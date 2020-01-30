Tuesday, Jan. 28
GIRLS
At Wynnewood
Vanoss 65, Wynnewood 35
VANOSS 17 17 14 17 — 65
WYNNEWOOD 5 11 8 11 — 35
VANOSS – Emily Wilson 18, Alexis Belcher 13, Madi Faust 9, Trinity Belcher 9, Alexis Crowell 8, Emrie Ellis 6, Abbi Snow 2.
WYNNEWOOD – Zaya Smith 16, Seezan Thompson 7, Caitlin Harmon 5, Emma Anderson 3, Maelea Givens 2, Stephanie Gibson 2.
3-point field goals: T. Belcher 3, Wilson 2, A. Belcher 1 (V); Smith 1, Harmon 1, Anderson 1 (W).
NOTEWORTHY: Emily Wilson tossed in 18 points and Alexis Belcher added 13 Tuesday night as the Class 2A top-ranked Vanoss Lady Wolves thumped Wynnewood, 65-35. Wilson connected for two 3-point shots in the game, and Alexis Belcher had one. Trinity Belcher and Madi Faust each chipped in nine points, as all of Trinity’s Belcher’s points came off three treys. Alexis Crowell followed with eight points for the winners. Zaya Smith was the top scorer for Wynnewood with 16, including one 3-point bucket. Vanoss raced out to a 17-5 advantage after one quarter and cruised from there. The Lady Wolves played without Lizzy Simpson, who is out with an ankle injury.
Team Records: Vanoss 17-2; Wynnewood 8-11.
Up Next: Class A No. 6 Kiowa at Vanoss Friday night.
At Seminole
Byng 46, Seminole 33
BYNG 10 12 10 14 — 46
SEMINOLE 15 8 5 5 — 33
BYNG – Kennedy Large 26, Deesa Neely 7, Mackenzie Kent 6, Trenity Miller 4, Gina Dean 2, Alexis Barnett 1.
SEMINOLE – Makayla Harge 10, Katyanna Andrews 9, Annira Sewell 5, Holli Ladd 4, Kaylyn Cotner 3, Ta’nya Rideaux 2.
3-point goals: Andrews 1 (S).
Fouled out: Coker (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Kennedy Large knocked down 12-of-14 free throws on her way to a game-high 26 points Tuesday night as the Byng Lady Pirates sank Seminole, 46-33. Deesa Neely added seven points to Byng’s attack, and Mackenzie Kent contributed six. Makayla Harge was Seminole’s leading scorer with 10, and Katyanna Andrews followed with nine. Byng, trailing by a slim 23-22 margin at the half, limited the Lady Chieftains to five points each in the third and fourth quarters. The Lady Pirates registered 24 second-half points. Byng was 20-of-27 from the line and had no 3-pointers in the game.
Team records: Byng 10-9; Seminole 8-8.
Up next: Sulphur at Byng Friday.
At Okemah
Okemah 61, Konawa 47
KONAWA 14 9 13 11 — 47
OKEMAH 17 11 21 12 — 61
KONAWA – Charlyee Ortiz 21, Destiny Roe 8, Jaylyn Isaacs 6, Kashyn Ortiz 4, Kimberly Soar 4, Camry Whitekiller 4.
OKEMAH – Cameron Duncan 25, Abby Harelson 11, Sophie Turner 9, Jenna Berryhill 8, Emily Harris 6, Taylor Haberman 2.
3-point goals: C. Ortiz 5, Roe 2, Isaacs 1 (K); Duncan 8, Harelson 3, Berryhill 2, Harris 2, Turner 1 (O).
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Host Okemah drilled a whopping 16 3-pointers, including eight from Cameron Duncan, in claiming a 61-47 decision over the Konawa Lady Tigers Tuesday night. Duncan led the Lady Panther scoring with 25 points. Abby Harelson followed with 11 points, including three treys, for Okemah (No. 18 in Class 2A). Charylee Ortiz tossed in 21 points, including five 3-point buckets, to lead Konawa. Destiny Roe sank a pair of treys in finishing with eight points and Jaylyn Isaacs also hit two 3-pointers in finishing with six points. Okemah, leading 28-23 at the half, outscored the Lady Tigers 33-24 in the second half.
Team Record: Konawa 10-10; Okemah 11-6.
Up Next: Konawa at Tishomingo Friday.
At Community Christian
Stratford 54, Community Christian 24
STRATFORD 9 22 16 7 — 54
CCS 6 7 8 3 — 24
STRATFORD – Jaedyn Getman 31, Abbi Phelps 8, Laney Anderson 4, JimyJo Lemmings 3, Maranda Lemmings 3, Maranda Youngwolfe 3, Angel Wood 3, Morgan Boyles 2.
COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN – Lambe 11, Holsten 6, Edwards 4, Wagoner 2, McDuffy 1.
3-point goals: Phelps 1, Lemmings 1, Wood 1 (S); Holsten 2, Edwards 1 (CCS).
NOTEWORTHY: Jaedyn Getman fired in a game-high 31 points Tuesday night as the Class 2A 10th-ranked Stratford Lady Bulldogs crushed Community Christian School, 54-24. Abbi Phelps followed with eight points, including one trey, for Stratford. Leading 9-6 after one quarter, the Lady Bulldogs went on a 22-7 run in the second in creating a 31-13 halftime lead. Stratford then doubled up CCS with a 16-8 third quarter in pulling away.
Team record: Stratford 15-1; Community Christian 6-12.
Up next: Stratford at Maud Friday.
At McAlester
Ada 42, McAlester 40
ADA 11 12 11 8 — 42
MCALESTER 7 11 8 14 — 40
ADA: Landyn Owens 22, Tatum Havens 13, Shayla Wofford 4, Jaeden Ward 3
MCALESTER: Mackenzie Atherton 14, Stevie Stinchcomb 7, Brenae Rhone 7, Elizabeth Milligan 5, Caylin Horton 3, Dewzee Selman 2, Hope Johnston 2.
3-point goals: Owens 3, Havens 2, Jaeden Ward 1 (A); Atherton 2, Horton 1, Rhone 1, Milligan 1 (M).
Fouled out: Brenae Rhone (M).
At Latta
Latta 47, Allen 29
ALLEN 4 4 9 12 — 29
LATTA 15 7 11 14 — 47
ALLEN: Kinsey Nix 2-6, 6-6, 12; Kaylyn Rowsey 3-7, 0-0, 7; Calissa Childers 2-6, 0-0, 4 Emily Sells 1-4, 0-0, 3; Maddie Clifford 1-2, 0-0, 2; Kinlee Cundiff 0-0, 1-2, 1. Totals: 10-26, 7-8, 29.
LATTA: Carson Dean 8-14, 2-2, 20; Triniti Cotanny 3-5, 4-4, 10; Taryn Batterton 3-7, 4-7, 10; Caitlyn Byrd 1-3, 0-0, 3; Tawni Wood 1-2, 0-0, 2; Jaylee Willis 1-4, 0-0, 2. Totals: 17-38, 10-13, 47.
Turnovers: Allen 22, Latta 13.
Steals: Allen 6 (Nix 2); Latta 16 (Batterton 3, Willis 3).
Rebounds: Allen 22 (Rowsey 6); Latta 20 (Batterton 5).
3-point goals: Allen 2-8 (Sells 1-1, Rowsey 1-3); Latta 3-11 (Byrd 1-2, Dean 2-5).
Fouled out: None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.