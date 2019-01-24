GIRLS
At Stonewall
Stonewall 49, Coalgate 41
COALGATE 12 12 12 5 — 41
STONEWALL 17 10 2 20 — 49
COALGATE – Katyn Denson 13, Rylie Wood 10, Anna Humphreys 7, Bree Hughes 6, Jayda Reed 3, Annie Yanez 2.
STONEWALL – Alexis Chamberlain 12, Mahayla Walker 11, Dawsyn Lyon 10, Meghan Sliger 9, Ashley Hayes 3, Tatum Brady 2, Lyndi Humphers 2.
3-point goals: Hughes 2, Denson 1 (C); Walker 2, Lyon 1, Sliger 1 (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Balanced scoring and a 20-5 fourth quarter enabled the Stonewall Lady Longhorns to rally for a 49-41 victory over the visiting Coalgate Lady Wildcats on Tuesday night. Alexis Chamberlain led the way with 12 points before fouling out, and Mahayla Walker followed with 11 for Stonewall. Dawsyn Lyon was next with 10 points, and Meghan Sliger ended up with nine. Walker drained two 3-point shots in the contest, while Lyon and Sliger had one each. Katyn Denson led Coalgate with a game-high 13 points, and Rylie Wood chipped in 10. The Lady Longhorns, after being limited to just two third-quarter points, trailed 36-29 entering the fourth.
Team Records: Stonewall 11-8; Coalgate 1-13.
Up Next: Stonewall vs. Stringtown, 1:40 p.m. Thursday; Coalgate vs. New Lima, 4:40 p.m. Thursday at SRT Invitational in Stonewall.
At Stratford
Stratford 60, Calvin 43
CALVIN 12 5 14 12 — 43
STRATFORD 13 18 15 14 — 60
CALVIN – Brooke Miller 17, Hannah Harris 10, Kelcie Howell 6, Shantel Potter 4, Denise Thomas 4, Tessa Ethelbah 2.
STRATFORD – Jaedyn Getman 26, Abbi Phelps 10, Angel Wood 9, Katy Tice 8, Laney Anderson 4, JimyJo Lemmings 3.
3-point goals: Miller 4, Howell 2, Thomas 1 (C); Phelps 2, Tice 2, Wood 1 (S).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Jaedyn Getman fired in a game-leading 26 points, with 18 coming in the first half, and the Stratford Lady Bulldogs downed the Class B No. 9 Calvin Lady Bulldogs 60-43 on Tuesday night. Getman was also 8-of-9 from the free-throw line. Stratford received 10 points, including two treys, from Abbi Phelps. Angel Wood was next with nine points, including one 3-point basket, and Katy Tice popped in two treys in finishing with eight points. Brooke Miller paced Coalgate with 17 points, including four 3-point buckets, and Hannah Harris tallied 10 points. Holding a 13-12 edge after one quarter, Stratford went on an 18-5 run through the second in building a 31-17 halftime advantage. Calvin post player Hannah Harris had to sit on the bench for the entire second quarter after getting called for three fouls in the first period.
Team Record: Stratford 14-3; Calvin 15-6.
Up Next: Stratford at Dibble Jan. 29; Calvin vs. Moyers, 6 p.m. tonight at Wapanucka Invitational Tournament.
At Byng
Latta 39, Byng 22
LATTA 4 9 11 15 — 39
BYNG 2 6 4 10 — 22
LATTA: Shelby Garrett 4-7, 1-4, 12; Emma Epperly 5-13, 2-4, 12; Macy Smith 4-8 0-0, 10; Chloe Brinlee 1-2, 2-4, 4; Hailey Baber 0-0, 1-2, 1. Totals: 14-36, 6-15, 39.
BYNG: Krosby Clinton 2-4, 0-0, 6; Trenity Miller 1-9, 2-4, 5; Kennedy Large 2-10, 1-6, 5; Britney Brooks-Teel 2-3, 0-0, 4; McKinley Feazle 1-3, 0-0, 2. Totals: 8-37, 3-10, 22.
Turnovers: Latta 5, Byng 8.
Steals: Latta 4, Byng 2.
Rebounds: Latta 32 (Carson Dean 9); Byng 34 (Large 10).
3-point goals: Latta 5-10 (Garrett 3-4, Smith 2-6); Byng 3-11 (Clinton 2-4, Miller 1-5).
Fouled out: None.
BOYS
At Stratford
Stratford 79, Calvin 35
CALVIN 3 9 8 15 — 35
STRATFORD 23 16 26 14 — 79
CALVIN: Eli Harrison 9, Charlie Harden 7, Jordan Spradling 6, Jonas Winningham 6, Carson Hart 5, Lavi Folsom 2.
STRATFORD: Caleb Miller 19, Luke Miller 16, Blake Patrom 14, Russell Caton 8, Trevan Willingham 6, Dylan Carter 4, Laken Dempsey 3, Brisyn Markovich 3, Logan Hawkins 2, Zack Weaver 2, Dale Rodgers 2.
3-point goals: Harrison 1, Harden 1 (C); C. Miller 3 (S).
Fouled out: Harden, Spradling, Hart (C).
NOTEWORTHY: Stratford galloped to a 23-3 first-quarter lead and cruised past Calvin 79-35 Tuesday night at home. The host Bulldogs saw 11 different players reach the scoring column. Caleb Miller led the way for Stratford with 19 points, Luke Miller added 16 and Blake Patrom hit double figures with 14. Calvin got nine points from Eli Harrison and seven more from Charlie Harden. The host led 39-12 at halftime and 65-20 heading into the fourth period.
Team Records: Stratford 10-7; Calvin 8-11.
Up next: Stratford at Dibble Jan. 29; Calvin vs. Coleman, 4:40 p.m. today at Wapanucka Invitational Tournament.
At Stonewall
Stonewall 58, Coalgate 46
COALGATE 9 6 8 23 — 46
STONEWALL 15 15 14 14 — 58
COALGATE – Horton 12, Lambert 10, Manion 10, Adcock 9, Michaels 3, Douglas 2.
STONEWALL – Dakota Johnson 23, Clayton Findley 13, Clayton Spain 7, Spencer Gatewood 7, Jared Vaughn 5, Jarett Ellis 3.
3-point goals: Horton 4, Adcock 3, Manion 1 (C); Johnson 4, Findley 3, Gatewood 2, Vaughn 1.
Fouled Out: Horton (C).
NOTEWORTHY: Dakota Johnson poured in 23 points, and Clayton Findley added 13 as the Stonewall Longhorns clipped Coalgate 58-46 on Tuesday night. Johnson knocked down four 3-point shots, and Findley canned three. Spencer Gatewood also drilled a pair of treys on his way to seven points. Clayton Spain also chipped in seven points for the winners. Stonewall led 15-9 through one quarter, 30-15 at halftime and 44-23 through three periods. Blade Horton scored 12 to lead the CHS offense.
COACH’S QUOTE: “We did a pretty good job defensively in the first three quarters. We have to do a better job closing out games.” — Stonewall head coach Wes Moreland.
Team Record: Stonewall 7-11; Coalgate 2-12.
Up Next: Stonewall vs. Clayton, 12:20 p.m. today at SRT Invitational in Stonewall.
At Byng
Byng 40, Latta 35
LATTA 11 7 5 12 — 35
BYNG 4 13 9 14 — 40
LATTA: Randis Gray 5-11, 0-0, 12; Hyatt Hoppe 4-6, 0-0, 11; Hayden Hoppe 2-5, 3-4, 7; Ethan Elliott 1-3, 0-0, 3; Lane Garrett 1-2, 0-1, 2. Totals: 13-31, 4-6, 35.
BYNG: Cale Eaton 2-6, 6-8. 11; Theran Smith 3-7, 2-2, 9; Tyler Walker 4-7, 1-2, 9; Parker Presley 2-4, 1-2, 6; AJ Gustin 2-2, 0-0, 5. Totals: 13-38, 10-13, 40.
Turnovers: Latta 11, Byng 7.
Steals: Latta 4, Byng 6 (Presley 3).
Rebounds: Latta 20 (Elliott 5); Byng 27 (Smith 11).
3-point goals: Latta 5-17 (Hyatt Hoppe 3-4, Elliott 1-3, Gray 1-6); Byng 4-17 (Presley 1-2, Eaton 1-4, Gustin 1-1, Smith 1-1).
Fouled out: None.
