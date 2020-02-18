GIRLS
Saturday, Feb. 15
At Dale
Dale 53, Latta 44
LATTA 6 15 12 11 — 44
DALE 6 11 21 15 — 53
LATTA – Chloe Brinlee 16, Carson Dean 8, Hailey Baber 7, Taryn Batterton 6, Cheyenne Adair 3, Jaylee Willis 2, Trinity Cotanny 2.
DALE – Elaine Witt 14, Danyn Lang 10, Faith Wright 10, Makenzie Gill 5, Anna Hester 5, Miya Miller 4, Emilia Idleman 3.
3-point goals: Brinlee 2 (L): Wright 3, Lang 2, Gill 1 (D).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Elaine Witt tossed in 14 points while Danyn Lang and Faith Wright added 10 apiece Saturday, and the Class 2A fifth-ranked Dale Lady Pirates coasted past the third-ranked Latta Lady Panthers 44-53. Wright sank three 3-point shots while Lang connected for two. Chloe Brinlee had a game-leading 16 points for Latta as she nailed two treys in the game and collected six rebounds. Carson Dean followed with eight points in a losing effort, and Hailey Baber chipped in seven points to go with three assists. Taryn Batterton tacked on six points, Trinity Cotanny pulled down six boards and Tawni Wood totaled three assists. Dale trailed 21-17 at halftime but went on a 21-12 scoring run in the third quarter to take control. The Lady Panthers played without injured starting point guard Caitlyn Byrd.
COACH’S QUOTE: “It was a rough third quarter. We turned the ball over too much,” — Latta head coach Bruce Plunk.
Team Records: Latta 21-4. Dale 15-8.
Up Next: Latta vs. Morrison-Wellston winner, 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Class 2A District Tournament in Latta.
Friday, Feb. 14
At Byng
Byng 46, Marietta 26
MARIETTA 8 7 5 8 — 28
BYNG 10 10 16 10 — 46
MARIETTA – Kaylie Douglass 8, Reagan Denham 7, Tanasia Randle 5, Torianna Douglas 5, Clara Perez 2, Jessi Butler 1.
BYNG – Kennedy Large 25, Trenity Miller 10, Deesa Neely 7, Alexis Barnett 3, Mackenzie Kent 1.
3-point goals: K. Douglass, T. Douglass (M); Miller 3 (B).
Fouled Out: Randle, Yasun Sanchez (M).
NOTEWORTHY: Kennedy Large poured in 25 points and Trenity Miller finished with 10, including three 3-point baskets, to help the Byng Lady Pirates hammer Marietta 46-28 Friday night during Senior Night festivities. Deesa Neely chipped in seven points and Alexis Barnett, playing in her final regular-season home game, tacked on three. Leading 20-15, Byng blew the game open with a 16-5 third quarter. Kaylie Douglass was the high scorer for Marietta with eight. The Lady Indians have now lost nine of their past 10 games.
COACH’S QUOTE: “It’s always good to get a win on Senior Night. Lex has been a great asset to our program. We started off a little slow but picked it up in the second half,” — Byng head coach Trent Miller.
Team Records: Byng 13-11; Marietta 8-13.
Up Next: Byng at Durant Tuesday.
At Vanoss
Vanoss 65, Allen 39
ALLEN 10 16 4 9 — 39
VANOSS 17 15 10 23 — 65
ALLEN – Kinsey Nix 15, Kaylyn Rowsey 10, Calissa Childers 6, Jaycee Watkins 6, Emily Sells 2.
VANOSS – Emrie Ellis 30, Lizzy Simpson 16, Emily Wilson 9, Alexis Belcher 4, Trinity Belcher 3, Alexis Crowell 3.
3-point goals: Watkins 2, Nix 1, Rowsey 1 (A); Wilson 2, T. Belcher 1, Crowell 1 (V).
Fouled Out: Abbi Snow (V).
NOTEWORTHY: Emrie Ellis drained 14-of-17 free shots and finished with a game-high 30 points Friday night to lead the Class 2A top-ranked Vanoss Lady Wolves to a dominant 65-39 win over the 18th-ranked Allen Lady Mustangs. Ellis tallied 13 points in the fourth quarter and was 7-of-7 from the charity stripe during that span. Teammate Lizzy Simpson added 16 points and Emily Wilson, on the strength of two treys, ended up with nine points. Kinsey Nix paced Allen with 15 points, and Kaylyn Rowsey tacked on 10. Nix and Rowsey each knocked down one 3-point shot. The Lady Wolves led 17-10 after one quarter, 32-26 at halftime and 42-30 through three quarters before going on a 23-9 run to end the game.
Team Records: Vanoss 22-2. Allen 16-6.
Up Next: Mounds at Allen tonight; Vanoss vs. Wayne-Elmore City winner at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Class 2A District Tournament in Vanoss.
At Cougar Activity Center
Ada 52 McAlester 43
MCALESTER 10 11 13 9 — 43
ADA 8 13 16 15 — 52
MCALESTER (12-11): Elizabeth Milligan 4-6, 2-2, 12; Dewzee Selman 3-7, 3-7, 9; Stevie Stinchcomb 2-10, 2-2, 7; Liberty Blackwell 2-3, 0-0, 6; Makenzie Atherton 2-7, 0-0, 4; Caylin Horton 1-5, 0-0, 3; Hope Johnston 0-2, 2-2, 2. Totals: 14-42, 9-13, 43.
ADA: Landyn Owens 7-15, 11-15, 25; Amaya Frizell 3-9, 4-4, 11; Shayla Wofford 4-7, 1-2, 9; Tatum Havens 1-9, 3-6, 5; Jaeden Ward 1-3, 0-0, 2. Totals: 16-45, 19-27, 52.
Turnovers: McAlester 24, Ada 14.
Steals: McAlester 6 (Stinchcomb 3); Ada 19 (Frizell 6, Havens 5).
Rebounds: McAlester 33 (Atherton 7); Ada 37 (Frizell 9, Wofford 7).
3-point goals: McAlester 6-21 (Milligan 2-3, Blackwell 2-3, Stinchcomb 1-7, Horton 1-4); Ada 1-19 (Frizell 1-4).
Fouled out: Stinchcomb (M).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.