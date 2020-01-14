GIRLS
Saturday, Jan. 11
Byng Winter Classic
Championship
Bishop McGuinness 50, Byng 40
MCGUINNESS 8 13 17 12 — 50
BYNG 8 11 7 14 — 40
BISHOP McGUINNESS – Maddie McClurg 24, Parker 11, West 5, Crisp 5, Rooks 3, Talley 2.
BYNG – Britney Brooks-Teel 15, Kennedy Large 13, Alexis Barnett 7, Deesa Neeley 5.
3-point goals: McClurg 3, West 1, Crisp 1, Rooks 1 (McGuinness); Barnett 1 (Byng).
Fouled Out: Brooks-Teel (Byng).
NOTEWORTHY: Britney Brooks-Teel scored 15 points and Kennedy Large had 13, but the Byng Lady Pirates couldn’t get over the hump as they dropped a 50-40 decision to Class 4A 11th-ranked Bishop McGuinness Saturday night in the championship game of the 7th Annual Byng Winter Classic. Alexis Barnett followed with seven points, including one trey, and Deesa Neely had five to round out the Byng scoring. The Lady Pirates drained 9-of-12 free throws in the game. The Lady Irish popped in six 3-point shots, including three from Maddie McClurg, who finished with a game-high 24 points.
COACH’S QUOTE: “We got beat by a really good team. I was proud of our effort. I thought we defended extremely well and competed hard but just came up a little short. It was a 1-2 possession difference for a large portion of the game. They made some free throws and a couple of layups when we were scrambling. Kennedy and Britney both had a great tournament.” — Byng head coach Trent Miller.
Team Record: Byng 6-6. Bishop McGuiness 11-2.
Up Next: Byng at Kingston Tuesday.
At Pittsburg Tournament
3rd Place
Calvin 48, Savanna 40
CALVIN 6 8 17 17 — 48
SAVANNA 9 10 8 12 — 40
CALVIN – Hannah Harris 40, Shantel Potter 8.
SAVANNA – Austyn Wolf 21, Blayre Buckner 13, Kelsey Wageman 3, Brianna Fryer 2, Addison Moore 1.
3-point goals: Harris 3, Potter 1 (CC); Wolf 5, Buckner 1, Wageman 1 (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Tournament MVP Hannah Harris fired in 40 points while knocking down three treys as the Calvin Lady Bulldogs captured third place in the Pittsburg Tournament by claiming a 48-40 decision over Savanna. The only other scorer for Calvin was Shantel Potter with eight as she hit one 3-point basket. Austyn Wolf paced Savanna with 21 points, including five treys, and Blayre Buckner added 13 points, including one 3-pointer. The Lady Bulldogs trailed 19-14 at halftime, but went on a 17-8 run through the third and outscored Savanna by a 17-12 margin in the fourth.
COACH’S QUOTE: “I’m incredibly proud of Hannah. Stepped up as a leader and helped guide her teammates on the defensive side of the ball. As for offense, she scored 40 of our 48 points, and that kind of speaks for itself. She was amazing. She scored 92 points in this tournament and was voted MVP.” — Calvin head coach Nathan Holland.
Team Record: Calvin 11-6.
Konawa Invitational
Consolation Championship
Konawa 44, Marietta 31
MARIETTA 2 4 10 15 — 31
KONAWA 9 8 15 12 — 44
MARIETTA – Sneed 9, Denham 9, Douglas 7, Randle 2, Sanchez 2, Douglas 2.
KONAWA – Kayden King 18, Charlyee Ortiz 12, Kashyn Ortiz 6, Destiny Row 2, Jaylyn Isaacs 2, Kim Soar 2, Camry Whitekiller 2.
3-point goals: Sneed 3, Denham 1 (M); C. Ortiz 2 (K).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Kayden King tossed in 18 points and Charlyee Ortiz finished with 12 while knocking down two treys as the host Konawa Lady Tigers downed Marietta, 44-31, Saturday for the consolation title of the Konawa Invitational. Konawa raced out to a 9-2 lead through one quarter and went on to a 17-6 halftime advantage. A 15-10 third quarter inflated the Lady Tiger cushion to 32-16.
Team Records: Konawa 6-5; Marietta 7-5.
Up Next: Vanoss at Konawa Tuesday.
East Central Oklahoma Classic
Championship
Westmoore 56, Ada 47
WESTMOORE 12 15 12 17 — 56
ADA 6 12 14 15 — 47
WESTMOORE: Tori Simon 4-11, 3-4, 15; Madison Hays 3-11, 4-4, 11; Shelby Kraus 3-5, 4-7, 10; Tahtyana Jackson 3-5, 2-2, 9; Ryan Franklin 2-4, 4-5, 8; Brittany Romines 1-5, 0-0, 3. Totals: 16-44, 17-23, 56.
ADA: Landyn Owens 5-9, 4-5, 14; Amaya Frizell 3-11, 3-4, 10; Tatum Havens 2-11, 3-3, 9; Alexus Hamilton 1-4, 2-2, 4; Shayla Wofford 2-3, 0-0, 4; Jaeden Ward 1-2, 2-2, 4; Jaiden Stevenson 1-4, 0-2, 2. Totals: 15-43, 14-18, 47.
Turnovers: Westmoore 12, Ada 12.
Steals: Westmoore 2, Ada 3 (Owens 3).
Rebounds: Westmoore 38 (Jackson 7); Ada 28 (Havens 5).
3-point goals: Westmoore 7-23 (Simon 4-10, Jackson 1-1, Romines 1-5, Hays 1-5); Ada 3-13 (Havens 2-8, Frizell 1-4).
Fouled out: Hays (W); Owens, Havens (A).
Saturday, Jan. 11
Kingston New Years Classic
Championship
Latta 35, Silo 34
Silo 10 10 8 6 — 34
LATTA 5 8 11 11 — 35
Silo - Teeronie McCann 9, Tiani Ellison 8, Mattie Busby 5, Alaria Bell 4, Cassidy Harman 4, Brady Harman 3, Lexi McDonald 1.
Latta - Triniti Cotanny 8, Carson Dean 8, Hailey Baber 7, Taryn Batterton 5, Chloe Brinlee 4, Caitlyn Byrd 2, Jaylee Willis 1.
3-point goals: Baber (L); Busby (S).
Fouled out: None.
At Alex Tournament
Championship
Stratford 44, Calumet 31
CALUMET 8 7 7 9 — 31
STRATFORD 13 12 13 6 — 44
CALUMET – Breanna Ray 14, Brianna Myers 11, Abby Nitzel 3, Hannah Herrin 3.
STRATFORD – Jaedyn Getman 13, JimyJo Lemmings 12, Maranda Youngwolfe 8, Laney Anderson 5, Abbi Phelps 3, Angel Wood 3.
3-point goals: Myers 3, Herrin 1 (C); Lemmings 2, Youngwolfe 2, Laney Anderson 1, Phelps 1, Wood 1 (S).
Fouled Out: None.
Friday, Jan. 10
Byng Winter Classic
Byng 54, Harrah 51
HARRAH 9 18 12 12 — 51
BYNG 8 14 16 16 — 54
HARRAH – Katie King 21, Savannah Fish 9, Stephanie McDonald 8, Katie Klimkowski 5, Ketaye Sparks 3, Baylee Mooney 2, Alyssa Hughey 2, Lauren Lisby 1.
BYNG – Kennedy Large 22, Britney Brooks-Teel 10, Deesa Neely 7, Alexis Barnett 6, Carizma Nelson 5, Trenity Miller 4.
3-point goals: King 4, Fish 1, Klimkowski 1, Sparks 1 (H); Barnett 2, Large 1 (B).
Fouled Out: Klimkowski (H).
NOTEWORTHY: Kennedy Large fired in 22 points, including one 3-point basket, as the Byng Lady Pirates claimed a 54-51 decision over the Harrah Lady Panthers Friday in a semifinal game at the 7th Annual Byng Winter Classic. Britney Brooks-Teel added 10 points to the Lady Pirate attack. Deesa Neely followed with seven points and Alexis Barnett tallied six off a pair of treys. Katie King, who connected on four 3-point tries, led Harrah with 21 points. Byng, trailing 27-22 at halftime, outscored the Lady Panthers by a 32-24 count over the final two quarters.
COACH’S QUOTE: “I was proud of our effort tonight. I thought our girls played hard and picked each other up when it wasn’t going our way and continued to fight,” — Byng head coach Trent Miller.
At Konawa Invitational
Consolation
Konawa 55, North Rock Creek 28
N ROCK CREEK 0 14 3 11 — 28
KONAWA 16 10 20 9 — 55
NORTH ROCK CREEK – Jayden Haney 5, Breanna Pearcy 5, Jazzy Miles 4, Desiree Johnson 4, Olivia Stacy 4, Kate Masquas 3, Macy Buoy 3.
KONAWA – Charlyee Ortiz 18, Kayden King 17, Kashyn Ortiz 11, Camry Whitekiller 4, Destiny Roe 3, Kim Soar 2.
3-point goals: Haney 1, Pearcy 1, Masquas 1 (NRC); Charlyee Ortiz 3, Roe 1 (K).
Fouled Out: Buoy (NRC).
NOTEWORTHY: Charlyee Ortiz nailed three treys and finished with a game-high 18 points, and Kayden King added 17 points as the Konawa Lady Tigers blitzed North Rock Creek, 55-28, Friday in consolation bracket play in the Konawa Invitational. Kashyn Ortiz added 11 points for the Lady Tigers, who raced through a 16-0 first quarter and led 26-14 at halftime. Konawa then made it a blowout with a 20-3 third quarter to up the advantage to 46-17 heading into the fourth.
East Central Oklahoma Classic
Semifinals
Ada 59, Collinsville 37
COLLINSVILLE 5 15 6 11 — 37
ADA 16 20 10 13 — 59
COLLINSVILLE: Addison Wickman 3-9, 2-2, 10; Abbey Stamper 3-7, 1-2, 8; Segen Henley 3-7, 0-0, 7; Lexi Gregory 2-4, 0-0, 5; Kelsie Baker 1-4, 0-0, 3; Kelly Ellis 1-8, 0-0, 2; Brooklyn Farley 1-5, 0-0, 2. Totals: 14-50, 3-4, 37.
ADA: Landyn Owens 6-12, 3-4, 16; Tatum Havens 5-9, 2-2, 14; Shayla Wofford 4-8, 2-2, 10; Amaya Frizell 4-8, 0-0, 9; Jaedyn Ward 2-5, 0-0, 5; KK Brown 1-1, 0-0, 3; Jaiden Stevenson 1-3, 0-0, 2. Totals: 23-51, 7-8, 59.
Turnovers: Collinsville 14, Ada 17.
Steals: Collinsville 10 (Wickman 3), Ada 5.
Rebounds: Collinsville 22 (Three with 3); Ada 44 (Tatum 14, Owens 8).
3-point goals: Collinsville 6-22 (Wickman 2-4, Stamper 1-3, Henley 1-2, Baker 1-4, Gregory 1-2); Ada 6-18 (Havens 2-6, Owens 1-4, Ward 1-3, Brown 1-1, Frizell 1-2).
Fouled out: None.
Kingston New Years Classic
Semifinals
Latta 45, Dale 42
LATTA 10 6 12 17 — 45
DALE 8 12 12 10 — 42
LATTA: Chloe Brinlee 15, Carson Dean 13, Hailey Baber 8, Caitlin Bird 3, Taryn Batterton 3, Trinity Cotanny 2, Tawni Wood 1.
DALE: Lindy Nowakowski 12, Elaine Witt 12, Jacie McClure 8, Danyn Lang 8, Faith Wright 2.
3-pointers: Dean 2 (L); McClure 2, Whitt, Lane 2 (D).
Fouled out: None.
At Alex Tournament
Semifinals
Stratford 48, Alex 22
STRATFORD 14 15 12 7 — 48
ALEX 0 1 8 13 — 22
STRATFORD – Jaedyn Getman 20, JimyJo Lemmings 5, Abbi Phelps 5, Kourtney Willingham 3, Laney Anderson 3, Lundyn Anderson 3, Morgan Boyles 3, Maranda Youngwolfe 2, Angel Wood 2, Raivette Tom 2.
ALEX – Pettijohn 6, Carter 4, Carnes 4, Byrne 3, Goleman 3, Helderman 1, Garcia 1.
3-point goals: Phelps 1, Lundyn Anderson 1 (S); Pettijohn 2, Byrne 1, Goleman 1.
Fouled Out: None.
BOYS
Saturday, Jan. 11
At Alex Tournament
3rd Place
Alex 41, Stratford 33
STRATFORD 4 10 5 14 — 33
ALEX 9 11 9 13 — 41
STRATFORD – Payton Wood 14, Caleb Miller 8, Laken Dempsey 5, Russell Caton 2, Brisyn Markovich 2, Trevan Willingham 2.
ALEX – Fitzsimmons 16, Byrne 9, Otey 7, Anderson 7, Boatwright 2.
3-point goals: Wood 2, Miller 1, Dempsey 1 (S); Fitzsimmons 2, Otey 2, Anderson 1 (A).
Fouled Out: Miller, Markovich (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Payton Wood tallied 14 points, including two treys, and grabbed five rebounds, but his Stratford Bulldogs were on the short end of a 41-33 score against host Alex Saturday in the Alex Tournament. Caleb Miller followed with eight points, including one 3-point basket, in a losing effort before fouling out. Teammate Laken Dempsey chipped in five points, including one trey, to go with seven rebounds. Gus Smith also had four boards. Stratford was outscored in each quarter except for the fourth.
Team Records: Stratford 5-6. Alex 7-4.
East Central Oklahoma Classic
Championship
Ada 30, Shawnee 24
SHAWNEE 5 10 6 3 — 24
ADA 11 4 6 9 — 30
SHAWNEE: J’Briell Easley 2-5, 2-4, 7; Karran Evans 1-2, 2-2, 5; Jaylon Orange 0-6, 4-6, 4; Ka’Veon Sharp 1-4, 1-2, 3; Tanner Morris 0-7, 3-5, 3; Joe Maytubby 1-5, 0-5, 2. Totals: 5-30, 12-23, 24.
ADA: Kaden Cooper 3-8, 3-3, 9; Wyatt Brown 2-4, 4-6, 8; Jaxson Robinson 2-9, 2-2, 7; David Johnson 2-4, 0-1, 4; Trey Havens 0-1, 2-2, 2. Totals: 9-30, 11-14, 30.
Turnovers: Shawnee 14, Ada 21.
Steals: Shawnee 10 (Sharp 3, Easley 3); Ada 5.
Rebounds: Shawnee 24 (Maytubby 5); Ada 37 (Cooper 9, Robinson 6, Johnson 6).
3-point goals: Shawnee 2-14 (Easley 1-3, Evans 1-1); Ada 1-7 (Robinson 1-4).
Fouled out: None.
Friday, Jan. 10
At Tushka Invitational
Consolation
Stonewall 52, Hartshorne 31
STONEWALL 7 21 11 13 — 52
HARTSHORNE 0 7 15 9 — 31
STONEWALL – Trent Bradley 20, Clayton Findlay 19, Ian Heath 4, Spencer Gatewood 4, Cameron Brown 3, Angel Gutierrez 2.
HARTSHORNE – Keith 13, Sensibaugh 5, Haldin 4, Frasier 4, Roberts 4, Palmer 1.
3-point goals: Findlay 3, Brown 1 (S); Keith 3 (H).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Trent Bradley and Clayton Findlay outscored Hartshorne alone as the Stonewall Longhorns thumped Hartshorne, 52-31, Friday in consolation bracket play of the Tushka Invitational. Bradley poured in 20 points and Findlay fired in 19, including three 3-point buckets. Stonewall shut out Hartshorne, 7-0, in the first quarter and then went on a 21-7 spurt in building a 28-7 halftime advantage.
East Central Oklahoma Classic
Semifinals
Ada 41, Collinsville 26
COLLINSVILLE 7 3 9 7 — 26
ADA 12 7 12 10 — 41
COLLINSVILLE: Ethan Cole 3-7, 2-5, 10; Gage Tucker 1-3, 3-4, 5; Caden Bovy 1-4, 1-4, 4; Gaige Longshore 1-9, 1-2, 4; Brandon Morgan 0-0, 2-2, 2; Riley Jackson 0-2, 1-3, 1. Totals: 6-33, 10-20, 26.
ADA: Jaxson Robinson 5-14, 1-2, 14; Trey Havens 3-5, 1-2, 10; Jake Shannon 3-6, 1-3, 7; Austin Eastwood 2-2, 0-0, 4; David Johnson 1-4, 0-0, 2; Kaden Cooper 1-5, 0-0, 2; Wyatt Brown 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 16-39, 3-7, 41.
Turnovers: Collinsville 5, Ada 9.
Steals: Collinsville 3, Ada 3.
Rebounds: Collinsville 28 (Corey Dees 4); Ada 35 (Johnson 9).
3-point goals: Collinsville 4-18 (Cole 2-5, Longshore 1-9, Bovy 1-1); Ada 6-16 (Robinson 3-9, Havens 3-5).
Fouled out: Cole.
Technical Fouls: Cole (C).
