Local Girls Basketball Capsules, Boxscores

GIRLS
Saturday, Feb. 8
At Byng
Byng 56, Atoka 24
Atoka 2 8 8 6 — 24
Byng 19 22 9 6 — 56
Atoka – Lauren Harkey 9, Daryen Wrice 6, D’Kari Wrice 4, Emily Gardner 2, Arrica Lee 2, Jodi Moore 1.
Byng – Kennedy Large 17, Deesa Neely 10, Gina Dean 10, Trenity Miller 9, Alexis Barnett 6, Olivia Colombe 2, Laney Waters 2.
3-point goals: Miller 1, Barnett 1 (B).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Kennedy Large tossed in 17 points while Deesa Neely and Gina Dean tallied 10 apiece Saturday and the Byng Lady Pirates thrashed Atoka 56-24. Byng jumped on Atoka early with a 19-2 first quarter and never looked back. A 22-8 second quarter led to a 41-10 halftime advantage for the Lady Pirates. Trenity Miller added nine points, including one trey, and Alexis Barnett canned two treys in finishing with six points for Byng. Lauren Harkey led the Lady Wampus Cats with nine points.
COACH’S QUOTE: “We played hard, played tough and played together. It was a good win. I’m proud of who we were tonight,” — Byng head coach Trent Miller.
Team Record: Byng 11-11.
Up Next: Marietta at Byng Friday.
At Asher
Stratford 65, Asher 36
STRATFORD 20 20 9 16 — 65
ASHER 4 11 13 8 — 36
STRATFORD – Jaedyn Getman 10, Abbi Phelps 9, Laney Anderson 8, Morgan Boyles 8, Lundyn Anderson 7, Holley Wood 6, Angel Wood 5, Raivette Tom 5, JimyJo Lemmings 4, Abbi Clark 3.
ASHER – Victoria Frankovich 10, Kaythryn Dixson 10, Alexis Francis 8, Kayla Easter-Rogers 4, Jordan Odell 2, Jerrica Stafford 2.
3-point goals: Phelps 1, Lundyn Anderson 1 (S); Frankovich 2 (A).
Fouled Out: Francis, Dixson (A).
NOTEWORTHY: Ten players got into the scoring column, led by Jaedyn Getman with 10 and Abbi Phelps with nine, Saturday and the Class 2A 10th-ranked Stratford Lady Bulldogs disposed of the Asher Lady Indians 65-36. Laney Anderson and Morgan Boyles chipped in eight points each for the winners and Lundyn Anderson tacked on seven. Phelps and Lundyn Anderson each nailed one 3-point shot. Asher received 10 points each from Victoria Frankovich and Kaythryn Dixson and Alexis Farris contributed eight. Frankovich had her team’s only two treys. Stratford raced out to a 20-4 lead after one quarter and then outscored the Lady Indians by a 20-11 count in the second in building a 40-15 halftime advantage.
Team Records: Stratford 19-2. Asher 4-19.
Up Next: Stratford at Calvin tonight; Asher vs. Weleetka, 6:30 p.m. Friday in Class A District Tournament at Asher.
At Kiowa
Allen 55, Kiowa 44 (OT)
ALLEN 10 11 8 11 15 — 55
KIOWA 12 6 15 7 4 — 44
ALLEN – Kinsey Nix 16, Calissa Childers 14, Emily Sells 14, Kaylyn Rowsey 8, Jaycee Watkins 2, Kinlee Cundiff 1.
KIOWA – Kye Stone 16, Paige Grimes 11, Brasin Hackler 6, Meredith 4, Micah Medders 3, Crawley 2, Johnston 2.
3-point goals: Sells 3 (A); Hackler 2, Meredith 1, Medders 1 (K).
Fouled out: Meredith, Medders (K).
NOTEWORTHY: Kinsey Nix tossed in 16 points while Calissa Childers and Emily Sells finished with 14 apiece as the Class 2A 18th-ranked Allen Lady Mustangs defeated Class A No. 7 Kiowa 55-44 in overtime Saturday. Allen, which outscored Kiowa 15-4 in the extra period, drained 16-of-20 free shots for the game. Sells drilled two huge 3-pointers in the OT to give Allen an early cushion. Kaylyn Rowsey also added eight points to the Lady Mustang attack. Sells sank all three of Allen’s 3-point shots. The Lady Mustangs trailed by as many as six in the fourth quarter before rallying to force overtime.
COACH’S QUOTE: “We played great defense in the fourth quarter to get stops. Emily Sells hit two deep 3’s to give us the start in OT. They were huge baskets for us,” — Allen head coach Dottie Slabaugh.
Team Records: Allen 15-5; Kiowa 18-6.
Up Next: Savanna at Allen tonight.
At Roff Festival
Vanoss 58, Whitesboro 24
WHITESBORO 4 3 12 5 — 24
VANOSS 22 15 6 15 — 58
WHITESBORO: Ashley Johnson 3-15, 0-0, 7; Hope Bailey 1-7, 3-6, 5; Holly Bowman 2-6, 0-0, 5; Jenna Bowman 1-2, 0-0, 3; Hannah Abeyta 1-5, 0-0, 2; Stormi Baggs 1-1, 0-0, 2. Totals: 9-49, 3-6, 24.
VANOSS: Emily Wilson 7-10, 0-0, 19; Emrie Ellis 6-17, 6-6, 19; Abbi Snow 2-5, 2-3, 7; Lizzy Simpson 2-8, 3-4, 7; Alexus Belcher 2-5, 0-0, 4; Alexis Crowell 1-4, 0-0, 2. Totals: 20-52, 11-13, 58.
Turnovers: Whitesboro 21, Vanoss 12.
Steals: Whitesboro 4 (Kinley Barron 3); Vanoss 16 (Simpson 9).
Rebounds: Whitesboro 42 (H. Bailey 8); Vanoss 4 (Ellis 11).
3-point goals: Whitesboro 3-17 (Johnson 1-5, H. Bowman 1-4, J. Bowman 1-1); Vanoss 7-19 (Wilson 5-8, Ellis 1-3, Snow 1-2).
Fouled out: None.
At Roff Festival
Ft. Cobb-Broxton 36, Roff 32
FT COBB 6 9 15 6 — 36
ROFF 5 14 3 10 — 32
FT. COBB: Ashlynn Lewis 3-6, 2-3, 9; Mariah Gonzales 3-17, 2-3, 9; Kelby Edge 3-8, 1-2, 8; Rylie Repp 0-2, 3-4, 3; Hannah Freie 1-3, 1-2, 3; Ada Hensley 1-3, 0-2, 2; Jillian Stinson 0-4, 1-2, 1; Brittany Lacy 0-1, 1-4, 1. Totals: 11-44, 11-21, 36.
ROFF: Abby Salter 4-11, 3-4, 14; Chloe Eldred 3-7, 2-2, 9; Madison Schulanberger 2-5, 2-2, 6; Payton Owenes 1-8, 1-2, 3. Totals: 10-35, 8-10, 32.
Turnovers: Ft. Cobb 15, Roff 22.
Steals: Ft. Cobb 11 (Gonzales 5); Roff 8 (Three with 2).
Rebounds: Ft. Cobb 34 (Edge 8); Roff 38 (Shulanberger 7, Maddie Adair 6, Sidney Wright 6).
3-point goals: Ft. Cobb 3-16 (Gonzales 1-6, Lewis 1-3, Edge 1-2); Roff 4-11 (Salter 3-6, Eldred 1-1).
Fouled out: Maddie Adair, MadisoN Shulanberger (R).
Friday, Feb. 7
At Latta
Latta 58, Prague 35
PRAGUE 5 11 7 12 — 35
LATTA 14 11 26 7 — 58
PRAGUE: Diana Manning 16, Taylor Hodges 9, Adisyn Auld 4, Beth Denney 2, Mattie Rich 2.
LATTA: Carson Dean 17, Taryn Batterton 11, Cheyenne Adair 8, Hailey Baber 6, Jaylee Willis 6, Chloe Brinlee 4, Triniti Cotanny 4, Tawni Wood 2.
3-point goals: Dean 5, Adair 2, Baber 2 (L).
NOTEWORTHY: Carson Dean drained five 3-point shots in finishing with 17 points Friday night and the Class 2A third-ranked Latta Lady Panthers popped the Class 3A No. 11 Prague 58-35. Four of Dean’s five triples came in the third quarter during a huge 26-7 LHS surge. Taryn Batterton added 11 points and five rebounds. Cheyenne Adair chipped in eight points, including two treys, for Latta, which made 10 3-point shots in the game. Hailey Baber, with two 3-pointers, and Jaylee Willis supplied six points each for the Lady Panthers. Chloe Brinlee pulled down four rebounds to go with her four points. Latta, which had only five turnovers in the game, opened up a 14-5 lead through one quarter and maintained that nine-point advantage into halftime, 25-16. However, the Lady Panthers used the huge third quarter to pull away. Latta had seven of its treys in that period. The Lady Panthers were also a perfect 12-of-12 from the charity stripe for the game while Prague was 14-of-18. Diana Manning led the Lady Red Devils with 16 points.
Team Records: Latta 20-3. Prague 18-3.
Up Next: Latta at Sulphur tonight.
At Stratford
Stratford 58, Wynnewood 32
WYNNEWOOD 6 10 3 13 — 32
STRATFORD 15 11 17 15 — 58
WYNNEWOOD – Smith 16, Thompson 7, Givens 5, A. Anderson 2, E. Anderson 2.
STRATFORD – Jaedyn Getman 22, Laney Anderson 8, JimyJo Lemmings 6, Abbi Phelps 5, Kourtney Willingham 4, Raivette Tom 4, Brynn Savage 3, Abbi Clark 2, Angel Wood 2, Lundyn Anderson 2.
3-point goals: Smith 1, Givens 1 (W); Laney Anderson 1, Phelps 1, Savage 1 (S).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Jaedyn Getman fired in 22 points as the Class 2A 10th-ranked Stratford Lady Bulldogs whipped Wynnewood, 58-32, on Friday. Laney Anderson added eight points for Stratford, followed by JimyJo Lemmings with six and Abbi Phelps with five. Anderson and Phelps each drained one trey for Stratford. The Lady Bulldogs led 15-6 after one quarter and 26-16 at halftime before going on a 17-3 third-quarter scoring blitz to put the game away.
Team Record: Stratford 18-2.
At Cougar Activity Center
Ada 86, Durant 34
DURANT 9 6 5 14 — 34
ADA 24 22 21 19 — 86
DURANT: Bradi McLemore 4-8, 0-0, 11; Madi Keel 2-4, 0-0, 6; Annalee Jones 1-5, 4-9, 6; Chelsie Wilmoth 1-4, 2-2, 4; Abbie Gregory 1-3, 0-0, 3; Bryleigh Pilgreen 1-1, 0-0, 2; Trinity Cook 0-3, 1-2, 1; Addie McLemore 0-0, 1-2, 1. Totals: 10-36, 8-16, 34.
ADA: Amaya Frizell 9-12, 3-5, 24; Landyn Owens 9-14, 1-2, 24; Shayla Wofford 4-7, 4-6, 12; Jaiden Stevenson 5-9, 0-0, 10; Tatum Havens 2-10, 3-3, 9; KK Brown 1-1, 0-0, 3; Konner Bickerstaff 1-1, 0-1, 2; Alexus Hamilton 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 32-59, 11-17, 86.
Turnovers: Durant 22, Ada 7.
Steals: Durant 4, Ada 12 (Five with 2).
Rebounds: Durant 24 (Keel 5); Ada 44 (Stevenson 7, Havens 7).
3-point goals: Durant Durant 6-16 (McLemore 3-5, Keel 2-4, Gregory 1-1); Ada 11-26 (Owens 5-8, Frizell 3-5, Havens 2-9, Brown 1-1).
Fouled out: None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.