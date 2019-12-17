Local Girls Basketball Capsules, Boxscores

Tony Prichard presents Stratford seniors Laney Anderson, Maranda Youngwolfe (15) and Angel Wood (24) with the trophy after the Lady Bulldogs captured the championship of the Big 8 Conference Tournament Saturday night in Stratford.

 Tammy Anderson | For The Ada News

Saturday, Dec. 14

GIRLS

Big 8 Conference Tournament

At Stratford

Championship

Stratford 41, Wynnewood 27

WYNNEWOOD 3 7 3 14 — 27

STRATFORD 14 5 12 10 — 41

WYNNEWOOD – Caitlin Harmon 12, Carsen Kile 5, Avery Anderson 4, Zaya Smith 4, Seezan Thompson 2.

STRATFORD – Jaedyn Getman 20, Abbi Phelps 9, Angel Wood 6, JimyJo Lemmings 2, Laney Anderson 2, Raivette Tom 2.

3-point goals: Harmon 4 (W); Phelps 3, Wood 2, Getman 1 (S).

Fouled out: None.

NOTEWORTHY: Jaedyn Getman poured in 20 points as the Stratford Bulldogs knocked off Wynnewood 41-27 to capture the girls championship of the Big 8 Conference Tournament Saturday at home. Getman hit one 3-pointer and scored 11 of her points in the second half. Abbi Phelps drilled three 3-point shots in finishing with nine points, and Angel Wood canned two treys in finishing with six. Stratford opened up a 14-3 advantage after one quarter, led 19-10 at halftime and owned a 31-13 cushion through three periods. Caitlin Harmon led Wynnewood with 12 points, including four 3-point buckets.

Team record: Stratford 6-1.

Up next: Stratford at Allen tonight.

Latta Panther Classic

Championship

Latta 44, Tuttle 42 (OT)

LATTA 14 10 2 11 7 — 44

TUTTLE 6 13 10 8 5 — 42

LATTA: Chloe Brinlee 6-11, 3-5, 15; Cheyenne Adair 3-9, 0-0, 9; Jaylee Willis 1-5, 4-4, 6; Hailey Baber 2-4, 0-0, 4; Carson Dean 1-7, 2-4, 4; Trinity Cotanny 2-4, 0-0, 4; Taryn Batterton 1-4, 0-1, 2. Totals: 16-44, 9-14, 44.

TUTTLE: Landry Allen 5-15, 5-6, 15; Madi Surber 3-5, 2-4, 8; Kenzie Fallis 2-6, 0-0, 6; Shayla Wilson 2-7, 1-3, 6; Hadley Periman 0-7, 4-6, 4; Megan Lewis 0-1, 3-4, 3. Totals: 12-41, 15-23, 42.

Turnovers: Tuttle 15, Latta 25.

Steals: Tuttle 11 (Surber 4); Latta 7 (Baber 2).

Rebounds: Tuttle 27 (Allen 13); Latta 40 (Brinlee 10, Dean 9, Baber 6).

3-point goals: Tuttle 3-11 (Fallis 2-6, Wilson 1-2); Latta 3-10 (Adair 3-6).

Fouled out: Allen (T).

Bishop Kelly Invitational

3rd Place

Ada 43 Bishop Kelley 32

ADA 6 17 11 9 — 43

KELLEY 10 12 5 5 — 32

ADA: Tatums Havens 17, Shayla Wofford 8, Amaya Frizell 9, Jaeden Ward 5, Landyn Owens 4.

BISHOP KELLEY: Megan Cyr 14, Rachel Avedon 10, Lauren Miles 3, Maddie Wilson 2, Abby Aep 2, Nicole Holdgrafes 1.

3-point goals: Tatum Havens 4, Jaeden Ward 1, Amaya Frizell 1 (A); Meagan Cyr 2, Rachel Avedon 2.

Fouled out: None.

Bethel First United Bank Classic

3rd Place

Chandler 40, Byng 36

BYNG 6 10 9 11 — 36

CHANDLER 7 11 10 12 — 40

BYNG – Kennedy Large 10, Britney Brooks-Teel 8, Trenity Miller 7, Carizma Nelson 5, Alexis Barnett 4, Deesa Neely 2.

CHANDLER – Leah Brannon 14, Morgan Fowble 8, Piper Hixon 6, Kelsey Williams 5, Selah Bryan 5, Presley Martzall 2.

3-point goals: Miller 1, Barnett 1 (B); Hixon 2, Williams 1, Fowble 1.

Fouled out: None.

At Asher

Strother 57, Asher 27

STROTHER 12 18 14 13 — 57

ASHER 4 4 1 18 — 27

STROTHER – Tatum Harjo 18, Kylie Wolfe 17, Layken Waller 7, Katie Stafford 5, Marlee Longest 5, Annette Mitchell 3, Chloe Gurley 2.

ASHER – Alexis Francis 14, Jordan Odell 5, Tannah Hamilton 3, Kaythryn Dixson 2, Kayla Easter-Rogers 2, Victoria Frankovich 1.

NOTEWORTHY: Tatum Harjo tallied 18 points and Kylie Wolfe finished with 17 Saturday night as Class A No. 9 Strother rolled to a 57-27 win over the Asher Lady Indians. Alexis Francis was the high scorer for Asher with 14 points, and Jordan Odell was next with five. Strother jumped out to a 12-4 lead through one quarter and used an 18-4 second-period run to establish a 30-8 halftime advantage. A 14-1 third quarter increased that lead.

Team records: Asher 2-8; Strother 5-0.

Up next: Asher at Paoli tonight.

Friday, Dec. 13

At Roff

Roff 63, Mill Creek 17

ROFF 17 23 16 17 — 63

MILL CREEK 4 1 6 6 — 17

ROFF – Payton Owens 21, Abby Salter 12, Chloe Eldred 11, Sidney Wright 6, Maddie Adair 4, Madison Shulanberger 3, Danleigh Harris 2, Jo Jo Bettes 2, Mackenzie Parnell 2.

MILL CREEK – Allie Boyd 5, Kenlea Vernon 4, K’lyn Maress 4, Allyssa Courtney 2, Deserea Smith 2.

NOTEWORTHY: Payton Owens poured in 21 points Friday night as the Roff Lady Tigers slammed Mill Creek 63-17. Abby Salter finished with 12 points and Chloe Eldred supplied 11 for the victorious Lady Tigers, who jumped out to a 17-4 lead after one quarter and went on a 23-1 run in the second in building a 40-5 halftime advantage. Roff then went on to outscore Mill Creek by a 23-12 count through the second half.

Big 8 Conference Tournament

At Stratford

Semifinals

Stratford 59, Community Christian 27

COMM. CHRISTIAN 7 4 10 6 — 27

STRATFORD 11 25 9 14 — 59

COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN – Eposi Lambe 11, Amariah Edwards 9, Kaegen McDuffy 3, Madeline Wagoner 2, Shelby McHughes 2.

STRATFORD – Angel Wood 19, Jaedyn Getman 15, Abbi Phelps 10, JimyJo Lemmings 4, Maranda Youngwolfe 2, Laney Anderson 2, Lundyn Anderson 2, Raivette Tom 2, Holley Wood 2.

3-point goals: Edwards (CC); A. Wood 3, Phelps 2, Lemmings 1 (S).

Fouled out: None.

NOTEWORTHY: Angel Wood popped in three 3-point shots and finished with a game-high 19 points as the Stratford Lady Bulldogs crushed Community Christian, 59-17, Friday in the Big 8 Conference Tournament. Jaedyn Getman tossed in 15 points and Abbi Phelps, who knocked down two treys, ended up with 10 points for Stratford. Leading 11-7 after one quarter, the Lady Bulldogs went on a 25-4 run to take control and build a 36-11 halftime advantage. Stratford also sank 11-of-14 free shots in the contest. Eposi Lambe led the way for the Lady Royals with 11 points.

At Asher

Allen 61, Asher 22

ALLEN 14 22 17 8 — 61

ASHER 8 0 6 8 — 22

ALLEN – Kaylyn Rowsey 18, Kinsey Nix 12, Calissa Childers 9, Jaycee Walkins 6, Cheyenne McCam 5, Emily Sells 3, Kinlee Cundiff 2, Taylor Harrison 2, Maggie Yarhough 2.

ASHER – Kaythryn Dixson 7, Victoria Frankovich 5, Alexis Francis 4, Tannah Hamilton 4, Jerrica Stafford 2.

NOTEWORTHY: Kaylyn Rowsey fired in 18 points, and Kinsey Nix contributed 12 Friday night as the Allen Lady Mustangs rolled past the Asher Lady Indians 61-22. Calissa Childers chipped in nine points for the winners, and Jaycee Walkins tacked on six. Kaythryn Dixson led Asher with seven points, and Victoria Frankovich followed with five. Leading 14-8, Allen went on a 22-0 run through the second quarter in building a 36-8 halftime cushion.

At Sasakwa

Tupelo 48, Sasakwa 25

TUPELO 7 12 19 10 — 48

SASAKWA 7 4 6 8 — 25

TUPELO – Shalyn McCollum 15, Kylee Watson 15, Breonna D’Aguanno 7, Kaylea Palmer 6, Autumn Fritz 2, Victoria Palmer 2, Vanessa Gutierrez 1.

SASAKWA – Aregonn Morgan 13, Alina Rangel 5, Tabitha Harjo 3, Mend Cedartree 2, Kylene Hubutta 2.

3-point goals: D’Aguanno 2 (T); Morgan 1, Rangel 1, Harjo 1 (S).

Fouled out: None.

NOTEWORTHY: Shalyn McCollum and Kylee Watson tossed in 15 points apiece Friday night as the Tupelo Lady Tigers spanked Sasakwa, 48-25. Breonna D’Aguanno followed with seven points and popped in a pair of treys for the winners, and teammate Kaylea Palmer ended up with six points. Aregonn Morgan led Sasakwa with 13 points. The two teams were tied at 7 through one quarter, but Tupelo went on a 12-4 run in the second and a 19-6 run in the third quarter to take control.

Team record: Tupelo 4-8.

Up next: Tupelo at Earlsboro Tuesday, Jan. 7.

At Bishop Kelley Invitational

Semifinals

Sand Springs 48, Ada 46 (OT)

ADA 11 7 14 10 4 — 46

S. SPRINGS 10 13 8 11 6 — 48

ADA: Landyn Owens 15, Tatum Havens 13, Amaya Frizell 10, Shayla Wofford 8.

SAND SPRINGS: Madison Burris 14, Journey Armstead 13, Hailey Jackson 10, Jade Shrum 8, Darrian Jordan 2, Raegan Padilla 1.

3-point goals: Havens 2, Frizell (A); Shrum 2, Burris 2 (SS).

Fouled out: Alexus Hamilton (A).

At Bethel First United Bank Classic

Semifinals

Silo 46, Byng 30

BYNG 5 7 13 5 -30

SILO 15 4 17 10 -46

BYNG – Trenity Miller 10. Britney Brooks-Teel 9, Kennedy Large 6, Carizma Nelson 5.

SILO – Cassidy Harman 20, Tiani Ellison 9, Mattie Busby 5, Alaria Bell 5, Lexi McDonald 4, Bradi Harman 3.

3-point goals: Miller 2, Nelson 1 (B): C. Harman 3 (S).

Fouled out: None.

