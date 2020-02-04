Local Girls Basketball Capsules, Boxscores

GIRLS
Saturday, Feb. 2
At Stratford
Vanoss 49, Stratford 28
VANOSS 20 17 6 6 — 49
STRATFORD 7 7 8 6 — 28
VANOSS – Emrie Ellis 12, Emily Wilson 12, Lizzy Simpson 11, Alexis Belcher 9, Abbi Snow 3, Riley Reed 2.
STRATFORD – Jaedyn Getman 14, Laney Anderson 5, Abbi Phelps 5, Angel Wood 4.
3-point goals: Getman 1, Phelps 1 (S); Belcher 3, Wilson 1 (V).
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Emrie Ellis and Emily Wilson tossed in 12 points each, and Lizzy Simpson added 11 Saturday to help the Class 2A top-ranked Vanoss Lady Wolves down the 10th-ranked Stratford Lady Bulldogs 49-28. Alexis Belcher drained three treys and finished with nine points in the balanced VHS effort. Wilson knocked down one 3-point shot. Jaedyn Getman scored a game-high 14 points, including one trey, for Stratford. The Lady Wolves sank 19-of-22 free shots in the game, while the Lady Bulldogs were only 4-of-9. Vanoss took control early with a 20-7 first quarter and then went on a 17-7 run in the second in creating a 37-14 halftime lead. Both of Stratford’s losses this season have been to rival Vanoss.
Team Records: Vanoss 19-2; Stratford 16-2.
Up Next: Roff at Stratford Tuesday; Okemah at Vanoss Thursday.
Friday, Jan. 31
At Vanoss
Vanoss 58, Kiowa 50
KIOWA 16 9 12 13 — 50
VANOSS 25 9 8 16 — 58
KIOWA – Kye Stone 20, Audrey Johnston 10, Jacey Meredith 7, Paige Grimes 7, Brasin Hackler 3, Micah Medders 3.
VANOSS – Emrie Ellis 20, Alexis Crowell 13, Emily Wilson 10, Lizzy Simpson 6, Alexis Belcher 5, Abbi Snow 2, Trinity Belcher 2.
3-point goals: Meredith 1, Hackler 1, Medders 1 (K); Ellis 3, Crowell 2, Wilson 1 (V).
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Emrie Ellis fired in 20 points while sinking three treys Friday night, as the Class 2A top-ranked Vanoss Lady Wolves rolled to a 58-50 victory over the Class A seventh-ranked Kiowa Cowgirls. Joining Ellis in double figures for Vanoss were Alexis Crowell with 13, including a pair of treys, and Emily Wilson with 10, including one 3-point bucket. Kye Stone led Kiowa with 20 points. The Lady Wolves staged a 25-16 first quarter, featuring five of their six 3-point makes.
Team Records: Vanoss 18-2. Kiowa 17-5.
At Maud
Stratford 57, Maud 19
STRATFORD 15 15 15 12 — 57
MAUD 8 3 0 8 — 19
STRATFORD – Jaedyn Getman 13, Angel Wood 10, Abbi Phelps 9, Kourtney Willingham 8, Raivette Tom 4, Brynn Savage 3, JimyJo Lemmings 3, Laney Anderson 3, Lundyn Anderson 2, Holley Wood 2.
MAUD – Brooke Watson 5, Megan Gee 5, Aubrey Williams 3, Jordan Brewer 2, Isabella Ramirez 2, Maddie Dustman 2.
3-point goals: A. Wood 2, Willingham 2, Savage 1, Phelps 1, Getman 1 (S); Watson 1, Gee 1, Williams 1.
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Jaedyn Getman tossed in 13 points and Angel Wood supplied 10 Friday night, and the Class 2A 10th-ranked Stratford Lady Bulldogs mauled the host Maud Lady Tigers 57-19. Abbi Phelps chipped in nine points, and Kourtney Willingham tacked on eight for the winners. Wood and Willingham each drained a pair of treys, while Getman, Brynn Savage and Phelps had one apiece. Leading 15-8 through one quarter, Stratford went on a 15-3 run in the second in building a 30-11 halftime advantage. The Lady Bulldogs then scored 15 more points in the third period while holding Maud scoreless to make it 45-11 heading into in the fourth.
Team Records: Stratford 16-1; Maud 8-7.
At Roff
Roff 55, Asher 25
ASHER 1 6 5 13 — 25
ROFF 13 13 18 11 — 55
ASHER – Alexis Francis 9, Victoria Frankovich 9, Kayla Easter-Rogers 3, Jordan Odell 2, Jerrica Stafford 2.
ROFF — Abby Salter 14, Madison Shulanberger 8, Sidney Wright 8, Mackenzie Parnell 6, Payton Owens 6, Maddie Adair 5, Jo Jo Bettes 4, Danleigh Harris 2, Chloe Eldred 2.
NOTEWORTHY: Abby Salter tallied 14 points, while Madison Shulanberger and Sidney Wright finished with eight apiece Friday night to help the Roff Lady Tigers rip the Asher Lady Indians 55-25. Mackenzie Parnell and Payton Owens each contributed six points to the Roff attack. Alexis Francis and Victoria Frankovich each tossed in nine points to lead Asher. Roff’s 13-1 first quarter set the tone for the game.
Team Records: Roff 10-13. Asher 4-17.
Up Next: Roff at Stratford today; Calvin at Asher today.
At Atoka
Latta 70, Atoka 14
LATTA 17 18 20 15 — 70
ATOKA 7 0 2 5 — 14
LATTA: Carson Dean 15, Jaylee Willis 12, Triniti Cotanny 8, Taryn Batterton 6, Hailey Baber 6, Sheiden Adair 5, Tawni Wood 5, Caitlyn Byrd 4, Chloe Brinlee 4,Cheyenne Adair 4, Brooklyn Ryan 1.
ATOKA: Jodi Moore 5, Anna Ritter 4, Lauren Harkey 3, Hannah Vanderburg 2.
3-point goals: Moore (A); Willis 3, Wood, C. Adair, S. Adair , Dean (L).
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: The Latta Lady Panthers limited Atoka to just two points over the middle two quarters and pummeled the host Lady Wampus Cats 70-14 Friday night. Carson Dean led the LHS offense with 15 points, including one 3-point basket. Jaylee Willis came off the bench and drained 3-of-4 3-pointers and finished with 12 points. Trinity Cotanny chipped in eight points in the balanced Latta attack. Latta led 17-7 after the first period before posting an 18-0 shutout in the second to build a 35-7 halftime advantage. Hailey Baber contributed six points and six rebounds for Latta. Jodi Moore scored a team-high five points for Atoka. Latta finished with 14 steals in the contest and sank 13-of-15 free throws.
COACH’S QUOTE: “We played well from tip to buzzer,” — Latta head coach Bruce Plunk.
Team Records: Latta 18-3; Atoka 8-8.
Up next: Tushka at Latta tonight.
At Ada
Ada 55, Lone Grove 36
LONE GROVE 9 11 5 11 — 36
ADA 11 12 16 16 — 55
LONE GROVE: Maili Coe 4-6, 3-4, 13; Anna Black 4-7, 0-0, 8; Malea McMurtrey 2-7, 3-4, 7; Lydia Saavedra 1-6, 2-3, 4; Madison Imhof 1-4, 1-2, 3; McKenzi O’Steen 0-1, 1-2, 1. Totals: 12-36, 10-15, 36.
ADA: Tatum Havens 5-12, 4-7, 16; Landyn Owens 5-17, 4-5, 14; Amaya Frizell 3-12, 3-4, 9; Jaeden Ward 2-5, 2-2, 8; Shayla Wofford 2-5, 2-2, 6; Jaiden Stevenson 1-3, 0-0, 2. Totals: 18-55, 15-20, 55.
Turnovers: Lone Grove 23, Ada 14.
Steals: Lone Grove 9 (Coe 4); Ada 15 (Owens 5, Havens 4).
Rebounds: Lone Grove 33 (Black 9); Ada 39 (Owesn 8, Frizell 7).
3-point goals: Lone Grove 2-15 (Coe 2-4); Ada 4-20 (Havens 2-7, Ward 2-4).
Fouled out: None.
