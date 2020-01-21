Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.