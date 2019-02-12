GIRLS
CLASS A DISTRICT
At Stonewall
Championship
Empire 76, Stonewall 41
STONEWALL 1 9 15 16 — 41
EMPIRE 14 20 18 24 — 76
STONEWALL – Alexis Chamberlain 21, Dawsyn Lyon 15, Mahayla Walker 5.
EMPIRE – Allensworth 29, Sullivan 19, Webb 8, Millan 8, Porter 8, Hunter 5, Guerrera 2, Seward 2.
3-point goals: Lyon 2, Walker 1 (S); Allensworth 1, Sullivan 1 (E).
Fouled Out: Meghan Sliger (S); Millan (E).
NOTEWORTHY: The Stonewall Lady Longhorns fell into a 14-1 hole after one quarter and couldn’t recover as 18th-ranked Empire registered a 76-41 rout in a Class A District title game Saturday night at the Murphy-Roberts Gymnasium. Empire outscored Stonewall in each quarter after going on a 20-9 run in the second in building a 34-10 halftime cushion. It was 52-25 through three periods. Alexis Chamberlain topped the Lady Longhorn scoring effort with 21 to go with 11 rebounds for a double-double in a losing effort. Teammate Dawsyn Lyon followed with 15 points, including a pair of 3-point buckets. Mahayla Walker, who connected for one trey, rounded out the Stonewall scoring with five.
Team Records: Stonewall 16-10. Empire 21-3.
Up Next: Stonewall vs. Achille, 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Class A Regional Tournament in Achille.
Friday, Feb. 8
At Allen
Vanoss 70, Allen 30
VANOSS 19 19 17 15 — 70
ALLEN 9 6 13 2 — 30
VANOSS – Lizzy Simpson 31, Rileigh Rush 13, Emrie Ellis 11, Laramie Doffin 6, Alexis Belcher 4, Abbi Snow 3, Alexis Crowell 2.
ALLEN – Kinsey Nix 13, Sunzie Harrison 10, Emily Sells 3, Jaycee Watkins 3, Calissa Childers 1.
3-point goals: Rush 3, Doffin 2, Ellis 1, Snow 1 (V); Nix 3, Harrison 2, Sells 1, Watkins 1 (A).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Lizzy Simpson poured in 31 points, 20 of which came in the first half, and the Class 2A fourth-ranked Vanoss Lady Wolves hammered the Allen Lady Mustangs 70-30 on the road Friday night. The win wrapped up the regular-season Pontotoc Conference championship for the Lady Wolves. Simpson was 7-of-9 from the free-throw stripe and also had 11 rebounds for a double-double. Rileigh Rush nailed three treys and finished with 13 points, and Emrie Ellis connected on one long-range shot in contributing 11 points. Laramie Doffin canned two 3-point shots on her way to six points. Kinsey Nix paced Allen with 13 points, including three treys, and Sunzie Harrison ended up with 10 points, including a pair of 3-point buckets. The Lady Wolves launched the game with a 19-9 first quarter and staged a 19-6 second quarter in taking a 38-15 advantage into halftime. Vanoss then closed the game with a 32-15 second half, including a 15-2 fourth quarter.
Team Records: Vanoss 21-4. Allen 13-10.
Up Next: Allen at Stratford tonight; Vanoss vs. Ninnekah-Wynnewood winner, Feb. 16 at Class 2A District Tournament in Vanoss.
At Konawa
Konawa 61, Prague 46
PRAGUE 5 7 15 19 — 46
KONAWA 14 16 19 11 — 61
PRAGUE – Caya Wright 14, Taylor Hodges 12, Diana Manning 9, Chloe McClendon 5, E. Rich 4, Tori Lester 2.
KONAWA – Kayden King 28, Charlene Galimba 11, Kashyn Ortiz 10, Charlyee Orytiz 8, Kim Soar 4.
3-point goals: Wright 2 (P); C. Ortiz 2 (K).
NOTEWORTHY: Kayden King fired in a game-leading 28 points and handed out three assists Friday night as the Class 2A 16th-ranked Konawa Lady Tigers hammered the 3A 14th-ranked Prague Lady Devils. Teammate Charlene Galima registered a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds to go with six assists. Kashyn Ortiz followed with 10 points, six boards and five assists for the winners, and Charlyee Ortiz chipped in eight points off a pair of treys to go with six rebounds. Kim Soar rounded out the Konawa scoring with four points to go with four steals. The Lady Tigers raced out to a 14-5 advantage through one quarter and then went on a 16-7 spurt in the second while building a 30-12 halftime cushion. Konawa then outscored Prague, 19-15, to maintain command. Caya Wright led Prague with 14 points.
COACH’S QUOTE: “It was a great win on senior night. We played a great all-around game tonight against a very good Prague team. We are wanting to be playing our best basketball around this time of year, and we feel like we are working our way there,” — Konawa head coach Ray Ardery.
Team Records: Konawa 18-4; Prague 16-6.
CLASS A DISTRICT
At Stonewall
First Round
Stonewall 42, Stuart 33
STUART 5 15 10 3 — 33
STONEWALL 11 5 11 15 — 42
STUART – Howell 12, Brewer 8, Brown 7, Hooser 4, Underwood 2.
STONEWALL – Alexis Chamberlain 19, Mahayla Walker 10, Dawsyn Lyon 9, Meghan Sliger 4.
3-point goals: Howell 3, Brewer 2 (Stuart); Lyon 1 (Stonewall).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: The Stonewall Lady Longhorns outscored visiting Stuart by a 15-3 count in the fourth quarter as they rallied for a 42-33 victory Friday night in Class A district action. Stonewall trailed 20-16 at halftime and 30-27 in the third before staging the comeback. Alexis Chamberlain posted a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Teammate Mahayla Walker followed with 10 points, as she was 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Dawsyn Lyon chipped in nine points, including one 3-point bucket, and was 4-of-5 from the charity stripe. Stonewall was 11-of-15 from the line for the game. Meghan Sliger tacked on the other four points for the Lady Longhorns.
COACH’S QUOTE: “We played good defense in the fourth quarter, holding them to three points. It was a big turn for us,” — Stonewall head coach Brian Lyon.
Team Record: Stonewall 16-9; Stuart ends its season at 20-6.
CLASS A DISTRICT
At Waurika
First Round
Waurika 53, Roff 34
ROFF 9 12 7 6 — 34
WAURIKA 12 6 21 14 — 53
ROFF – Alyssa Sanchez 14, Kaylea Esney 9, Payton Owens 3, Makayla Provence 2, Madison Shulenberger 2, Ashlie Chandler 2, Sidney Wright 2.
WAURIKA – Madison Roberson 23, Asia Smith 11, Lexie Streeter 6, Madison Dees 4, Gracie Walling 4, Tallin Mora 3, Hope Cummings 2.
3-point goals: Sanchez 1, Owens 1 (R); Roberson 1, Smith 1, Mora 1 (W).
Fouled Out: Camden Simon (R).
NOTEWORTHY: Madison Roberson fired in a game-high 23 points to help host Waurika outlast the Roff Lady Tigers 53-34 in a Class A District Tournament elimination game Friday night. Asia Smith tacked on 11 points for the winners. Alyssa Sanchez led Roff with 14 points, including one 3-point basket. Kaylea Ensey added nine points. Roff had a 21-18 lead at halftime, but Waurika went on a 21-7 run through the third to make it 39-28 and then closed the game with a 14-6 fourth quarter.
Team Record: Roff ends the season at 5-19; Waurika 14-9.
At Latta
Latta 41, Sulphur 29
SULPHUR 8 7 6 8 — 29
LATTA 10 10 6 15 — 41
SULPHUR: Harley Jacobs 3-6, 0-0, 7; Mishayna Gilmore 1-4, 3-4, 5; Abby Beck 2-6, 1-3, 5; Payton Row 1-12, 2-4, 5; Harley Beesley 1-4, 1-2, 3; Makella Mobly 0-5, 2-4, 2; Kady Lynch 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 9-45, 9-17, 29.
LATTA: Chloe Brinlee 7-9, 3-4, 15; Emma Epperly 5-8, 3-4, 13; Carson Dean 3-5, 4-4, 10; Macy Smith 1-5, 0-0, 3. Totals: 15-31, 10-13, 41.
Turnovers: Sulphur 5, Latta 16.
Steals: Sulphur 12 (Row 5); Latta 1.
Rebounds: Sulphur 27 (Beck 7); Latta 35 (Brinlee 12, Dean 9).
3-point goals: Sulphur 2-14 (Row 1-6, Jacobs 1-1); Latta 1-6 (Smith 1-4).
Fouled out: Payton James (S).
At Ada
Ada 72, Durant 49
DURANT 15 11 11 12 — 49
ADA 19 19 20 14 — 72
DURANT: Tristyn Hamilton 6-13, 3-4, 20; Karlie Westmoreland 2-8, 1-2, 6; Annalee Jones 3-6, 1-2, 5; Alli Keel 1-2, 3-6, 5; Cook 2-2, 0-0, 4; Madi Keel 1-2, 0-0, 3; Bradi McLemore 1-2, 0-0, 3; Felton 1-3, 0-0, 3. Totals: 16-44, 8-14, 49.
ADA: Shayla Wofford 11-15, 4-7, 26; Landyn Owens 7-12, 4-6, 18; Tatum Havens 3-7, 4-4, 12; Amaya Frizell 2-4, 0-0, 6; Alex Hamilton 2-3, 0-0, 5; Jaden Stevenson 2-4, 0-0, 4; Alexus Hamilton 0-1, 1-2, 1. Totals: 27-50, 13-19, 72.
Turnovers: Durant 31, Ada 18.
Steals: Durant 10 (Hamilton 4); Ada 15 (Owens 7).
Rebounds: Durant 26 (Jones 7); Ada 24 (Wofford 7).
3-point goals: Durant 9-26 (Hamilton 5-10, Westmoreland 1-6, M. Keel 1-2, McLemore 1-2, Felton 1-2); Ada 5-12 (Havens 2-5, Frizell 2-3, Alex Hamilton 1-1).
Fouled out: None.
