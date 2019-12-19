Tuesday, Dec. 17
GIRLS
At Vanoss
Vanoss 71, Roff 19
ROFF 7 6 0 6 -19
VANOSS 22 22 20 7 -71
ROFF – Chloe Eldred 11, Abby Salter 3, Maddie Adair 2, Payton Owens 2, Sidney Wright 1.
VANOSS – Emily Wilson 19, Emrie Ellis 18, Rileigh Rush 11, Alexis Belcher 6, Abbi Snow 5, Alexis Crowell 5, Lizzy Simpson 4, Riley Reed 1, Jacee Underwood 1, Trinity Belcher 1.
3-point goals: Eldred, Salter (R); Ellis 3, Wilson 1, Rush 1, Crowell 1 (V).
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Emily Wilson tossed in 19 points and Emrie Ellis added 18 Tuesday night, and the Class 2A top-ranked Vanoss Lady Wolves rolled by Roff 71-19. Ellis drained three 3-point shots, and Wilson connected for one. Rileigh Rush also scored in double figures for Vanoss with 11, including one trey. The Lady Wolves raced out to a 22-7 advantage through one quarter and used a 22-6 second-quarter run in building a 44-13 halftime lead. Vanoss then went on a 20-0 splurge through the third. Chloe Eldred chipped in 11 points to pace Roff.
Team Records: Vanoss 10-0; Roff 4-8.
Up next: Red Oak at Roff Thursday; Vanoss vs. Kingston, 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at the 2019 Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic.
At Allen
Stratford 56, Allen 31
STRATFORD 14 17 15 10 — 56
ALLEN 2 10 8 11 — 31
STRATFORD – Jaedyn Getman 20, Laney Anderson 10, Maranda Youngwolfe 8, JimyJo Lemmings 7, Abbi Phelps 7, Angel Wood 2, Morgan Boyles 2.
ALLEN – Calissa Childers 11, Emily Sells 10, Kaylyn Rowsey 8, Kinley Cundiff 2.
3-point goals: Getman 4, Youngwolfe 2, Lemmings 1, Phelps 1 (S); Sells 2, Rowsey 1 (A).
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Jaedyn Getman collected 20 points and knocked down four 3-point shots Tuesday night as the Class 2A 12th-ranked Stratford Lady Bulldogs thumped the 2A 19th-ranked Allen Lady Mustangs, 56-31. Laney Anderson followed with 10 points for the winners and Maranda Youngwolfe added eight points, including two treys. JimyJo Lemmings and Abbi Phelps each nailed one 3-point shot, as both ended up with seven points. Calissa Childers led Allen with 11 points, Emily Sells had 10 and Kylyn Rowsey tacked on eight. Sells and Rowsey each connected for two treys. Only nine fouls were called in the contest
COACH’S QUOTE: “Stratford is a really good team. They are underrated right now. They probably shot 60% or better from the field last night,” — Allen head coach Dottie Slabaugh.
Team Records: Stratford 7-1; Allen 5-2.
Up next: Allen at Wynnewood Friday; Wanette at Stratford Jan. 7.
At Latta
Latta 59, Tishomingo 19
TISH 4 5 5 5 — 19
LATTA 14 20 14 11 — 59
TISHOMINGO: Laney Rogers 6, Jalyne Clonts 5, Hailey McMillen 5, Jazz Devitt 3.
LATTA: Jaylee Willis 12, Carson Dean 10, Chloe Brinlee 8, Hailey Baber 6, Taryn Batterton 6, Chloe Miller 6, Abbi Atkinson 5, Brooklyn Ryan 3, Trinity Cotanny 3.
3-point goals: Willis 2, Dean 2, Miller 2 (L).
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: The Latta Lady Panthers (No. 6 in Class 2A) got off to a fast start and never looked back in a 59-19 win over Tishomingo Tuesday night at home. Latta jumped to leads of 14-4 and 34-9. Jaylee Willis led a balanced LHS offense with 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Carson Dean also hit two triples and scored 10 points to go with six rebounds. Chloe Brinlee scored eight points, while Taryn Batterton yanked down a team-best nine rebounds to go with six points. Chloe Miller also sank a pair of 3-pointers for Latta. Laney Rogers led Tishomingo with six points.
Team records: Latta 7-2; Tishomingo 3-3.
Up next: Latta at Stonewall Friday.
At Ada
Ada 61, Madill 36
MADILL 7 9 9 11 — 36
ADA 11 19 15 16 — 61
MADILL: Jayden Weiberg 5-15, 0-0, 11; Kristen Chapa 3-11, 2-2, 8; Ximena Gomez 2-5, 2-6, 7; Joslyn Stumblingbear 2-2, 2-4, 6; Abbie Lambertsen 0-4, 2-2, 2; Mariana Mendez 0-3, 2-2, 2. Totals: 12-43, 10-16, 36.
ADA: Shayla Wofford 6-9, 4-4, 16; Landyn Owens 6-14, 2-4, 16; Amaya Frizell 6-16, 0-2, 15; Jaiden Stevenson 4-7, 0-2, 8; Jaeden Ward 1-3, 0-0, 3; Tatum Havens 1-7, 0-0, 3. Totals: 24-56, 6-12, 61.
Turnovers: Madill 21, Ada 10.
Steals: Madill 7 (Gomez 2); Ada 11 (Frizell 4).
Rebounds: Madill 35 (Gomez 5, Destany Adams 5); Ada 40 (Frizell 10).
3-point goals: Madill 2-12 (Weiberg 1-9, Gomez 1-2); Ada 7-24 (Frizell 3-9, Owens 2-5, Ward 1-3, Havens 1-6).
Fouled out: Havens (A).
