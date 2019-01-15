GIRLS
Saturday, Jan. 12
At Byng Winter Classic
Girls Championship
MOORE 18 11 15 20 — 64
BYNG 8 5 8 15 — 36
MOORE – Aaliyah Moore 24, Ashanti Day 16, Kelsi Fitzgerald 11, Raychael Harjo 8, Kaylee Benear 3, Peyton Andrews 2.
BYNG – Emily Wilson 13, Kennedy Large 8, Trenity Miller 4, Britney Brooks-Teel 4, McKinley Feazle 3, Krosby Clinton 2, Molly Rainey 2.
3-point goals: Fitzgerald 3, Day 1 (M).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Aaliyah Moore fired in a game-high 24 points Saturday as the Class 6A 10th-ranked Moore Lady Lions tripped up the host Byng Lady Pirates, 64-36, in the championship game of the Byng Tournament. Moore raced out to an 18-8 advantage after one quarter, led 19-13 at halftime and had a 44-21 cushion through three periods. Ashanti Day contributed 16 points for Moore, and Kelsi Fitzgerald ended up with 11, including three treys. Emily Wilson led Byng with 13 points as she nailed four field goals. Teammate Kennedy Large followed with eight points in a losing effort.
Team Records: Byng 9-8. Moore 9-2.
At Konawa Invitational
Championship
At Konawa Invitational
Girls Championship
Bishop McGuinness 63, Konawa 44
McGUINNESS 15 20 15 13 — 63
KONAWA 6 11 11 16 — 44
McGUINNESS – McClurs 26, Parker 11, Tidholm 7, Crisp 6, Due 6, Grimmett 3, West 2, McDougal 2.
KONAWA – Charlene Galimba 13, Charlyee Ortiz 12, Kayden King 12, Kayla Hill 5, Sarah Gee 2.
3-point goals: McClurs 4, Due 2, Tidholm 1 (BM); Charlyee Ortiz 3 (K).
Fouled Out: McDougal (BM).
NOTEWORTHY: Bishop McGuinness, ranked 17th in Class 4A, opened up a 15-6 lead after one quarter and never looked back in rolling to a 63-44 decision over the host and 2A 15th-ranked Konawa Lady Tigers Saturday in the championship game of the Konawa Invitational. Three players reached double figures in scoring for Konawa, with Charlene Galimba leading the way with 13, followed by Charlyee Ortiz and Kayden King with 12 each. Galimba grabbed six rebounds and recorded three steals, while Ortiz popped in three treys and snatched six boards. Kashyn Ortiz didn’t get into the scoring column but pulled down seven rebounds. Kayla Hill grabbed four boards to go with her five points in a losing effort.
COACH’S QUOTE: “We are proud of the way the girls fought tonight and during the week. We just made too many silly mistakes in the first half. We felt like the girls settled down and played a lot calmer in the second half. You can’t beat really good teams with 23 turnovers (14 in the first half) that resulted in a lot of easy buckets. We like the direction our team is going and feel like we still have a lot of room for growth. We feel like our best basketball is still ahead of us,” — Konawa head coach Ray Ardery.
Team Records: Konawa 9-2; McGuinness 9-1.
Up Next: Konawa at Vanoss Tuesday.
At Moss Tournament
Championship
Crowder 56, Allen 54
ALLEN 19 13 12 10 — 54
CROWDER 25 10 14 7 — 56
ALLEN – Sunzie Harrison 19, Kinsey Nix 16, Calissa Childers 8, Kaylyn Rowsey 6, Emily Sells 4.
CROWDER – S. Stinchcomb 15, M. Sockey 14, H. Bailey 12, M. White 6, J. Owen 6, K. Smith 3.
3-point goals: Harrison 2, Rowsey 2, Nix 1 (A); Bailey 4, Owen 2, White 1, Sockey 1.
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Sunzie Harrison scored 19 points and Kinsey Nix contributed 16 Saturday, but the Allen Lady Mustangs (No. 20 in Class 2A) dropped a 56-54 decision to Crowder (No. 16 in Class A) in the championship game of the Moss Tournament. Harrison connected on two 3-point shots, and Nix had one. Calissa Childers followed with eight points in a losing cause, while Kaylyn Rowsey finished with six off a pair of treys. Harrison and Nix were members of the all-tournament team.
Team Records: Allen 10-3; Crowder 15-2.
Up next: Kiowa at Allen tonight.
At Alex Tournament
3rd Place
Stratford 61, Ninnekah 51
STRATFORD 19 12 18 12 — 61
NINNEKAH 11 13 11 16 — 51
STRATFORD – Jaedyn Getman 20, Olivia Inman 13, Laney Anderson 12, Abby Phelps 7, JimyJo Lemmings 3, Katy Tice 3, Macie Etheridge 2, Angel Wood 1.
NINNEKAH – J. Rodriguez 13, K. Rodriguez 12, Baker 8, Pitre 7, Pitts 5, Guerara 3, Crutchfield 2, Tyler 1.
3-point goals: Phelps 1, Tice 1 (S); K. Rodriguez 3, Pitre 1, Pitts 1 (N).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Jaedyn Getman poured in 20 points as the Stratford Lady Bulldogs upended Ninnekah, 61-51, for third place in the Alex Tournament. Olivia Inman tossed in 13 points and Laney Anderson tacked on 12 for Stratford, which jumped out to a 19-11 lead after one quarter and settled for a 31-24 halftime advantage. An 18-11 third quarter enabled the Lady Bulldogs to maintain control.
Team Record: Stratford 11-3.
Up Next: Wayne at Stratford tonight.
36th Annual Black Diamond Classic
At Rush Springs
Consolation Championship
Walters 30, Roff 12
ROFF 6 4 2 0 — 12
WALTERS 9 8 6 7 — 30
ROFF – Mackenzie Parnell 4, Payton Owens 2, Alyssa Sanchez 2, Kaylea Ensey 2, Sidney Wright 2.
WALTERS – Ford 12, Johnson 5, Reyes 5, Smith 2, Davis 2, Rodgers 2, Banoe 2.
3-point goals: Ford 1, Reyes 1 (W).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: The Roff Lady Tigers were limited to two second-half points Saturday as they dropped a 30-12 decision to Walters in consolation play in the Rush Springs Tournament. Mackenzie Parnell was the top scorer for Roff with four points. The Lady Tigers trailed 9-6 after one period and 17-10 at halftime before being behind by a 23-12 count through three quarters. Walters went on a 7-0 run in the fourth.
Up Next: Tupelo at Roff tonight.
At Tushka Tournament
Championship
Stonewall 50, Tushka 46
STONEWALL 12 16 6 16 — 50
TUSHKA 16 9 8 13 — 46
STONEWALL – Alexis Chamberlain 25, Meghan Sliger 14, Ashley Hayes 8, Dawsyn Lyon 3.
TUSHKA – A. Kindred 20, Chambers 11, K. Kindred 8, Eaves 4, Bess 3.
3-point goals: Hayes 2 (S); A. Kindred 2, Chambers 1, Bess 1 (T).
Fouled Out: None.
Friday, Jan. 11
At Konawa Invitational
Semifinals
Konawa 43, Holdenville 22
HOLDENVILLE 5 12 1 4 — 22
KONAWA 11 10 5 17 — 43
HOLDENVILLE – Tatum 8, M. Smith 4, Phillips 3, Smith 3, Padgett 2, Huft 1, Fixico 1.
KONAWA – Kayden King 17, Charlene Galimba 12, Charlyee Ortiz 10, Kayla Hill 3, Destiny Roe 1.
3-point goals: Tatum 2, Phillips 1 (H); Charlyee Ortiz 1 (K).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Kayden King registered a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds to go with five steals Friday as the Class 2A 15th-ranked Konawa Lady Tigers hammered Holdenville, 43-22, in the semifinals of the Konawa Invitational. Teammate Charlene Galimba tossed in 12 points, grabbed five boards and recorded five steals, and Charlyee Ortiz tallied 10 points, including one 3-point basket, to go with five boards. Kayla Hill chipped in three points to go with four rebounds and three assists. On the boards, Kashyn Ortiz totaled five and Kim Soar pulled down four. Leading 26-18 through three quarters, Konawa went on a 17-4 run to close the game.
Team Record: Konawa 9-1.
At Byng Winter Classic
Semifinals
HUGO 13 11 11 10 — 45
BYNG 16 15 19 9 — 61
HUGO – J. Holman 27, S. Thompson 7, T. Holman 4, K. Scott 4, J. Freeman 2, S. King 1.
BYNG – Emily Wilson 26, Trenity Miller 14, Kennedy Large 10, Britney Brooks-Teel 7, Krosby Clinton 3, Alexis Barnett 1.
3-point goals: Wilson 2, Miller 1, Clinton 1 (B).
Fouled Out: Thompson (H).
NOTEWORTHY: Emily Wilson poured in 26 points with two treys and 14-of-16 shooting from the free-throw line Friday as the Byng Lady Pirates tripped up Hugo, 61-45, in the semifinals of the Byng Tournament. Trenity Miller followed with 14 points, including one 3-point bucket and 7-of-10 shooting from the charity stripe. Kennedy Large was next for the Lady Pirates with 10 points, and Britney Brooks-Teel tacked on seven. The two teams combined for 70 free-throw tries, as Byng was 27-of-36 while Hugo was only 13-of-34.
COACH’S QUOTE: “It was a nice win tonight. I’m proud of our effort. We rebounded the ball well and really played well to start the third quarter which gave us a little separation,” — Byng head coach Trent Miller.
36th Annual Black Diamond Classic
At Rush Springs
Consolation
Roff 38, Wayne 35
ROFF 9 9 11 9 — 38
WAYNE 10 7 11 7 — 35
ROFF – Alyssa Sanchez 13, Kaylea Ensey 7, Payton Owens 6, Makenzie Parnell, Camden Simon 2, Madison Schulenberger 2, Sidney Wright 2.
WAYNE – Posey 22, Dill 6, Castle 4, Gray 2, Walck 1.
3-point goals: Sanchez 3 (RR); Dill 2 (W).
Fouled Out: Wright.
NOTEWORTHY: Alyssa Sanchez tossed in 13 points while sinking three 3-point shots Friday as the Roff Lady Tigers edged the Wayne Lady Bulldogs, 38-35, in the Rush Springs Tournament. Kaylea Ensey followed with seven points, while Payton Owens and Mackenzie Parnell finished with six apiece.
At Moss Tournament
Semifinals
Allen 53, Kiowa 51
ALLEN 19 10 7 17 — 53
KIOWA 18 10 10 13 — 51
ALLEN – Sunzie Harrison 17, Kinsey Nix 15, Kaylyn Rowsey 10, Calissa Childers 6, Emily Sells 5.
KIOWA – K. Stone 20, J. Meredith 8, B. Heckler 8, M. Maddors 8, M. Patton 3, P. Grimes 2, A. Johnston 2.
3-point goals: Nix 2, Harrison 2, Rowsey 2, Sells 1 (A); Meredith 2, Maddors 2, Heckler 1, Stone 1 (K).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Sunzie Harrison tossed in 17 points, and Kinsey Nix had 15 as the Allen Lady Mustangs edged Kiowa 53-51 Friday in the semifinals of the Moss Tournament. Kaylyn Rowsey followed with 10 points, as those three each drained two 3-point shots. Kiowa jumped out to a 16-2 lead, but Allen ended up with a 19-18 edge after one quarter.
At Tushka Tournament
Semifinals
Stonewall 48, Calera 35
STONEWALL 12 12 8 16 — 48
CALERA 8 8 13 6 — 35
STONEWALL – Alexis Chamberlain 29, Mahayla Walker 11, Dawsyn Lyon 5, Meghan Sliger 2, Ashley Hayes 1.
CALERA – Carlton 16, Vergin 8, St. Clair 6, White 5.
3-point goals: Walker 1 (S); White 1 (C).
Fouled Out: None.
