settled in and played pretty well. We had to play through some foul trouble (a combined 69 foul shots were attempted in the game). I thought Molly, McKinley and Alexis really picked us up. Emily also went for 19 in the second half,which was also nice,” — Byng head coach Trent Miller.
Team Records: Byng 12-10; Dickson 7-11.
Up Next: Byng at Comanche Friday.
At Roff
Stuart 37, Roff 32
STUART 6 16 8 7 — 37
ROFF 7 12 3 10 — 32
STUART – Ashley Brown 10, Cecily Crawford 8, Shyanna Stopp 7, Sienna Hooser 4, Elizabeth Brewer 2, McKinlee Howell 2, Rylee Underwood 2, Shelby Howell 2.
ROFF – Alyssa Sanchez 11, Kaylea Ensey 11, Camden Simon 6, Paytown Owens 2, Sidney Wright 1, Mackenzie Parnell 1.
3-point goals: Sanchez 3, Simon 2 (R).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Alyssa Sanchez and Kaylea Ensey each tossed in 11 points, but it wasn’t enough as the host Roff Lady Tigers dropped a 37-32 home decision to Stuart on Tuesday. Sanchez drilled three 3-point shots in the contest, and Camden Simon hit the other two treys in finishing with six points. Ashley Brown led Stuart with 10 points. Each team was 7-of-9 from the free-throw line. After trailing 7-6, Stuart outscored Roff, 16-2, in the second quarter and went on an 8-3 run through the third in taking a 30-22 advantage into the fourth. Roff did outscore Stuart 10-7 in the fourth to make it closer.
Team Record: Roff 4-17; Stuart 18-5.
Up Next: Roff at Asher Friday.
At Okemah
Vanoss 47, Okemah 38
VANOSS 13 13 8 13 — 47
OKEMAH 10 10 13 5 — 38
VANOSS – Rileigh Rush 20, Lizzy Simpson 14, Emrie Ellis 10, Laramie Doffin 3.
OKEMAH – KaTaiya Wilson 12, Taylor Haberman 7, Morgan Bean 6, Abby Harelson 6, Sophie Turner 4, Cameron Duncan 3.
3-point goals: Rush 6 (V); Harelson 2, Haberman 1, Turner 1, Duncan 1 (O).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Rileigh Rush drained six 3-pointers and totaled 20 points Tuesday night to help the Class 2A fourth-ranked Vanoss Lady Wolves defeat host Okemah 47-38. Lizzy Simpson tossed in 14 points, and Emrie Ellis had 10 for Vanoss. KaTaiya Wilson led Okemah with 12 points. The Lady Wolves held a 13-10 lead after one quarter and had a 26-20 lead at halftime. Okemah managed to pull within 34-33 at the end of the third period, but Vanoss went on a 13-5 run in the fourth to close out the game and secure the victory.
Record: Vanoss 18-4.
Up Next: Wright City at Vanoss, 1 p.m. Saturday at Vanoss Festival.
