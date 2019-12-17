Local Girls Basketball Capsules, Boxscores

Saturday, Dec. 14
GIRLS
Big 8 Conference Tournament
At Stratford
Championship
Stratford 41, Wynnewood 27
WYNNEWOOD 3 7 3 14 — 27
STRATFORD 14 5 12 10 — 41
WYNNEWOOD – Caitlin Harmon 12, Carsen Kile 5, Avery Anderson 4, Zaya Smith 4, Seezan Thompson 2.
STRATFORD – Jaedyn Getman 20, Abbi Phelps 9, Angel Wood 6, JimyJo Lemmings 2, Laney Anderson 2, Raivette Tom 2.
3-point goals: Harmon 4 (W); Phelps 3, Wood 2, Getman 1 (S).
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Jaedyn Getman poured in 20 points as the Stratford Bulldogs knocked off Wynnewood 41-27 to capture the girls championship of the Big 8 Conference Tournament Saturday at home. Getman hit one 3-pointer and scored 11 of her points in the second half. Abbi Phelps drilled three 3-point shots in finishing with nine points, and Angel Wood canned two treys in finishing with six. Stratford opened up a 14-3 advantage after one quarter, led 19-10 at halftime and owned a 31-13 cushion through three periods. Caitlin Harmon led Wynnewood with 12 points, including four 3-point buckets.
Team record: Stratford 6-1.
Up next: Stratford at Allen tonight.
Latta Panther Classic
Championship
Latta 44, Tuttle 42 (OT)
LATTA 14 10 2 11 7 — 44
TUTTLE 6 13 10 8 5 — 42
LATTA: Chloe Brinlee 6-11, 3-5, 15; Cheyenne Adair 3-9, 0-0, 9; Jaylee Willis 1-5, 4-4, 6; Hailey Baber 2-4, 0-0, 4; Carson Dean 1-7, 2-4, 4; Trinity Cotanny 2-4, 0-0, 4; Taryn Batterton 1-4, 0-1, 2. Totals: 16-44, 9-14, 44.
TUTTLE: Landry Allen 5-15, 5-6, 15; Madi Surber 3-5, 2-4, 8; Kenzie Fallis 2-6, 0-0, 6; Shayla Wilson 2-7, 1-3, 6; Hadley Periman 0-7, 4-6, 4; Megan Lewis 0-1, 3-4, 3. Totals: 12-41, 15-23, 42.
Turnovers: Tuttle 15, Latta 25.
Steals: Tuttle 11 (Surber 4); Latta 7 (Baber 2).
Rebounds: Tuttle 27 (Allen 13); Latta 40 (Brinlee 10, Dean 9, Baber 6).
3-point goals: Tuttle 3-11 (Fallis 2-6, Wilson 1-2); Latta 3-10 (Adair 3-6).
Fouled out: Allen (T).
Bishop Kelly Invitational
3rd Place
Ada 43 Bishop Kelley 32
ADA 6 17 11 9 — 43
KELLEY 10 12 5 5 — 32
ADA: Tatums Havens 17, Shayla Wofford 8, Amaya Frizell 9, Jaeden Ward 5, Landyn Owens 4.
BISHOP KELLEY: Megan Cyr 14, Rachel Avedon 10, Lauren Miles 3, Maddie Wilson 2, Abby Aep 2, Nicole Holdgrafes 1.
3-point goals: Tatum Havens 4, Jaeden Ward 1, Amaya Frizell 1 (A); Meagan Cyr 2, Rachel Avedon 2.
Fouled out: None.
Bethel First United Bank Classic
3rd Place
Chandler 40, Byng 36
BYNG 6 10 9 11 — 36
CHANDLER 7 11 10 12 — 40
BYNG – Kennedy Large 10, Britney Brooks-Teel 8, Trenity Miller 7, Carizma Nelson 5, Alexis Barnett 4, Deesa Neely 2.
CHANDLER – Leah Brannon 14, Morgan Fowble 8, Piper Hixon 6, Kelsey Williams 5, Selah Bryan 5, Presley Martzall 2.
3-point goals: Miller 1, Barnett 1 (B); Hixon 2, Williams 1, Fowble 1.
Fouled out: None.
At Asher
Strother 57, Asher 27
STROTHER 12 18 14 13 — 57
ASHER 4 4 1 18 — 27
STROTHER – Tatum Harjo 18, Kylie Wolfe 17, Layken Waller 7, Katie Stafford 5, Marlee Longest 5, Annette Mitchell 3, Chloe Gurley 2.
ASHER – Alexis Francis 14, Jordan Odell 5, Tannah Hamilton 3, Kaythryn Dixson 2, Kayla Easter-Rogers 2, Victoria Frankovich 1.
NOTEWORTHY: Tatum Harjo tallied 18 points and Kylie Wolfe finished with 17 Saturday night as Class A No. 9 Strother rolled to a 57-27 win over the Asher Lady Indians. Alexis Francis was the high scorer for Asher with 14 points, and Jordan Odell was next with five. Strother jumped out to a 12-4 lead through one quarter and used an 18-4 second-period run to establish a 30-8 halftime advantage. A 14-1 third quarter increased that lead.
Team records: Asher 2-8; Strother 5-0.
Up next: Asher at Paoli tonight.
Friday, Dec. 13
At Roff
Roff 63, Mill Creek 17
ROFF 17 23 16 17 — 63
MILL CREEK 4 1 6 6 — 17
ROFF – Payton Owens 21, Abby Salter 12, Chloe Eldred 11, Sidney Wright 6, Maddie Adair 4, Madison Shulanberger 3, Danleigh Harris 2, Jo Jo Bettes 2, Mackenzie Parnell 2.
MILL CREEK – Allie Boyd 5, Kenlea Vernon 4, K’lyn Maress 4, Allyssa Courtney 2, Deserea Smith 2.
NOTEWORTHY: Payton Owens poured in 21 points Friday night as the Roff Lady Tigers slammed Mill Creek 63-17. Abby Salter finished with 12 points and Chloe Eldred supplied 11 for the victorious Lady Tigers, who jumped out to a 17-4 lead after one quarter and went on a 23-1 run in the second in building a 40-5 halftime advantage. Roff then went on to outscore Mill Creek by a 23-12 count through the second half.
Big 8 Conference Tournament
At Stratford
Semifinals
Stratford 59, Community Christian 27
COMM. CHRISTIAN 7 4 10 6 — 27
STRATFORD 11 25 9 14 — 59
COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN – Eposi Lambe 11, Amariah Edwards 9, Kaegen McDuffy 3, Madeline Wagoner 2, Shelby McHughes 2.
STRATFORD – Angel Wood 19, Jaedyn Getman 15, Abbi Phelps 10, JimyJo Lemmings 4, Maranda Youngwolfe 2, Laney Anderson 2, Lundyn Anderson 2, Raivette Tom 2, Holley Wood 2.
3-point goals: Edwards (CC); A. Wood 3, Phelps 2, Lemmings 1 (S).
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Angel Wood popped in three 3-point shots and finished with a game-high 19 points as the Stratford Lady Bulldogs crushed Community Christian, 59-17, Friday in the Big 8 Conference Tournament. Jaedyn Getman tossed in 15 points and Abbi Phelps, who knocked down two treys, ended up with 10 points for Stratford. Leading 11-7 after one quarter, the Lady Bulldogs went on a 25-4 run to take control and build a 36-11 halftime advantage. Stratford also sank 11-of-14 free shots in the contest. Eposi Lambe led the way for the Lady Royals with 11 points.
At Asher
Allen 61, Asher 22
ALLEN 14 22 17 8 — 61
ASHER 8 0 6 8 — 22
ALLEN – Kaylyn Rowsey 18, Kinsey Nix 12, Calissa Childers 9, Jaycee Walkins 6, Cheyenne McCam 5, Emily Sells 3, Kinlee Cundiff 2, Taylor Harrison 2, Maggie Yarhough 2.
ASHER – Kaythryn Dixson 7, Victoria Frankovich 5, Alexis Francis 4, Tannah Hamilton 4, Jerrica Stafford 2.
NOTEWORTHY: Kaylyn Rowsey fired in 18 points, and Kinsey Nix contributed 12 Friday night as the Allen Lady Mustangs rolled past the Asher Lady Indians 61-22. Calissa Childers chipped in nine points for the winners, and Jaycee Walkins tacked on six. Kaythryn Dixson led Asher with seven points, and Victoria Frankovich followed with five. Leading 14-8, Allen went on a 22-0 run through the second quarter in building a 36-8 halftime cushion.
At Sasakwa
Tupelo 48, Sasakwa 25
TUPELO 7 12 19 10 — 48
SASAKWA 7 4 6 8 — 25
TUPELO – Shalyn McCollum 15, Kylee Watson 15, Breonna D’Aguanno 7, Kaylea Palmer 6, Autumn Fritz 2, Victoria Palmer 2, Vanessa Gutierrez 1.
SASAKWA – Aregonn Morgan 13, Alina Rangel 5, Tabitha Harjo 3, Mend Cedartree 2, Kylene Hubutta 2.
3-point goals: D’Aguanno 2 (T); Morgan 1, Rangel 1, Harjo 1 (S).
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Shalyn McCollum and Kylee Watson tossed in 15 points apiece Friday night as the Tupelo Lady Tigers spanked Sasakwa, 48-25. Breonna D’Aguanno followed with seven points and popped in a pair of treys for the winners, and teammate Kaylea Palmer ended up with six points. Aregonn Morgan led Sasakwa with 13 points. The two teams were tied at 7 through one quarter, but Tupelo went on a 12-4 run in the second and a 19-6 run in the third quarter to take control.
Team record: Tupelo 4-8.
Up next: Tupelo at Earlsboro Tuesday, Jan. 7.
At Bishop Kelley Invitational
Semifinals
Sand Springs 48, Ada 46 (OT)
ADA 11 7 14 10 4 — 46
S. SPRINGS 10 13 8 11 6 — 48
ADA: Landyn Owens 15, Tatum Havens 13, Amaya Frizell 10, Shayla Wofford 8.
SAND SPRINGS: Madison Burris 14, Journey Armstead 13, Hailey Jackson 10, Jade Shrum 8, Darrian Jordan 2, Raegan Padilla 1.
3-point goals: Havens 2, Frizell (A); Shrum 2, Burris 2 (SS).
Fouled out: Alexus Hamilton (A).
At Bethel First United Bank Classic
Semifinals
Silo 46, Byng 30
BYNG 5 7 13 5 -30
SILO 15 4 17 10 -46
BYNG – Trenity Miller 10. Britney Brooks-Teel 9, Kennedy Large 6, Carizma Nelson 5.
SILO – Cassidy Harman 20, Tiani Ellison 9, Mattie Busby 5, Alaria Bell 5, Lexi McDonald 4, Bradi Harman 3.
3-point goals: Miller 2, Nelson 1 (B): C. Harman 3 (S).
Fouled out: None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.