GIRLS
Monday, Jan. 22
Pottawatomie County Invitational
At Shawnee
First Round
Allen 49, Macomb 9
ALLEN 19 11 9 9 — 49
MACOMB 2 3 2 2 — 9
ALLEN – Emily Sells 15, Kaylyn Rowsey 10, Maddy Clifford 6, Calissa Childers 4, Kinsey Nix 4, Meegan Costner 4, Jaycee Watkins 3, Kinlee Cundiff 3.
MACOMB – M. Carolina 6, J. Annanders 2, A. Powell 1.
3-point goals: Clifford 2, Sells 2, Watkins 1, Rowsey 1 (A).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Emily Sells tallied 15 points, including a pair of 3-point buckets, and Kaylyn Rowsey had 10 points as the Allen Lady Mustangs slammed Macomb 49-9 Monday in the Pottawatomie County Invitational in Shawnee. Allen opened the game with a 19-2 first quarter and never looked back. Maddy Clifford also canned a pair of treys in finishing with six points for the winners.
Team Record: Allen 11-5.
Up Next: Allen vs. TBA, 6:40 p.m. Thursday at Pottawatomie County Invitational.
Friday, Jan. 18
At Silo
Silo 50, Allen 48
ALLEN 10 9 16 13 — 48
SILO 7 19 11 13 — 50
ALLEN – Kinsey Nix 25, Calissa Childers 9, Jaycee Watkins 9, Kaylyn Rowsey 4, Maddy Clifford 1.
SILO – Mattie Busby 20, Ryan Hernon 12, Randi McLarry 5, Abbi Atkinson 4, Ataria Bell 4, Lexi McDonald 3, Cheri Stampley 2.
3-point goals: Watkins 3, Nix 3 (A); Herndon 2, Atkinson 1 (S).
Fouled Out: Stampley (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Kinsey Nix poured in 25 points as Allen connected on 16-of-23 free shots, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Mustangs dropped a 50-48 decision to host Silo Friday night. Nix was 10-of-13 from the line. Calissa Childers and Jaycee Watkins each tallied nine points in a losing effort. Mattie Busby topped Silo with 20 points, and teammate Ryan Herndon chipped in 12. A 19-9 scoring spree by Silo in the second quarter proved to be critical.
BOYS
Monday, Jan. 22
Pottawatomie County Invitational
At Shawnee
First Round
Allen 61, North Rock Creek 37
ALLEN 13 12 18 18 — 61
N. ROCK CREEK 7 12 11 7 — 37
ALLEN – Hunter Simpson 18, Chad Milne 14, Tadyn Walker 13, Chris Holcomb 9, Kaden Mills 3, Jaren Porter 2, Nathan Hammonds 1, Aaron Dockery 1.
NORTH ROCK CREEK – McCullan 11, Harvey 9, Jenkins 8, James 3, Garcia 2, R. Jones 2, M. Jones 2.
3-point goals: Walker 2, Mills 1 (A)l McCullan 3, James 1, Harvey 1, Jenkins 1 (NRC).
Fouled Out: Jenkins (NRC).
NOTEWORTHY: Hunter Simpson fired in 18 points, and Chad Milne ended up with 14 Monday night as the Class 2A 14th-ranked Allen Mustangs hammered host North Rock Creek 61-37 in the Pottawatomie County Invitational. Tadyn Walker also contributed big to the Allen attack with 13 points, and Chris Holcomb tacked on nine. The Mustangs, leading 25-19 at halftime, outscored the hosts 36-18 in the second half.
Team Record: Allen 14-3.
Up next: Asher vs. TBA, 8 p.m. Thursday at Pottawatomie County Invitational.
Saturday, Jan. 19
At Broken Bow
Broken Bow 53, Ada 41
ADA 3 13 20 5 — 41
BROKEN BOW 13 4 9 27 — 53
ADAL Jaxson Robinson 14, David Johnson 6, Trey Havens 5, Tanner Gilliam 5, Jake Shannon 5, Cody Smith 4, Clay Balthrop 2.
BROKEN BOW: Jace Jordan 16, Josh Jones 11, Teristian Polk 8, Quintin Owens 6, Bailey Cooper 6, Junior Crain 3, Kyle Park 3.
3-point goals: Robinson 2, Johnson 1, Havens 1 (A); Jordan 2, Jones 1, Crain 1, Park 1 (BB).
Fouled out: None.
COACH’S QUOTE: “We were not able to handle their pressure down the stretch and could only score five points in the fourth quarter.” — Ada head coach Garland Parks.
Team Records: Ada 8-6; Broken Bow 14-3.
Up next: Ada vs. Blanchard, 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Otho “Sweet Pea” Curtis Invitational in Newcastle.
Friday, Jan. 18
At Silo
Allen 46, Silo 41
ALLEN 13 11 7 15 — 48
SILO 11 5 15 10 — 41
ALLEN – Hunter Simpson 16, Chad Milne 15, Kaden Mills 6, Chris Holcomb 5, Nathan Hammonds 5, Aaron Dockery 2.
SILO – Korbin Ford 13, Dylan Turner 10, Jacob Lawless 9, Chase Corbin 6, Britt Duncan 3.
3-point goals: Mills 2, Milne 1, Hammonds 1, Holcomb 1 (A); Ford 3, Lawless 2, Corbin 1, Duncan 1 (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Hunter Simpson tossed in 16 points, and Chad Milne added 15 Friday night as the Class 2A 14th-ranked Allen Mustangs sank host Silo, 48-41. The two teams were deadlocked at 31 through three quarters before Allen went on a 15-10 run to end the game and secure the win. Kaden Mills popped in a pair of treys in finishing with six points, while Nathan Hammonds and Chris Holcomb nailed one 3-point basket apiece as each ended up with five points for the Mustangs. Milne also connected for one trey. Allen was 7-of-8 from the charity stripe.
