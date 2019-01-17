Tuesday, Jan. 15
Girls
Byng 48, Lone Grove 38
LONE GROVE 2 13 10 13 — 38
BYNG 14 13 7 14 — 48
LONE GROVE – Cheyanne Davis 12, Madison Anderson 11, Malea McMurtry 8, Lydia Saaveora 7.
BYNG – Emily Wilson 13, Britney Brooks-Teel 12, Trenity Miller 10, Kennedy Large 7, Krosby Clinton 6.
3-point goals: Davis 1, Saaveora 1 (LG); Miller 2, Wilson 1, Clinton 1 (B).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: The Byng Lady Pirates were 20-of-25 from the free-throw line and placed three players in double figures in rolling to a 48-38 victory over Lone Grove on Tuesday night. Emily Wilson, who was 8-of-9 from the charity stripe, led the way with 13 points. Britney Brooks-Teel followed with 12 points, and Trenity Miller ended up with 10. Miller sank two 3-point shots and nailed both of her free shots. Kennedy Large, who was 3-of-3 from the line, finished with seven points and Krosby Clinton, who went 3-of-4 from the free-throw line and canned one trey, ended up with six points to round out the Byng scoring. Cheyanne Davis led Lone Grove with 12 points, and Madison Anderson chipped in 11. The Lady Pirates raced out to a 14-2 advantage after one quarter, led 27-15 at halftime and had a 34-25 lead through three quarters.
COACH’S QUOTE: “It was a good win after a long week last week. We started really well, had a little letdown in the third quarter, but did enough to win,” — Byng head coach Trent Miller.
Team Record: Byng 10-9; Lone Grove 7-7.
Up Next: Byng at Tishomingo Friday.
At Stratford
Stratford 67, Wayne 38
WAYNE 5 8 14 11 — 38
STRATFORD 19 22 16 10 — 67
WAYNE – Posey 12, Dill 12, Hizer 3, Walck 3, Castle 3, Martinez 3, Gray 2.
STRATFORD – Jaedyn Getman 14, Abbi Phelps 12, Katy Tice 8, Olivia Inman 8, Angel Wood 6, Jacy Korzan 6, JimyJo Lemmings 5, Brynn Savage 3, Laney Anderson 3, Skylar Getman 2.
3-point goals: Dill 4, Posey 2, Hizer 1, Walck 1 (W); Phelps 4, Tice 2, Savage 1, Anderson 1 (S).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: The Stratford Lady Bulldogs opened up a 19-5 advantage after one quarter and went on a 22-8 run through the second in hammering Wayne, 67-38, on Tuesday. Jaedyn Getman tossed in 14 points, and Abbi Phelps finished with 12 off four 3-point baskets for Stratford. Katy Tice and Olivia Inman chipped in eight points each, as Tice canned a pair of treys. Angel Wood and Jacy Korzan were next on the Lady Bulldog scoring chart with six points apiece.
Team Record: Stratford 12-3; Wayne 2-13.
Up Next: Tupelo at Stratford Friday.
At Roff
Roff 56, Tupelo 25
TUPELO 1 4 4 16 — 25
ROFF 18 13 13 12 — 56
TUPELO – Cheyane Price 7, Lilly Woods 7, Shalyn McCollum 3, Autumn Fritz 2, Kaylea Palmer 2, Mercedes Parker 2, Breonna D’Aguanno 1, Jewel Parker 1.
ROFF – Alyssa Sanchez 11, Kaylea Ensey 11, Sidney Wright 10, Mackenzie Parnell 6, Maddie Adair 5, Payton Owens 5, Makayla Provence 4, Camden Simon 2, Ashlie Chandler 2.
3-point goals: Price 2 (T); Ensey 1 (R).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Alyssa Sanchez and Kaylea Ensey tallied 11 points apiece, and Sidney Wright had 10 Tuesday night as the Roff Lady Tigers routed the visiting Tupelo Lady Tigers, 56-25. Ensey knocked down her team’s only 3-point shot. Mackenzie Parnell was next on the Roff scoring chart with six points. Cheyane Price and Lilly Woods paced Tupelo with seven points each, as Price nailed Tupelo’s only two treys. Roff jumped out to an 18-1 lead through one quarter and never looked back. Roff had a 31-5 advantage at halftime and a 44-9 cushion through three quarters.
Team Records: Roff 4-13. Tupelo 0-15.
Up Next: Stonewall at Roff Friday. Tupelo at Stratford Friday.
At Allen
Kiowa 47, Allen 34
KIOWA 13 7 15 12 — 47
ALLEN 7 12 7 8 — 34
KIOWA – Kye Stone 25, Paige Grimes 6, Brasen Hackler 6, Jacey Meredith 3, Micah Medders 3, Chloe Crawley 2, Audrey Johnston 2.
ALLEN – Kinsey Nix 12, Emily Sells 8, Kaylyn Rowsey 7, Jaycee Watkins 3, Calissa Childers 2, Kinlee Cundiff 2.
3-point goals: Meredith 1, Hackler 1, Medders 1 (K); Rowsey 1, Watkins 1 (A).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: The Kiowa Cowgirls outscored the Class 2A 19th-ranked Allen Lady Mustangs by a 27-15 count in the second half in pulling away for a 47-34 decision on Tuesday. Kye Stone poured in a game-high 25 points for Kiowa. Kinsey Nix led Allen with 12 points, Emily Sells followed with eight and Kaylyn Rowsey chipped in seven. The Lady Mustangs trailed 20-19 at halftime, but Kiowa went on a 15-7 run through the third and a 12-8 spurt in the fourth.
Team Record: Allen 10-4; Kiowa 12-6.
Up Next: Allen at Silo Friday.
At Silo
Latta 55, Silo 35
LATTA 15 11 17 12 — 55
SILO 9 8 9 9 — 35
LATTA – Emma Epperly 20, Chloe Brinlee 12, Carson Dean 12, Trinity Cotanny 4, Cheyenne Adair 4, Macy Smith 3.
SILO – Ryan Herndon 10, Mattie Busby 9, Lexi McDonald 7, Abbi Atkinson 5, Randi McLarry 3, Bryanna Kirk 1.
3-point goals: Smith (L); Herndon 2, Atkinson 1, McLarry 1 (S).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Emma Epperly fired in 20 points, while Chloe Brinlee and Carson Dean collected 12 each as the Class 2A fifth-ranked Latta Lady Panthers blitzed host Silo, 55-35, on Tuesday night. Brinlee and Dean also grabbed seven rebounds apiece to lead the way. Latta was 19-of-28 in the paint and connected on 12-of-15 free throws in the game. Ryan Herndon topped Silo with 10 points.
COACH’S QUOTE: “Though she didn’t score, Shelby Garrett guarded Herndon and really did a good job defensively because of her ball pressure. We were a little rusty in the first quarter because of not playing for over a week. It took a little while to get our feet under us,” — Latta head coach Bruce Plunk.
Team Record: Latta 11-4; Silo 9-6.
Up Next: Latta at Okemah Friday.
At Vanoss
Vanoss 51, Konawa 47
KONAWA 12 8 17 10 — 47
VANOSS 8 15 11 17 — 51
KONAWA: Kayden King 9-22, 2-2, 20; Charlene Galimba 5-14. 4-5, 14; Destiny Roe 2-3, 0-0, 5; Kayla Hill 2-15, 0-0, 4; Kashyn Ortiz 1-4, 0-0, 2; Kimberly Soar 1-1, 0-2, 2. Totals: 20-61, 6-9, 47.
VANOSS: Emrie Ellis 8-10, 6-9, 22; Rileigh Rush 3-6, 3-4, 12; Lizzy Simpson 3-6, 2-6, 8; Laramie Doffin 1-8, 1-2, 4; Abbi Snow 1-5, 0-0, 3; Marima Hill 0-0, 2-2, 2. Totals: 16-38, 14-23, 51.
Turnovers: Konawa 18, Vanoss 17.
Steals: Konawa 12 (Galimba 5); Vanoss 10 (Simpson 3).
Rebounds: Konawa 47 (Galimba 7, Duck 7, Soar 7); Vanoss 30 (Simpson 8, Ellis 7).
3-point goals: Konawa 1-6 (Roe 1-2); Vanoss 5-19 (Rush 3-6, Snow 1-4, Doffin 1-5).
Fouled out: Hill (K).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.