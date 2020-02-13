Local Girls and Boys Basketball Capsules

Tuesday, Feb. 11
GIRLS
At Dale
Vanoss 53, Dale 41
VANOSS 11 22 13 7 — 53
DALE 2 12 15 12 — 41
VANOSS - Lizzy Simpson 14, Trinity Belcher 12, Emrie Ellis 10, Alexus Belcher 9, Emily Wilson 8.
DALE - Elaine Witt 12, Makenzie Gill 6, Faith Wright 5, Emmie Idleman 4, Justyce Shirey 4, Danyn Lang 3, Jaci McClure 3, Anna Hester 2, Miya Miller 2, Emily Chesher 2.
3-point goals: T. Belcher 2 (V); Wright 1, McClure 1 (D).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Three Vanoss players – Lizzy Simpson, Trinity Belcher and Emrie Ellis – reached double figures Tuesday night to help the Class 2A top-ranked Lady Wolves defeat the fifth-ranked Dale Lady Pirates 51-43. Simpson led the way with 14, Belcher followed with 12 and Ellis ended up with 10. Alexus Belcher chipped in nine points and Emily Wilson contributed eight to the balanced VHS attack. Vanoss limited Dale to two first-quarter points while scoring 12. The Lady Wolves then went on a 22-12 run through the second quarter in establishing a 33-14 halftime advantage. Elaine Witt led Dale with 12 points.
Team Records: Vanoss 21-2. Dale 14-7.
Up Next: Allen at Vanoss Friday.
At Calvin
Stratford 53, Calvin 32
STRATFORD 9 17 17 10 — 53
CALVIN 8 9 10 5 — 32
STRATFORD – Jaedyn Getman 29, Abbi Clark 7, JimyJo Lemmings 6, Abbi Phelps 6, Kourtney Willingham 3, Laney Anderson 2.
CALVIN – Shantel Potter 19, Hannah Harris 9, Maelei Carroll 4.
3-point goals: Phelps 2, Getman 1, Clark 1, Willingham 1 (S); Potter 5 (C).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Jaedyn Getman fired in 29 points as the Class 2A 10th-ranked Stratford Lady Bulldogs blitzed the Calvin Lady Bulldogs 53-32. Abbi Clark tacked on seven points while JimyJo Lemmings and Abbi Phelps ended up with six apiece. Phelps drained two 3-point shots, while Getman and Clark had one each. Shantel Potter paced Calvin with 19 points as she sank five 3-pointers. Hannah Harris followed with nine points for the hosts. Stratford was clinging to a 9-8 edge after one quarter but went on a 17-9 run in the second and a 17-10 spurt in the third to pull away.
Team Records: Stratford 20-2. Calvin 15-9.
Up Next: Konawa at Stratford Monday. Calvin vs. Wapanucka-Oklahoma School for the Deaf winner, 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Class B District Tournament in Calvin.
BOYS
At Madill
Madill 58, Byng 51
BYNG 10 15 12 14 — 51
MADILL 13 16 16 13 — 58
BYNG – Cale Eaton 16, Collin O’Grady 11, Seth Brecheen 10, Parker Presley 8, Trae Lowe 6.
MADILL – Miguel Duran 20, Ezekiel Fuentes 11, Aaron Vann 10, Austin Maxey 8, Asa Robertson 7, Wyatt Gray 2.
3-point goals: O’Grady 3, Lowe 2, Eaton 1 (B); Duran 2, Fuentes 2, Vann 2, Maxey 2 (M).
Fouled Out: O’Grady (B).
NOTEWORTHY: The Byng Pirates were outscored in each of the first three quarters in dropping a 58-51 decision to host Madill Tuesday night. Three Byng players got into double figures, led by Cale Eaton with 16. Collin O’Grady followed with 11 points, and Seth Brecheen tacked on 10. O’Grady knocked down three 3-point shots. Trae Lowe had two in finishing with six points, and Eaton recorded one. Parker Presley tossed in eight points in a losing effort. The Wildcats were led by Miguel Durant, who scored a game-high 20 points. Ezekiel Fuentes followed with 11 points, while Aaron Vann reached double digits with 10. Madill canned eight 3-pointers in the contest.
Team Records: Byng 15-7; Madill 16-5.
Up Next: Marietta at Byng Friday.
At Dale
Dale 61, Vanoss 38
VANOSS 10 3 17 8 — 38
DALE 16 18 13 14 — 61
VANOSS: Erik Hatton 11, Brayden Cannon 9, Dylan Deatherage 5, Ryan Dennis 4, Riley Vasquez 4, Carter Perry 3, Roper Bolin 2.
DALE: Ike Shirey 12, Cedric Scott 12, Brady Johnson 10, Carter Crowe 10, Dallen Forsythe 8, Trae Thompson 6, Cash Vanbrunt 2, Max Burrell 1.
3-point goals: Cannon 1, Deatherage 1, Perry 1 (V); Shirey 1, Crowe 1, Scott 1, Forsythe 1 (D).
Fouled Out: Hatton (V).
NOTEWORTHY: Four Dale players reached double figures, led by Ike Shirey and Cedric Scott with 12 apiece, and the third-ranked Pirates hammered the seventh-ranked Vanoss Wolves 61-38. Brady Johnson and Carter Crowe followed with 10 points each for Dale. Erik Hatton was the high scorer for Vanoss with 11, and Brayden Cannon was next with nine. Leading 16-10 after one quarter, the Pirates went on a massive 18-3 second-quarter spurt to take control of the contest. The Wolves were still without the services of injured seniors Cade Paulin and Tucker Bucher.
Team Records: Vanoss 18-5. Dale 16-6.
Up Next: Allen at Vanoss Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.