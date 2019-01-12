Local girls basketball capsules

GIRLS
Thursday, Jan. 10
At Moss Tournament
First Round
Allen 81, Coleman 31
ALLEN 23 31 9 18 — 81
COLEMAN 11 8 7 0 — 31
ALLEN – Sunzie Harrison 21, Kaylyn Rowsey 12, Maddy Clifford 12, Emily Sells 10, Taylor Harrison 6, Calissa Childers 6, Kinsey Nix 5, Kinlee Cundiff 3, Meegan Costner 2, Jaycee Watkins 2, Emma Peay 2.
COLEMAN – R. Martin 10, L. Mayes 9, J. Currie 6, K. Griffen 3, C. Pitts 2, L. Riveria 1.
3-point goals: Clifford 4, Sells 1, T. Harrison 1 (A); Currie 2, Martin 1, Griffen 1 (CC).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: The Class 2A 20th-ranked Allen Lady Mustangs jumped out to a 23-11 lead after one quarter and outscored Coleman 31-8 in the second, in cruising to an 81-31 hammering of the Lady Wildcats on Thursday in the opening round of the Moss Invitational. Sunzie Harrison fired in a game-high 21 points. Kaylyn Rowsey and Maddy Clifford followed with 12 points each, and Emily Sells tossed in 10. Clifford canned four 3-point shots, and Sells had one. Allen was 12-of-17 from the free-throw line. After building the 54-19 halftime cushion and leading 63-26 through three quarters, the Lady Mustangs outscored Coleman 18-0 in the fourth.
Team Record: Allen 9-2.
At Byng Winter Classic
First Round
Byng 65, Purcell 32
PURCELL 5 13 10 4 — 32
BYNG 18 13 13 21 — 65
PURCELL – Alicia Baker 14, Jordan Avila 8, Aneli Billy 3, Chelsea Spain 3, Sandra Del Toro 2, Emily Madden 1, Addie Stanton 1.
BYNG – Trenity Miller 20, Emily Wilson 11, Britney Brooks-Teel 11, Kennedy Large 7, McKinley Feazle 5, Krosby Clinton 3, Karissa Shico 3, Alexis Barnett 3, Deesa Neely 2.
3-point goals: Avila 2, Billy 1, Spain 1 (P); Miller 1, Wilson 1, Clinton 1, Shico 1, Barnett 1 (B).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Trenity Miller fired in 20 points, including 12 in the second half and one 3-point basket, as the Byng Lady Pirates blasted the Purcell Lady Dragons 65-32 Thursday in the first round of the Byng Tournament. Emily Wilson and Britney Brooks-Teel tallied 11 points apiece, as Wilson drained one trey and did all of her scoring in the first two quarters. Kennedy Large was next on the scoring chart with seven. Alicia Baker topped Purcell with 14 points. Byng raced out to an 18-5 advantage through one quarter and went on to a 31-18 halftime lead. The Lady Pirates then outscored the Lady Dragons by a 34-14 count in the second half.
COACH’S QUOTE: “It was a good way to start off our tournament. We started well and got solid contributions across the board,” — Byng head coach Trent Miller.
Team Record: Byng 8-8.
At Alex Tournament
First Round
Stratford 41, Alex 29
STRATFORD 9 13 6 13 — 41
ALEX 10 8 8 3 —` 29
STRATFORD – Jaedyn Getman 15, Angel Wood 8, Abbi Phelps 7, Olivia Inman 6, JimyJo Lemmings 2, Laney Anderson 2, Katy Tice 1.
ALEX – Heldermann 7, Morris 6, Baxter 6, Carnes 6, Garcia 2, Galeman 2.
3-point goals: Wood 2, Getman 1, Phelps 1 (S); Baxter 2, Heldermann 1 (A).
Fouled Out: Anderson (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Jaedyn Getman tallied 15 points, including 11 in the second half, as the Stratford Lady Bulldogs clipped host Alex, 41-29, on Thursday night in the opening round of the Alex Tournament. Angel Wood nailed a pair of treys and finished with eight points, and Abbi Phelps connected on one 3-point shot and ended up with seven points. Olivia Inman was next with six points. Stratford, clinging to a slim 28-26 edge through three quarters, went on a 13-3 run in the fourth to pull away and close out the game.
Team Record: Stratford 10-2.
At Konawa Invitational
First Round
Konawa 47, Little Axe 13
LITTLE AXE 2 4 0 7 — 13
KONAWA 14 16 12 5 — 47
LITTLE AXE – Jennett 4, Metcalf 4, Phillips 3, Marshal 2.
KONAWA – Kayla Hill 10, Charlene Galimba 8, Charylee Ortiz 8, Sarah Gee 6, Kashyn Ortiz 5, Kayden King 5, Kim Soar 3, Destiny Roe 2.
3-point goals: Phillips 1 (LA); C. Ortiz 1, K. Ortiz 1 (K).
Fouled Out: Metcalf (LA).
NOTEWORTHY: Kayla Hill tossed in 10 points, grabbed eight rebounds, recorded three assists and had three steals Thursday as the Konawa Lady Tigers smashed Little Axe 47-13 in the Konawa Tournament. Charlene Galimba and Charlyee Ortiz followed with eight points each for the winners. Galimba grabbed four boards, had seven steals and dished out three assists. Charlyee Ortiz hit one 3-point shot and totaled five steals. Kashyn Ortiz ended up with one trey, five rebounds and four steals in finishing with five points. Kayden King also tallied five points and registered three steals. Sarah Gee also provided six points.Konawa led 14-2 after one quarter and 30-6 at halftime. The Lady Tigers then went on a 12-0 spurt through the third.
COACH’S QUOTE: “I think the girls cane out and played really well today. We missed some easy ones that we will need to make down the road. We got some good minutes from our bench and everyone chipped in for a good team win,” — Konawa head coach Ray Ardery.
Team Records: Konawa 8-1; Little Axe 0-10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.