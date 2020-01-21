Friday, Jan. 17
Girls
At Asher
Vanoss 86, Asher 16
VANOSS 27 22 23 14 — 86
ASHER 4 6 2 4 — 16
VANOSS – Emily Wilson 19, Lizzy Simpson 16, Rileigh Rush 15, Madi Faust 8, Alexis Crowell 6, Trinity Belcher 5, Abbi Snow 4, Riley Reed 4, Alexis Belcher 4, Hailey Brown 3, Jacee Underwood 2.
ASHER – Jordan Odell 6, Kaythryn Dixson 6, Tannah Hamilton 2, Alexis Francis 2.
3-point goals: Wilson 3, Rush 3, T. Belcher 1, Snow 1, Brown 1 (V).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Emily Wilson fired in 19 points while knocking down three 3-point shots and the Class 2A top-ranked Vanoss Lady Wolves smashed the Asher Lady Indians 86-16 on the road Friday night. Lizzy Simpson added 16 points and Rileigh Rush finished with 15 for Vanoss, which played its second game without University of Arkansas commit Emrie Ellis. Rush also drained three treys and Vanoss totaled nine for the game. Madi Faust contributed eight points for the winners and teammate Alexis Crowell was next with six. Jordan Odell and Kaythryn Dixson each tossed in six points to lead Asher. The Lady Wolves raced out to a 27-4 advantage through one quarter and went on a 22-6 run in the second in creating a 49-10 halftime cushion. Vanoss staged a 23-2 run through the third in going up 72-12 heading into the final period.
Team Records: Vanoss 14-1. Asher 3-14.
Up Next: Vanoss vs. Mt. St. Mary at 1:10 p.m. Thursday at the 2020 Heart of Oklahoma Tournament in Purcell. Asher vs. Allen Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Pottawatomie County Invitational at North Rock Creek.
At Stratford
Stratford 60, Wayne 31
WAYNE 7 5 8 11 — 31
STRATFORD 14 18 14 14 — 60
WAYNE – Trejo 9, Madden 6, Parker 6, Mantooth 6, Martinez 4.
STRATFORD – Jaedyn Getman 28, Abbi Phelps 12, Maranda Youngwolfe 6, Angel Wood 6, JimyJo Lemmings 4, Laney Anderson 2, Raivette Tom 2.
3-point goals: Parker 2, Mantooth 2, Trejo 1 (W); Phelps 4, Youngwolfe 2, Wood 1.
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Jaedyn Getman scored 16 of her game-high 28 points in the first half Friday night as the Class 2A 10th-ranked Stratford Lady Bulldogs hammered Wayne 60-31. Abbi Phelps knocked down four treys and finished with 12 points for Stratford and teammates Maranda Youngwolfe and Angel Wood tacked on six points each. Youngwolfe converted two 3-point baskets and Wood had one. The Lady Bulldogs opened up the game with a 14-7 first quarter and went on an 18-5 spurt in the second in building a 32-12 halftime advantage. A 14-8 third quarter upped the Stratford lead to 46-20.
Team Record: Stratford 13-1.
Up Next: Stratford at Tupelo Tuesday.
At Stonewall
Roff 44, Stonewall 15
ROFF 18 14 6 6 — 44
STONEWALL 3 5 0 7 — 15
ROFF – Abby Salter 14, Payton Owens 7, Chloe Eldred 7, Sidney Wright 6, Maddie Adair 5, Madison Shulanberger 2, Danleigh Harris 2, Mackenzie Parnell 1.
STONEWALL – Kaylee Ford 7, Mahayla Walker 4, Malorie Leflore 2, Britney Littlefield 1, Tatum Brady 1.
NOTEWORTHY: Abby Salter tallied 14 points while Payton Owens and Chloe Eldred tacked on seven apiece Friday and the Roff Lady Tigers stormed past host Stonewall 44-15. Sidney Wright tacked on six points to the Roff attack and teammate Maddie Adair ended up with five. Kaylee Ford was the top scorer for Stonewall with seven. The Lady Tigers rolled to an 18-3 start through one quarter, went on a 14-5 run in the second in building a 32-8 halftime advantage and then went on a 6-0 spurt in the third to go 38-8 heading into the fourth.
Team Records: Roff 8-10. Stonewall 2-12.
Up Next: Stonewall at Coalgate Tuesday; Roff vs. Coleman, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Roff SRT Invitational.
BOYS
At Asher
Vanoss 56, Asher 50
VANOSS 7 13 13 23 — 56
ASHER 11 13 13 13 — 50
VANOSS – Cade Paulin 36, Carter Perry 16, Erik Hatton 2, Riley Vasquez 2.
ASHER – Patch Hamilton 20, Trevor Martin 14, Juston Melton 5, Tray Odell 4, Bryson Martin 3, Jake Dobbs 2, Mike McDonald 2.
3-point goals: Paulin 5, Perry 3 (V); Bryson Martin 1 (A).
NOTEWORTHY: Cade Paulin poured in 36 points while converting five 3-point buckets while Carter Perry nailed three treys en route to 16 points as the Class 2A sixth-ranked Vanoss Wolves rallied for a 56-50 win over the Class A 16th-ranked Asher Indians on Friday. Vanoss trailed 37-33 entering the fourth quarter before going on a 23-13 spurt to close the game. Patch Hamilton fired in 20 points to pace Asher and teammate Trevor Martin ended up with 14.
COACH’S QUOTE: “We just couldn’t hold Vanoss off in the end. We led at the end of each of the first three quarters. They hit three treys and eight free throws down the stretch to pull away. It was another really tough conference matchup and a packed house, playoff atmosphere,” — Asher head coach Scott Hamilton.
COACH’S QUOTE: “It wasn’t pretty, but I have to give our guys credit for finding ways to win. Cade has had two of the best second halves that you will see all year. Cade and I have been having great conversations at halftime which have led to stellar his stellar performances in the second half,” — Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt.
Team Records: Vanoss 14-1. Asher 13-5.
Up Next: Vanoss vs. Bethel at 11:50 a.m. Thursday in the first round of the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament at Purcell; Asher vs. Wetumka boys at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Pottawatomie County Invitational at North Rock Creek.
At Latta
Okemah 50, Latta 46
OKEMAH 12 8 12 18 — 50
LATTA 6 8 17 15 — 46
LATTA – Bryce Ireland 21, Lane Garrett 9, Rylan Schlup 8, Cooper Hamilton 6, Caleb Parnacher 2.
OKEMAH – Wacey Williams 11, Caden Bear 11, Ethan Hodgens 9, Kurtis Wilson 8, Cade Dean 6, Aaron Little 5.
3-point goals: Ireland 3, Schlup 2, Garrett 1 (L); Bear 1, Hodgens 1, Little 1 (O).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Bryce Ireland poured in a game-leading 21 points, including three treys, but it wasn’t enough Friday night as the Latta Panthers dropped a 50-46 decision to Class 2A No. 8 Okemah. Lane Garrett tallied nine points and Rylan Schlup tacked on eight in a losing cause as Schlup drained two 3-point shots and Garrett connected for one. Wacey Williams and Caden Bear scored 11 points each to pace Okemah. Ethan Hodgens followed with nine and Kurtis Wilson ended up with eight.
COACH’S QUOTE: “It was a really good game against a very good Okemah team. The difference in the game was just a few things that are fixable. Our team competed and played extremely hard. We only shot one free throw. We have to do a better job of drawing contact and getting free shots. We also had some really good looks in the first half and they just didn’t fall,” said Latta head coach Paxton Kilby.
Team Records: Latta 8-8; Okemah 10-3.
Up Next: Latta vs. Madill, 6 p.m. Thursday in the Atoka Wampus Cat Classic.
At Stonewall
Roff 50, Stonewall 31
ROFF 12 12 18 8 — 50
STONEWALL 7 4 10 10 — 31
ROFF – Wil Joplin 11, Jairus Smith 10, Kaden Reust 8, Conner Owens 7, Talon Rhoten 5, Coby Simon 3, Brady Benedict 2, Aiden Bagwell 2, Tallen Bagwell 2.
STONEWALL – Clayton Findley 17, Spencer Gatewood 10, Richard Blue 2, Ty Humphers 2.
3-point goals: Smith 3, Joplin 1, Reust 1, Simon 1 (RR); Findley 3, Gatewood 2 (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Wil Joplin tallied 11 points and Jairus Smith added 10 Friday night as the Class A 11th-ranked Roff Tigers upended the Stonewall Longhorns, 50-31. Smith drained three 3-point baskets and Joplin had one. Kaden Reust followed with eight points, including a pair of treys, and Conner Owens chipped in seven points. Clayton Findley tossed in a game-high 17 points, including three 3-point buckets, for Stonewall. Teammate Spencer Gatewood contributed 10 points, including two treys for the Longhorns in a losing effort. Roff outscored Stonewall 12-7 in the first and went on a 12-4 run in the second in building a 24-11 halftime lead. The Tigers then went on an 18-10 spurt through the third. The Tigers are without leading scorer Trayson Miller, who suffered a concussion during the Velma-Elma Tournament.
Team Record: Roff 14-4; Stonewall 3-14.
Up next: Stonewall vs. Konawa, 5:10 p.m.; Roff vs. Coleman, 7:50 p.m. Thursday at Roff SRT Invitational.
At Tupelo
Pittsburg 60, Tupelo 52
PITTSBURG 12 21 7 20 — 60
TUPELO 18 7 9 18 — 52
PITTSBURG – Rice 18, Allen 13, Barron 13, Wilson 9, Dawly 4, Horton 3.
TUPELO – Michael Moralez 24, Ty Bourland 9, Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain 8, Harley Davidson 3, Cody Airington 2, James Beach 2, Bentley Bills 2, Ethan Norfleet 2.
3-point goals: Barron 2, Allen 1, Rice 1, Wilson 1 (P); Moralez 6, Bourland 3 (T).
NOTEWORTHY: Michael Moralez popped in six 3-point shots and poured in a game-high 24 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Tupelo Tigers were on the short end of a 60-52 score with Pittsburg. Ty Bourland followed with nine points off three treys and Jacob Martinez- Chamberlain finished with eight points and pulled down eight rebounds for Tupelo in a losing cause. The Tigers led 18-12 after one quarter and saw Pittsburg go on a 21-7 run through the second in building a 33-25 halftime. Tupelo was only down 40-34 entering the fourth quarter.
Team Records: Tupelo 6-9; Pittsburg 8-7.
Up Next: Stratford at Tupelo Tuesday.
At Stratford
Stratford 62, Wayne 40
WAYNE 9 10 8 13 — 40
STRATFORD 13 9 23 17 — 62
WAYNE – Spencer 10, Lewelling 9, Lee 6, Welch 5, Madden 4, Mullins 3, Perez 3.
STRATFORD – Payton Wood 18, Bristyn Markovich 10, Russell Caton 10, Trevan Willingham 10, Caleb Miller 6, Gus Smith 3, Laken Dempsey 2, TJ Reed 2, Dylan Carter 1.
3-point goals: Mullins 1, Madden 1 (W); Miller 1, Wood 1, Willingham 1 (S).
Fouled Out: Lewelling, Lee (W).
NOTEWORTHY: Payton Wood tossed in 18 points and pulled down seven rebounds Friday night as the Stratford Bulldogs whipped the Wayne Bulldogs 62-40. Brisyn Markovich, Russell Caton and Trevan Willingham each contributed 10 points for Stratford. Markovich grabbed six boards, Willingham had five and Caton ended up with four. Laken Dempsey compiled three steals for the winners. Leading 22-19 at halftime, Stratford went on a 23-8 run through the third quarter in taking control.
Team Records: Stratford 7-6. Wayne 8-7.
Up Next: Stratford at Tupelo Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.