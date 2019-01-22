GIRLS
Saturday, Jan. 19
Konawa 60, Wayne 33
WAYNE 10 8 6 9 — 33
KONAWA 12 10 25 13 — 60
WAYNE – Posey 13, Martniez 6, Trejo 4, Fisher 2, Walck 2, Parker 2, Dill2, Gray 1, Blackwood 1.
KONAWA – Charlene Galimba 19, Kayla Hill 10, Kayden King 10, Kim Soar 6, Destiny Roe 5, Kashyn Ortiz 4, Ashley Duck 4, Alyssa Tarver 2.
3-point goals: Posey 2, Martin 1 (W); Roe (K).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Charlene Galimba fired in 19 points while Kayla Hill and Kayden King tallied 10 apiece Saturday night as the Class 2A 15th-ranked Konawa Lady Tigers walloped Wayne, 60-33. Galimba also provided six steals and five assists while Hill collected six rebounds. Kim Soar was next on the Konawa scoring chart with six points as she also had four boards. Destiny Roe had the Lady Tigers’ only trey in finishing with five points. Kashyn Ortiz pulled down six boards to go with her four points and Ashley Duck dished out four assists to go with her four points. Konawa, up just 22-18 at halftime, went on a 25-6 run through the third quarter to take control.
Team Records: Konawa 11-3. Wayne 2-15.
Up Next: Konawa vs. Roff 7 p.m. Thursday at SRT Invitational at Stonewall.
Friday, Jan 18
At Tishomingo
Byng 56, Tishomingo 31
BYNG 19 7 23 7 — 56
TISHOMINGO 8 10 0 13 — 31
BYNG – Emily Wilson 20, Kennedy Large 17, Trenity Miller 5, Krosby Clinton 3, Alexis Barnett 3, Britney Brooks-Teel 3, Deesa Neely 3, Molly Rainey 2.
TISHOMINGO – Jadyn Hook 9, Lexi Latham 5, Sloan Slovak 4, Laney Rogers 4, Rylee Hughes 3, Kyleigh Hopkins 2, Jasmine Dewitt 2, Chloe Aguirre 2.
3-point goals: Wilson 4, Clinton 1, Barnett 1 (B); Hook 3, Hughes 1 (T).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Emily Wilson sank four 3-point shots and finished with a game-high 20 points and Kennedy Large ended up with 17 points Friday night as the Byng Lady Pirates trounced Tishomingo 56-31. Leading 26-18 at halftime, Byng blitzed Tishomingo with a 23-0 third quarter to pull away. Jadyn Hook tallied nine points off three treys to lead the Lady Indians. The Lady Pirates knocked down 18-of-25 free throws in the game.
Team Records: Byng 11-9; Tishomingo 2-9.
Up next: Latta at Byng tonight.
At Vanoss
Vanoss 62, Asher 25
ASHER 8 5 6 5 -25
VANOSS 12 21 14 20 -67
ASHER – Bailey Larman 16, Sarah Fleming 5, Kat Dixson 2, Shelby Dixson 1, Gracy Hadley 1.
VANOSS – Lizzy Simpson 18, Emrie Ellis 17, Laramie Doffin 10, Rileigh Rush 6, Alexis Belcher 5, Abbi Snow 4, Marima Hill 3, Alexis Crowell 2, Bailey Bolin 1.
3-point goals: Doffin 3, Rush 2, Simpson 1, Belcher 1, Hill 1, Crowell 1.
Fouled Out: Fleming (A).
NOTEWORTHY: Lizzy Simpson and Emrie Ellis combined for 35 points Friday night as the Class 2A third-ranked Vanoss Lady Wolves hammered the Asher Lady Indians 67-25. Simpson connected for one trey in finishing with 18 points and Ellis followed with 17. Laramie Doffin popped in three 3-point shots and totaled 10 points. Rileigh Rush drilled two treys in tallying six points for Vanoss. Bailey Larman paced Asher with 16 points, including two 3-point buckets. Up 12-8 after one quarter, Vanoss went on a 21-5 spurt in the second in building a 32-13 halftime cushion. The Lady Wolves then went on a 34-11 run through the second half, including a 20-5 fourth-quarter spurt.
Team Record: Vanoss 16-2; Asher 8-10.
Up next: Vanoss vs. Purcell, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Heart of Oklahoma Tournament in Purcell.
At Stratford
Stratford 45, Tupelo 24
TUPELO 7 2 7 8 — 24
STRATFORD 17 8 11 9 — 45
TUPELO – Lilly Woods 5, Breonna D’Aguanno 4, Shay McCollum 4, Autumn Fritz 4, Kaylea Palmer 4.
STRATFORD – Jaedyn Getman 17, Angel Wood 9, Katy Tice 8, Macie Etheridge 3, Laney Anderson 3, JimyJo Lemmings 2, Skylar Getman 2, Abbi Phelps 1.
3-point goals: Price 1 (T); Tice 2, J. Getman 1; Wood 1, Etheridge 1 (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Jaedyn Getman tossed in 17 points, including one 3-point basket, as the Stratford Lady Bulldogs thumped the Tupelo Lady Tigers, 45-24, on Friday. Angel Wood connected for one trey and finished with nine points while Katy Tice tossed in eight points, including a pair of 3-point baskets. Stratford opened the game with a 17-7 first quarter and then cruised to a 25-9 lead at halftime. It was 26-16 through three quarters in favor of the Lady Bulldogs.
Team Records: Stratford 13-3; Tupelo 0-16.
Up next: Calvin at Stratford tonight; Tupelo vs. Clayton, 11 a.m. Thursday at SRT Invitational in Stonewall.
At Konawa
Konawa 60, Depew 22
DEPEW 10 2 8 2 — 22
KONAWA 14 11 17 18 — 60
DEPEW – Reed 9, Wilkerson 5, James 3, Rodman 3, Burdick 2.
KONAWA – Charlene Galimba 23, Kashyn Ortiz 12, Kayla Hill 10, Sarah Gee 6, Kim Soar 5, Kayden King 4.
3-point goals: Reed 2, Wilkerson 1, James 1 (D); K. Ortiz 2.
Fouled Out: Reed (D).
NOTEWORTHY: Charlene Galimba fired in 23 points, grabbed six rebounds, recorded seven steals and added four assists Friday night as the Class 2A 15th-ranked Konawa Lady Tigers routed Depew 60-22. Kashyn Ortiz tossed in 12 points, including a pair of treys, to go with three steals while Kayla Hill finished with 10 points, seven boards and five assists. Sarah Gee tacked on six points and Kim Soar ended up with five points, five rebounds and three steals. After holding a 14-10 lead after one quarter, Konawa outscored Depew by a 46-12 count through the final three quarters.
Team Records: Konawa 10-3; Depew 9-7.
At Okemah
Latta 44, Okemah 37
LATTA 11 10 9 14 — 44
OKEMAH 8 10 4 15 — 37
LATTA – Emma Epperly 13, Chloe Brinlee 13, Shelby Garrett 7, Macy Smith 7, Carson Dean 4.
OKEMAH – Nataya Wilson 16, Morgan Bean 7, Sophie Turner 5, Taylar Haberman 5, Cameran Duncan 4.
3-point goals: Garrett 1, Smith 1 (L); Haberman 1 (O).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Emma Epperly registered a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds and Chloe Brinkee also tallied 13 points to help the Class 2A fifth-ranked Latta Lady Panthers outlast the host Okemah Lady Panthers 44-37 Friday night. Shelby Garrett and Macy Smith each contributed seven points and a 3-point basket. Carson Dean pulled down seven rebounds and recorded three assists to go with her four points. Nataya Wilson led Okemah with a game-high 16 points. Latta led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter and 21-18 at halftime before going on a 9-4 third-quarter run. It was 30-22 going into the fourth period.
Tema Record: Latta 12-4.
Up Next: Latta at Byng tonight.
At Roff
Stonewall 54, Roff 39
STONEWALL 15 13 8 18 — 54
ROFF 5 4 14 16 — 39
STONEWALL: Alexis Chamberlain 9-22, 2-4, 18; Mahayla Walker 6-11, 1-2, 14; Dawsyn Lyon 6-12, 0-0, 12; Ashley Hayes 1-3, 4-4, 6; Tatum Brady 1-4, 0-0, 2; Lyndi Humphers 1-1, 0-0, 2. Totals: 23-59, 7-10, 54.
ROFF: Payton Owens 4-10, 0-0, 9; Sidney Wright 4-7, 1-4, 9; Makayla Provence 2-3, 2-3, 6; Alyssa Sanchez 1-11, 2-2, 5; Kaylea Ensey 2-5, 0-3, 5; Camden Simon 1-4, 1-2, 3; Makenzie Parnell 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 15-45, 6-14, 39.
Turnovers: Stonewall 14, Roff 23.
Steals: Stonewall 14 (Hayes 5); Roff 12 (Simon 4, Wright 4).
Rebounds: Stonewall 40 (Chamberlain 17); Roff 37 (Wright 8).
3-point goals: Stonewall 1-9 (Walker 1-3); Roff 3-14 (Sanches 1-7, Owens 1-3, Ensey 1-1).
Fouled out: None.
