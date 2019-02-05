Saturday, Feb. 2
GIRLS
At Konawa
Konawa 62, Tishomingo 47
TISHOMINGO 17 12 9 9 — 47
KONAWA 21 8 16 17 — 62
TISHOMINGO – Cheyenne Arkansas 11, Sloan Slover 9, Rylee Hughes 8, Grace Anderson 6, Chloe Aguirri 5, Laney Rodger 4, Kyleigh Hopkins 2, Lexi Latham 2.
KONAWA – Charlene Galimba 14, Charlyee Ortiz 14, Kashyn Ortiz 12, Kayla Hill 12, Kim Soar 5, Sarah Gee 3, Ashley Duck 2.
3-point goals: Hughes 2, Arkansas 1, Aguirri 1 (T); C. Ortiz 3, K. Ortiz 2 (K).
Fouled Out: K. Ortiz (K).
NOTEWORTHY: Four Konawa players scored in double figures Saturday night as the Class 2A 16th-ranked Lady Tigers outscored Tishomingo 33-18 in the second half in securing a 62-47 win. The two teams were deadlocked at 29 at halftime before registering the big second half. Charlene Galimba and Charylee Ortiz led the way with 14 points apiece while Kashyn Ortiz and Kayla Hill contributed 12 each. Galimba pulled down eight rebounds and collected a whopping nine steals. Charlyee Ortiz hit three 3-point shots and collected six boards. Kashyn Ortiz connected on two treys and had four rebounds before fouling out and Hill also totaled four boards. Kim Soar had four rebounds and six assists to go with her five points. Cheyenne Arkansas topped Tishomingo with 11 points, including one 3-point basket. The Lady Tigers outscored the visitors 16-9 in the third quarter and 17-9 in the fourth. Starter Kayden King missed the game with an injury.
COACH’S QUOTE: “The girls came out and played hard tonight. We were a little short-handed and the girls stepped up and played very good minutes. It was very balanced scoring with four girls reaching double digits. I’m always proud of how hard our girls played.” — Konawa head coach Ray Ardery.
Team Records: Konawa is 16-4. Tishomingo is 3-14.
Up Next: Konawa hosts Wetumka Tuesday.
At David
Stratford 51, Davis 40
STRATFORD 10 8 14 19 — 51
DAVIS 10 11 10 9 — 40
STRATFORD – Jaedyn Getman 18, Abbi Phelps 14, Laney Anderson 11, Katy Tice 5, JimyJo Lemmings 2, Angel Wood 1.
DAVIS – Jolee Grinstead 15, Jordan Brown 6, Hailey Alexander 5, Kyla Birkes 4, Hailey Collins 4, Grace Murphy 4, Morgan Scott 2.
3-point goals: Phelps 3, Getman 1, Anderson 1, Tice 1 (S); Brown 2, Alexander 1, Birkes 1 (D).
Fouled Out: Alexander (D).
NOTEWORTHY: Jaedyn Getman fired in a game-high 18 points, including one 3-point bucket, as the Stratford Lady Bulldogs knocked off the host Davis Lady Wolves, 51-40, on Saturday. Abbi Phelps popped in three treys and finished with 14 points for Stratford and teammate Laney Anderson ended up with 11 points, including one 3-point basket. The Lady Bulldogs trailed 21-18 at halftime but outscored Davis by a 14-10 count in the third and went on a 19-9 run through the fourth to pull away. Jolee Grinstead scored 15 points to lead the Lady Wolves.
Team Records: Stratford is 17-3; Davis 11-10.
Up Next: Wynnewood at Stratford tonight.
At Vanoss Festival
Vanoss 83, Wright City 29
W. CITY 9 2 13 5 — 29
VANOSS 25 13 21 24 — 83
WRIGHT CITY: Zoe Spears 4-15, 1-2, 9; Aspen Tuck 4-7, 0-0, 8; Gracie Woods 3-11, 1-2, 7; Baylee Aebischer 1-7, 1-2, 3; Ashley Gantt 1-5, 0-1, 2. Totals 14-46, 3-8, 29.
VANOSS: Emrie Ellis 8-13, 2-3, 19; Laramie Doffin 6-9, 0-0, 17; Lizzy Simpson 7-16, 2-5, 16; Abbi Snow 4-4, 2-2, 11; Alexus Belcher 2-5, 2-2, 8; Rileigh Rush 3-14, 0-1, 7; Marima Hill 1-3, 0-0, 3; Alexis Crowell 1-3, 0-0, 2. Totals: 32-67, 8-14, 83.
Turnovers: Wright City 25, Vanoss 15.
Steals: Wright City 4, Vanoss 19 (Simpson 5, Belcher 4).
Rebounds: Wright City 32 (Spears 9); Vanoss 46 (Simpson 15, Ellis 14).
3-point goals: Wright City 0-5; Vanoss 11-26 (Doffin 5-8, Belcher 2-3, Ellis 1-2, Snow 1-1, Hill 1-3, Rush 1-9).
Fouled out: None.
At Vanoss Festival
Okemah 45, Roff 17
OKEMAH 10 13 14 8 — 45
ROFF 6 7 4 0 — 17
OKEMAH: Nataiya Wilson 6-16, 2-6, 14; Sophie Turner 4-9, 2-2, 11; Morgan Bean 4-7, 0-1, 8; Cameron Duncan 2-8, 2-4, 6; Emily Harris 1-7, 2-3, 4; Mallory Baker 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 18-58, 8-16, 45.
ROFF: Alyssa Sanchez 2-12, 0-0, 6; Camden SImon 2-7, 0-0, 5; Kaylea Ensey 1-6, 0-0, 2; Sidney Wright 1-4, 0-0, 2; Maddie Adair 1-4, 0-0, 2. Totals: 7-44, 0-2, 17.
Turnovers: Oekmah 10, Roff 25.
Steals: Okemah 12 (Turner 3); Roff 3.
Rebounds: Okemah 39 (Duncan 9); Roff 47 (Ensey 11, Wright 8).
3-point goals: Okemah 1-14 (Turner 1-4); Roff 3-17 (Sanchez 2-10, Simon 1-4).
Fouled out: Simon (R).
Friday, Feb. 1
At Latta
Latta 62, Atoka 22
ATOKA 10 2 3 7 — 22
LATTA 16 14 19 13 — 62
ATOKA – Mikayla Eartlidge 8, Alisha Feb 5, Darlene Wrice 4, Lauren Harkey 3, Kari Wrice 2.
LATTA – Macy Smith 15, Trinity Cotanny 9, Emma Epperly 8, Chloe Brinlee 8, Shelby Garrett 7, Jaylee Willis 5, Hailey Baber 4, Maddi Dansby 2, Chrislyn Cool 2, Alesha Traylor 2.
3-point goals: Eartlidge 2 (A); Smith 5, Garrett 1, Willis 1 (L).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Macy Smith was a perfect 5-of-5 from 3-point range as she finished with 15 points as the Class 2A fifth-ranked Latta Lady Panthers pounded Atoka 62-22 Friday night. Smith nailed four of those treys in the first quarter and sank the other one in the third. Trinity Cotanny followed with nine points, while Emma Epperly and Chloe Brinlee finished with eight apiece. Epperly also pulled down seven rebounds. Shelby Garrett tacked on seven points, including one 3-point basket, to go with three assists. Leading 16-10 after one quarter, Latta took control with a 14-2 second quarter in establishing a 30-12 halftime cushion. The Lady Panthers then blitzed Atoka with a 19-3 third quarter in making it 49-15 heading into the final period.
Team Record: Latta is 18-4; Atoka 10-9.
Up Next: Latta at Tushka tonight.
At Comanche
Comanche 52, Byng 50 (OT)
BYNG 13 11 15 7 4 — 50
COMANCHE 14 4 18 10 6 — 52
BYNG – Kennedy Large 20, Emily Wilson 14, Britney Brooks-Teel 12, Trenity Miller 4.
COMANCHE – Brooklin Bain 24, Teegan Pineda 9, Emily Roden 6, Tiffany Cox 6, Caity Blair 4, Kinley Readon 3.
3-point goals: Wilson 2 (B); Pineda 3, Bain 2, Roden 1, Readon 1 (C).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Brooklin Bain scored five of her team’s six points in overtime and host and Class 3A 17th-ranked Comanche upended the Byng Lady Pirates 52-50 Friday night. After Comanche missed a free throw with 1.5 seconds left, Byng got the rebound but couldn’t get a shot off before time ran out. Bain finished with a game-high 24 points and sank a pair of treys. Kennedy Large led Byng with 20 points. Emily Wilson followed with 14 points, including two treys, and Britney Brooks-Teel ended up with 12 points. The Lady Pirates were 6-of-7 from the free-throw line while Comanche was only 4-of-8. Comanche held a 14-13 edge after one quarter before Byng went on an 11-4 run through the second in building a 24-18 halftime advantage. The Lady Pirates led 39-36 entering the fourth quarter. Comanche forced overtime with a 10-7 fourth period. Trenity Miller and Brooks-Teel had Byng’s baskets in overtime.
Team Records: Byng is 12-11; Comanche 15-5.
Up Next: Byng at Marietta Friday.
At Konawa
Konawa 48, Davis 31
DAVIS 2 9 4 16 — 31
KONAWA 16 10 13 9 — 48
DAVIS – Kyla Birkes 11, Grace Murphy 4, Jacie LaNoy 4, Jolee Grinstead 4, Hailey Alexander 2, Hailey Collins 2, Logan Truver 2, Rylee Truver 2.
KONAWA – Kayla Hill11, Charlyee Ortiz11, Kayden King 7, Charlene Galimba 6, Kashyn Ortiz 5, Kim Soar 4, Ashley Duck 2, Sarah Gee 2.
3-point goals: Birkes 3 (D); C. Ortiz 1 (K).
Fouled Out: Grinstead (D).
NOTEWORTHY: Charlyee Ortiz and Kayla Hill tossed in 11 points each as the Class 2A 16th-ranked Konawa Lady Tigers drilled Davis, 48-31, on Friday night. Charlyee Ortiz also hit one 3-point shot, grabbed four rebounds and collected three steals. Kayden King followed with seven points before going down with an injury in the first quarter. Charlene Galimba chipped in six points, 10 boards, five assists and four steals. Kashyn Ortiz ended up with five points, eight rebounds and four assists for Konawa. Sarah Gee totaled five boards and three steals to go with her two points. The Lady Tigers raced out to a 16-2 lead after one quarter and never looked back. Kyle Birkes led the Lady Wolves with 11 points, including three treys.
COACH’S QUOTE: “The girls jumped out to a quick start tonight. That’s what we need to do. Kayden King went down with an injury in the first quarter and the girls responded well and kept playing well. Davis was a very physical and athletic team. We did a great job of matching their physicalness. Our defense played well tonight. We held them to zero field-goal makes in the first quarter, two field goals in the second quarter and one field goal in the third. The rest of their points through three quarters were earned as the free-throw line.” — Konawa head coach Ray Ardery.
Team Records: Konawa 15-4. Davis 11-9.
Up Next: Wetumka at Konawa tonight.
At Stratford
Stratford 50, Community Christian 29
COMMUNITY 8 4 11 6 — 29
STRATFORD 13 12 15 10 — 50
COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN – Apel 7, Lambe 7, McIntosh 4, McHughes 4, McDuffey 3, Stapleton 2, Mitchell 2.
STRATFORD – Jaedyn Getman 23, Laney Anderson 8, Katy Tice 8, Abbi Phelps 6, Angel Wood 4, JimyJo Lemmings 1.
3-point goals: McDuffey 1 (CC); Getman 2, Tice 2, Phelps 1, Wood 1 (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Jaedyn Getman poured in 23 points, 18 of which came in the second half, as the Stratford Lady Bulldogs clipped Community Christian, 50-29, on Friday night. Getman also knocked down a pair of 3-point shots. Laney Anderson and Katy Tice added eight points apiece for the Lady Bulldogs as Tice drained two treys. Abbi Phelps followed with six points, including one 3-point bucket. Stratford led 13-8 after one quarter and went on a 12-4 run through the second in building a 25-12 halftime advantage. The Lady Bulldogs outscored Community Christian,15-11, in the third period to take a 40-23 cushion into the fourth.
Team Record: Stratford 15-3; Community Christian 10-11.
At Asher
Roff 62, Asher 33
ROFF 11 20 20 11 — 62
ASHER 3 8 12 19 — 33
ROFF – Alyssa Sanchez 31, Kaylea Ensey 10, Payton Owens 9, Mackenzie Parnell 4, Maddie Adair 3, Madison Shulenberger 2, Ashlie Chandler 2, Sidney Wright 1.
ASHER – Bailey Larman 11, Kat Dixson 7, Sarah Fleming 6, Jordan O’dell 4, Shelby Dixson 3, Gracy Hadley 1, Vic Frankovich 1.
3-point goals: Sanchez 8, Owens 2 (R).
Fouled Out: Wright (R).
NOTEWORTHY: Alyssa Sanchez fired in a game-high 31 points, all through the first three quarters, as the Roff Lady Tigers hammered the Asher Lady Indians 62-33 on the road Friday night. Sanchez sank a whopping eight 3-point shots in the contest. Kaylea Ensey chipped in 10 points and Payton Owens followed with nine, including two treys. Bailey Larman led Asher with 11 points. The Lady Tigers were 10-of-16 from the free-throw stripe while the Lady Indians were 11-of-23. Roff opened the game with an 11-3 first quarter and then went on a 20-8 run in the second in padding a 31-11 cushion. A 20-12 third quarter increased the Tiger lead to 51-23 heading into the final period.
Team Records: Roff 5-17; Asher 9-13.
Up next: Roff vs. Waurika, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Class A District Tournament in Waurika; Asher vs. Indianola, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Class A District Tournament in Crowder.
At Rock Creek
Rock Creek 42, Tupelo 37
TUPELO 10 12 11 4 — 37
ROCK CREEK 10 8 9 15 — 42
TUPELO – Shay McCollum 13, Cheyanne Price 8, Autumn Fritz 6, Lilly Wood 4, Jewel Parker 4, Kaylea Palmer 2.
ROCK CREEK – B. Farrington 16, T. McCann 12, J. Perry 9, M. Converse 4, Blackburn 1.
3-point goals: Price 2, Fritz 2 (T); Perry 1 (RC).
Fouled Out: McCollum (T).
NOTEWORTHY: Host Rock Creek overcame a 22-18 halftime deficit and outscored Tupelo, 24-15, in the second half in securing a 42-37 decision over the Lady Tigers Friday night. Shay McCollum topped Tupelo with 13 points before fouling out. Cheyanne Price followed with eight points and Autumn Fritz chipped in six as each knocked down two 3-point shots.
Team Record: Tupelo 1-19; Rock Creek 7-14.
Up Next: Kiowa at Tupelo Tuesday.
