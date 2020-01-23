Local Girls and Boys Basketball Capsules

Tuesday, Jan. 21
GIRLS
At Tupelo
Stratford 53, Tupelo 18
STRATFORD 17 23 9 4 — 53
TUPELO 4 2 4 8 — 18
STRATFORD – Angel Wood 16, Jaedyn Getman 11, Abbi Phelps 9, Laney Anderson 5, Abbi Clark 4, JimyJo Lemmings 3, Maranda Youngwolfe 2, Kourtney Willingham 2, Raivette Tom 1.
TUPELO – Shalyn McCollum 8, Kylee Watson 6, Breonna D’Aguanno 2, Autumn Fritz 2.
3-point goals: Wood 3, Phelps 3, Lemmings 1 (S); McCollum 2 (T).
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Angel Wood sank three 3-point shots and finished with 16 points Tuesday night, and the Stratford Lady Bulldogs (ranked No. 10 in Class 2A) shot past the host Tupelo Lady Tigers 53-18. Jaedyn Getman followed with 11 points, and Abbi Phelps added nine off three treys for Stratford. Shalyn McCollum led Tupelo with eight points, and Kylee Watson chipped in six. The Lady Bulldogs raced out to a 17-4 advantage through one quarter and went on a 23-2 run in the second in building a whopping 40-6 halftime lead.
Team Records: Stratford 14-1. Tupelo 4-12.
Up Next: Tupelo vs. Konawa, 3:50 p.m. today at SRT Invitational in Roff; Stratford at Community Christian School Jan. 28.
Pottawatomie County
Invitational Tournament
At Shawnee
First Round
Allen 50, Asher 28
ALLEN 11 20 11 8 — 50
ASHER 11 1 8 8 — 28
ALLEN: Kinsey Nix 15, Calissa Childers 12, Kaylyn Rowsey 5, Brooklyn Sanders 5, Emily Sells 4, Kinlee Cundiff 4, Taylor Harrison 2, Maddie Clifford 2, Emmy Peay 1.
ASHER: Alexis Francis 15, Jordan Odell 5, Kathryn Dixon 3, Victoria Frankovich 3, Primeaux 2, Hamilton 2.
3-point goals: Nix 2, Rowsey (Allen).
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: The Allen Lady Mustangs (ranked No. 18 in Class 2A) snapped a first-quarter tie by outscoring the Asher Lady Indians 20-1 in the second period en route to a 50-28 win Tuesday night during the first round of the Pottawatomie County Tournament at North Rock Creek High School. The game was knotted at 11-11 after the first quarter, but the Lady Mustangs took charge in the second. Kinsey Nix scored 15 points — including a pair of 3-pointers — to pace the Allen offense. Calissa Childers also hit double figures with 12. Asher freshman Alexis Francis scored 15 points to pace her squad.
Team records: Allen 11-3; Asher 3-15.
Up next: Allen vs. Earlsboro, 7 p.m. tonight; Asher vs. Wellston, 7 p.m. Friday at 2020 Pottawatomie County Invitational in Shawnee.
BOYS
At Tupelo
Tupelo 49, Stratford 44
STRATFORD 15 16 9 4 — 44
TUPELO 11 10 18 10 — 49
STRATFORD – Caleb Miller 11, Payton Wood 9, Brisyn Markovich 9, Laken Dempsey 6, Russell Caton 5, Trevan Willingham 4.
TUPELO – Michael Moralez 17, Ty Bourland 9, Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain 9, Bentley Bills 8, James Beach 3, Tye Gould 2, Ethan Norfleet 1.
3-point goals: Miller 1, Wood 1, Markovich 1 (S); Bourland 3, Marttinez-Chamberlain 3, Bills 2 (T).
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Michael Moralez fired in 17 points, while Ty Bourland and Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain tacked on nine apiece to help the Tupelo Tigers rally for a 49-44 win over the Stratford Bulldogs Tuesday night at home. Bourland and Martinez-Chamberlain each sank three 3-point shots, and Bentley Bills nailed two treys on his way to eight points. Caleb Miller led Stratford with 11 points, including one 3-point bucket. Laken Dempsey had eight rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs. Markovich collected six boards. Stratford rolled to a 31-21 halftime lead, but Tupelo outscored the visitors 18-9 in the third quarter and 10-4 in the final period.
Team records: Stratford 7-7. Tupelo 7-8.
Up next: Stratford at Community Christian School Jan 28; Tupelo vs. Stringtown, 2:30 p.m. today at SRT Invitational in Roff.
